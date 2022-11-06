Home / India News / Breaking: As AQI worsens, entry of non-essential vehicles banned in Delhi NCR
Live

Breaking: As AQI worsens, entry of non-essential vehicles banned in Delhi NCR

india news
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 07:13 AM IST

Breaking news today November 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 06, 2022 07:12 AM IST

    Delhi AQI improves slightly, still ‘very poor’

    Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 349 in Noida (UP) in 'Very Poor' category, 304 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Very Poor' category.

    Delhi's overall AQI currently in 'Very Poor' category at 339.

  • Nov 06, 2022 06:33 AM IST

    Air pollution: Entry of non-essential trucks, cars banned in Delhi NCR

    Amid rising air pollution levels in the national capital, the Noida Traffic Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory announcing restrictions on the entry of non-essential trucks and other vehicles into Delhi from its borders. The order comes into effect today.

    The entry of BS-3 (petrol) and BS-4 (diesel) light four-wheeler vehicles in Delhi from the Noida border will also be banned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Even ‘very poor’ air can leave healthy people with illnesses, say doctors

india news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 06:47 AM IST

Dr Sumit Ray, head of the department of critical care at Holy Family Hospital, said coughing, sneezing, irritation of the airways, skin diseases and respiratory distress are some of the immediate impacts of the ongoing spell of pollution over Delhi and the surrounding regions.

Dr Bhagwan Mantri, consultant pulmonologist and critical care specialist at Moolchand Hospital, said Delhi residents experience unsafe levels of pollution all year round. (Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)
Dr Bhagwan Mantri, consultant pulmonologist and critical care specialist at Moolchand Hospital, said Delhi residents experience unsafe levels of pollution all year round. (Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)

The need to translate anti-terror declarations at UN into actions

india news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 06:34 AM IST

Any collective action by the international community on terrorism can develop only if it is not mired in power politics and geopolitics. But, unfortunately, the manner in which the war on terror was launched and where it stands today has been internationally divisive.

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj attends the Special Meeting of the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj attends the Special Meeting of the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)

Breaking: As AQI worsens, entry of non-essential vehicles banned in Delhi NCR

india news
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 06:35 AM IST

Breaking news today November 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.

Becoming deputy CM was shocking, says Fadnavis; ‘Shinde to lead in 2024’

india news
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 06:26 AM IST

Devendra Fadnavis said it was not a shocker for him when Eknath Shinde became the chief minister as he only proposed Shinde's name.

Devendra Fadnavis said Eknath Shinde never makes him feel like a deputy chief minister.
Devendra Fadnavis said Eknath Shinde never makes him feel like a deputy chief minister.

‘Was upset with SC move to strike down sedition law provisions’: Kiren Rijiju

india news
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 05:04 AM IST

The apex court suspended pending criminal trials and court proceedings under Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code in May this year.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju. (ANI Photo) (Ayush Sharma)
Union minister Kiren Rijiju. (ANI Photo) (Ayush Sharma)

India raises concerns over growing trade deficit with South Korea

india news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 12:21 AM IST

India is currently renegotiating to upgrade the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Republic of Korea (RoK

According to official data, even during the Covid period the mercantile trade deficit was very high (File)
According to official data, even during the Covid period the mercantile trade deficit was very high (File)

UP bypolls: Samajwadi Party looks to retain bastions as BJP plans inroads

india news
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 03:42 AM IST

Mainpuri fell vacant following the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Rampur assembly seat because of the disqualification of its MLA Azam Khan following the three-year jail term by the Rampur MP/MLA court in a 2019 hate speech case.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI Photo)

EC announces bypolls to Mulayam’s seat, 5 others

india news
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 03:37 AM IST

Assembly constituencies going for the bypolls are Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Padampur (Odisha), Sardarshahar (Rajasthan), Kurhani (Bihar) and Bhanupratappur (Chhattisgarh), said the EC. Of these, the Bhanupratappur seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Bypoll to the Mainpuri parliamentary seat was necessitated after SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, a seven-term Lok Sabha MP, passed away on October 10 following prolonged illness.
Bypoll to the Mainpuri parliamentary seat was necessitated after SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, a seven-term Lok Sabha MP, passed away on October 10 following prolonged illness.

