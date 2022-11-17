Breaking- 'Terrorism is Pakistan's foremost problem,' says Shehbaz Sharif
Nov 17, 2022 06:56 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi, along with party leaders and workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Patur
Maharashtra | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with party leaders and workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Patur in Akola.
Nov 17, 2022 05:49 AM IST
US: Republicans win 218 seats needed to control House
US: Republicans win 218 seats needed to control House, securing slim majority that will complicate party's ability to govern, reports AP.
Nov 17, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Terrorism is Pakistan's foremost problem: PM Shehbaz Sharif
"Let us make no mistake. Terrorism continues to be one of Pakistan's foremost problems. Our armed forces & police have valiantly fought the scourge. No words are enough to condemn terrorists' attack on a police van in Lakki Marwat. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families," Sharif tweeted.