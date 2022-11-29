LIVE: AIIMS Delhi says e-hospital data being restored, services still on manual
Nov 29, 2022 10:03 PM IST
Tremors felt in Delhi, earthquake of 2.5 magnitude recorded
An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 occurred 8 km west of New Delhi at around 9.30pm today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, says National Center for Seismology.
Nov 29, 2022 09:32 PM IST
AIIMS Delhi says e-hospital data being restored, services continue to run on manual mode
The eHospital data has been restored on servers. Network being sanitized before services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security, says AIIMS in a statement.
Nov 29, 2022 08:54 PM IST
On Dibrugarh University ragging case, Assam CM says ‘won't tolerate…’
There has definitely been neglect on the part of the University. The incident occurred in Sept, but University authority failed to submit its investigation report till yesterday. This's a serious offence. We won't tolerate any such incident, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Nov 29, 2022 07:52 PM IST
Delhi cops who took on sword-wielding men given cash rewards
The Delhi Police on Tuesday announced a cash reward to the five cops who handled the attack on the police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala – the accused killer of Shraddha Walkar – after the polygraph test outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in the national capital. Read full story
Nov 29, 2022 06:18 PM IST
Gehlot, Pilot address joint presser days after Rajasthan CM's ‘Gaddar’ remark
Nov 29, 2022 05:12 PM IST
'Jury members aren't god…': Assam CM on The Kashmir Files row
Jury members aren't god. We found film 'The Kashmir Files' to be nice & promoted it. We've seen ourselves what happened in Kashmir, what authority do they (jury members) have to slam the movie, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on IFFI jury chief remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files'.
Nov 29, 2022 04:33 PM IST
Tata Group to merge Vistara and Air India by March 2024
Tata Group announces the consolidation of its airlines, Vistara and Air India by March 2024.
Nov 29, 2022 03:57 PM IST
RBI to launch 1st pilot of digital Rupee on Thursday
RBI announces that it will launch the first pilot for retail digital Rupee (eRs-R) on December 1.
The eRs-R would be in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender. It would be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued, it said in a statement.
Nov 29, 2022 03:26 PM IST
On ‘Kashmir Files’ row, Maharashtra dyCM Fadnavis says Lapid's statement ‘his personal opinion’
Reacting on Israeli filmmaker and IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’, Maharashtra deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, "The film is based on facts and research related to the subject. It was duly censored by the board. I haven't read the statement (by Lapid) but it may be his personal opinion."
Nov 29, 2022 03:20 PM IST
Aaftab's polygraph test complete, say officials
Polygraph test of Aftab completed today. It started last week. We are keeping this case on priority and the report (of the Polygraph test to police) will be given soon, Sanjeev Gupta, FSL Assistant director, told ANI.
Nov 29, 2022 12:22 PM IST
Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police to seek court's permission for narco test on Dec 1
Delhi Police will seek permission from the court to conduct narco test on December 1, reported ANI quoting Special CP law and order Sagar Preet Hooda.
Nov 29, 2022 11:26 AM IST
Saddened by loss of lives and damage to property from recent earthquake in Indonesia: NSA Doval
“I want to say how saddened we all feel by loss of lives and damage to property from recent earthquake in Indonesia. Our deepest condolences to victims & their families,” national security advisor Ajit Doval said while speaking on role of Ulema in fostering a culture of interfaith peace and social harmony in India and Indonesia.
Nov 29, 2022 10:22 AM IST
Former Israel ambassador to India on filmmaker Nadav Lapid: ‘total lack of basic sensitivity’
“An unfortunate comment which reflects his own and only his own views and total lack of basic sensitivity or knowledge of what he talked about,” former Israel envoy Daniel Carmon said.
Nov 29, 2022 10:06 AM IST
Media needs to report with responsibility: Anurag Thakur
Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that media needs to report with responsibility in cases of earthquake, fire and terrorist attacks.
“Media must ensure that live reporting in case of terrorist attack shouldn't provide clues to attackers and facilitate their ill motives,” the minister said at Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union General Assembly.
Nov 29, 2022 09:51 AM IST
Security tightened outside FSL offices following attack on police van escorting Aaftab Poonawala
“In the wake of the attack and the fact that Poonawala is scheduled to be brought to the FSL for the remaining session of the polygraph test anytime during the day, security arrangements outside the FSL building have been beefed-up," a senior police officer told HT.
Nov 29, 2022 09:39 AM IST
Sensex climbs 172 points to 62,677 in early trade; Nifty at 18,624
Sensex climbs 172.4 points to 62,677.20 in early trade; Nifty advances 62.05 points to 18,624.80.
Nov 29, 2022 09:03 AM IST
Israel envoy slams IFFI jury head over remarks on Kashmir Files
The Israel ambassador of India accused Nadav Lapid of abusing the invitation to chair the panel of judges and the trust, respect and warm hospitality bestowed by them. Read more…
Nov 29, 2022 08:19 AM IST
NIA's crackdown on gangster-terror networks with multiple raids
Nov 29, 2022 07:44 AM IST
Oting firing incident: ENPO to observe black day on December 4 , 5
The Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) to observe black day on December 4 , 5 to protest against the Oting firing incident.
Nov 29, 2022 06:51 AM IST
The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published: Elon Musk
“The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened …” Musk said in a tweet.