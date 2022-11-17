Home / India News / Breaking- 'Terrorism is Pakistan's foremost problem,' says Shehbaz Sharif
Live

Breaking- 'Terrorism is Pakistan's foremost problem,' says Shehbaz Sharif

india news
Updated on Nov 17, 2022 06:56 AM IST

Breaking news, November 17, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 17, 2022 06:56 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi, along with party leaders and workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Patur

    Maharashtra | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with party leaders and workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Patur in Akola.

  • Nov 17, 2022 05:49 AM IST

    US: Republicans win 218 seats needed to control House

    US: Republicans win 218 seats needed to control House, securing slim majority that will complicate party's ability to govern, reports AP.

  • Nov 17, 2022 05:49 AM IST

    Terrorism is Pakistan's foremost problem: PM Shehbaz Sharif

    "Let us make no mistake. Terrorism continues to be one of Pakistan's foremost problems. Our armed forces & police have valiantly fought the scourge. No words are enough to condemn terrorists' attack on a police van in Lakki Marwat. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families," Sharif tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Shraddha's skull, mobile phone, murder weapon still missing: 10 clues cops have

india news
Updated on Nov 17, 2022 06:53 AM IST

Aaftab Amin Poonawala said the fight on May 18 which led to the murder was over who will bring the household items from Vasai where they used to live earlier. That night the body remained in the flat and the next day Aaftab bought a freezer and a knife.

Shraddha Walker was murdered on May 18 between 8pm to 9pm in the Chhatarpur flat (right) that they rented four days before.
Shraddha Walker was murdered on May 18 between 8pm to 9pm in the Chhatarpur flat (right) that they rented four days before.

Watch: Kamal Nath cuts temple-shaped cake with Hanuman's portrait; Cong defends

india news
Updated on Nov 17, 2022 06:03 AM IST

The temple-shaped cake that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath cut had a portrait of Lord Hanuman. The Congress said it was brought by his supporters and the cake was in the shape of the 121-feet Hanuman Mandir that Kamal Nath built in Chhindwara.

Kamal Nath cut a temple-shaped cake on Wednesday in Chhindwara as his supporters celebrated his birthday in advance.
Kamal Nath cut a temple-shaped cake on Wednesday in Chhindwara as his supporters celebrated his birthday in advance.

Breaking- 'Terrorism is Pakistan's foremost problem,' says Shehbaz Sharif

india news
Updated on Nov 17, 2022 06:56 AM IST

Breaking news, November 17, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

India to shift to USB C as common charging port for all smart devices

india news
Updated on Nov 17, 2022 05:24 AM IST

The stakeholders reached a consensus at a meeting of an inter-ministerial task force set up by the Union government, according to consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar.

Airport public charger and man's hands with smartphone. Airplane in reflection. Using device in the journey. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Airport public charger and man's hands with smartphone. Airplane in reflection. Using device in the journey. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out