2 male cheetahs now in bigger enclosure in MP's Kuno National Park

india news
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 05:00 AM IST

The two cheetahs were released in the enclosure as they adapted to the habitat very well, an official said. The decision was taken by the Cheetah Task Force (CCF) after making all preparations at the enclosure.

Eight cheetahs from Namibia were translocated to Kuno National Park on September 17. (ANI)
Eight cheetahs from Namibia were translocated to Kuno National Park on September 17. (ANI)

Govt panels to assess climate crisis impact on crop yields

india news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 12:06 AM IST

India recorded its hottest March on record this year, which shaved off 3 million tonne from its wheat output. In September, a late surge in monsoon flooded several states, destroying oilseeds and pulses, and delaying the rice harvest.

Severe heatwaves and changing rainfall patterns threaten India’s food security, especially its rice and wheat cropping systems, critical to feeding the world’s second-most populous nation, climate scientists have warned.
Severe heatwaves and changing rainfall patterns threaten India’s food security, especially its rice and wheat cropping systems, critical to feeding the world’s second-most populous nation, climate scientists have warned.

Goa club owner linked to Sonali Phogat death held in Hyderabad over drugs case

india news
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 12:05 AM IST

The Hyderabad Police on Friday took Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies beach shack and nightclub in Goa, into custody in connection with a drug case registered in August on charges of being a “main supplier” of narcotics that were making their way to Hyderabad, his legal representatives said

Goa club owner linked to Sonali Phogat death held in Hyderabad over drugs case
Goa club owner linked to Sonali Phogat death held in Hyderabad over drugs case

Karnataka MLA alleges ‘negligence’ in probe into nephew’s murder

india news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Karnataka MLA maintained that miscreants had killed his nephew somewhere else and dumped the body with the car into the canal.

Chandrashekhar’s decomposed body was found inside his car which was pulled out from the Tunga canal near Kadakatte village in Honnali taluk on November 3 (Getty Images)
Chandrashekhar’s decomposed body was found inside his car which was pulled out from the Tunga canal near Kadakatte village in Honnali taluk on November 3 (Getty Images)

Top industry body seeks changes to Competition Amendment Bill

india news
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 04:53 AM IST

The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in the last monsoon session, aims to regulate mergers and acquisitions based on the value of transactions, and says that deals with transaction value of more than ₹2,000 crore will require the Competition Commission of India’s approval.

FICCI maintained that such inference based on a presumption should not be applicable. It added that the term “actively participates” is not well-defined and can lead to misuse of law..(Bloomberg Photo)
FICCI maintained that such inference based on a presumption should not be applicable. It added that the term “actively participates” is not well-defined and can lead to misuse of law..(Bloomberg Photo)

Praveen Nettaru murder: Three held after NIA searches in Karnataka

india news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 12:00 AM IST

According to officials familiar with the matter, the searches were conducted at several locations in Hubballi, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru districts.

On July 26, three people came in a vehicle and hacked Praveen Nettaru to death outside his chicken shop off the Puttur-Sullia Road at Bellare in Mangaluru. (Arun Kumar Rao)
On July 26, three people came in a vehicle and hacked Praveen Nettaru to death outside his chicken shop off the Puttur-Sullia Road at Bellare in Mangaluru. (Arun Kumar Rao)

Andhra: Engg student assaulted, burnt with clothes iron by classmates, say cops

india news
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 05:01 AM IST

The incident came to light on Friday after a video clip of the assault surfaced on social media. In the clip, Ankit is seen pleading and crying while the four assault him with PVC pipes and then brand him with a hot iron.

The accused were identified as Praveen, Prem, Neeraj and Swaroop.
The accused were identified as Praveen, Prem, Neeraj and Swaroop.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out