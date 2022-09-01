Home / India News / Breaking: Railways job racket unearthed, five arrested for impersonation
Breaking: Railways job racket unearthed, five arrested for impersonation

india news
Updated on Sep 01, 2022 11:51 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Sep 01, 2022 11:50 AM IST

    Railways job racket busted, five arrested for impersonating trainee ticket examiners

    Arrest of five persons impersonating trainee ticket examiners, a railways job racket having an inter-state network and ramifications has been unearthed. Many other syndicate members operating from other states are also on the radar informed DCP Railways.

  • Sep 01, 2022 10:05 AM IST

    LPG Price Today: 19-kg cylinders get cheaper by up to 100

    In a move that will bring massive relief to the common man on the very first day of a new month, state-owned fuel retailers on Thursday announced a reduction by up to 100 to the price of commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. Read full story

  • Sep 01, 2022 09:32 AM IST

    India records 7,946 new Covid cases as active caseload drops to 62,748

    India's Covid tally: India records 7,946 new Covid cases as active caseload drops to 62,748 

  • Sep 01, 2022 09:23 AM IST

    Sensex slides 804 points to open at 58,732, Nifty falls to 17,538

    Market today: Sensex slides 804 points to open at 58,732, Nifty falls to 17,538

  • Sep 01, 2022 09:10 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu: Schools, educational institutes shut in three districts due to heavy rainfall

    In the wake of heavy rainfall schools and educational institutes have been closed in the three districts of Tamil Nadu namely, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur. 

  • Sep 01, 2022 08:31 AM IST

    Dumka death case: Police add sections of Pocso after girl found minor 

    After child welfare committee (CWC) recommended to add sections under Pocso act, police has now made the changes in the registered case. The committee had found out that the deceased was 15 years old and not 19 as mentioned by police in her recorded statement.

  • Sep 01, 2022 07:21 AM IST

    UN report accuses China of serious human rights violations in Xinjiang

    China has committed “serious human rights violations” which many constitute “crimes against humanity”, on Muslim minorities in remote Xinjiang, the outgoing UN human rights commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, has said in a long-awaited report, dramatically released before her last day in office ended on August 31. Read full story

  • Sep 01, 2022 06:17 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh: Two watchmen killed in last 72 hours, probe on

    Two cases of killing watchmen came to the fore in the last 72 hours in Madhya Pradesh. Police got some important leads and are interrogating the suspects. In the first murder, a hammer was used as a weapon and in second murder a stone was used, said ASP of Sagar.

Mamata's ‘RSS not that bad’ remark prompts sharp jibe from Owaisi: In 2003 too..

india news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 11:43 AM IST

In a video shared on social media, Mamata Banerjee can be heard saying that there are many “good people” in RSS who "don't support BJP.

ByHT News Desk
Kia Sonet X-Line launched at 13.39 lakh in matte graphite exterior colour

india news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 11:35 AM IST

Kia Sonet X-Line features Splendid Sage dual-tone interior theme and crystal-cut alloys with black high gloss.

President Murmu to visit Brahma Kumaris headquarters in Mount Abu on Sept 11

india news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 11:34 AM IST

This will be her first visit to the headquarters of the spiritual organisation she has been associated with since 2009 after taking over as India’s head of the state

ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
S Jaishankar visits the first Hindu temple site in middle east during UAE visit

india news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 11:33 AM IST

The temple for which land was given by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi after PM Modi's first visit to UAE in 2015 is being built by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

Written by Nisha Anand | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Shah to launch portal for allotment of houses to CAPF, Assam Rifles personnel

india news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 10:40 AM IST

In a statement, the Union home ministry said the eAwas portal was being launched to increase the “Housing Satisfaction Ratio (HSR)”

ByHT Correspondent
Arbitrators can’t determine their fees, rules SC, sets 30 lakh ceiling

india news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 10:19 AM IST

Justice Khanna wrote a separate order agreeing to the suggestion by the other two judges for constituting a new arbitral tribunal but refused to find fault with the tribunal fixing its own fees

ByAbraham Thomas
Nashik-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi due to ‘autopilot’ snag

india news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 10:04 AM IST

SpiceJet aircraft have been involved in a series of incidents following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline.

ByHT News Desk
India records 7,946 new Covid-19 cases as active caseload drops to 62,748

india news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 09:44 AM IST

India Covid-19 cases: The country's total tally of Covid-19 infections rose to 44,436,339.

PTI | , New Delhi
On Ganesh Chaturthi, PM Modi performs aarti at Piyush Goyal's residence

india news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 09:39 AM IST

The year 2022 brought back the traditional fervour to Ganesh Chaturthi festivities after the Covid-19 pandemic relented, leading to removal of most of restrictions imposed last year.

ByHT News Desk
'Aap iske chakkar mein...': Nitish Kumar, KCR video on press' Congress question

india news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 09:19 AM IST

Nitish Kumar urged KCR to stop answering the questions regarding the opposition alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha election and whether Nitish Kumar will be the PM face of the opposition alliance.

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Hyundai Tucson fails miserably in Latin NCAP crash test, scores zero

india news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 09:12 AM IST

The previous generation Hyundai Tucson too, scored zero in the Latin NCAP crash test in 2021.

Windfall profit tax on domestic crude, exports of diesel, jet fuel raised

india news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 09:06 AM IST

After reviewing global oil prices and margins of Indian petroleum refining companies, the government raised the levy on exports of diesel from ₹7 a litre to ