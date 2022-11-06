Breaking: As AQI worsens, entry of non-essential vehicles banned in Delhi NCR
Nov 06, 2022 07:12 AM IST
Delhi AQI improves slightly, still ‘very poor’
Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 349 in Noida (UP) in 'Very Poor' category, 304 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Very Poor' category.
Delhi's overall AQI currently in 'Very Poor' category at 339.
Nov 06, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Air pollution: Entry of non-essential trucks, cars banned in Delhi NCR
Amid rising air pollution levels in the national capital, the Noida Traffic Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory announcing restrictions on the entry of non-essential trucks and other vehicles into Delhi from its borders. The order comes into effect today.
The entry of BS-3 (petrol) and BS-4 (diesel) light four-wheeler vehicles in Delhi from the Noida border will also be banned.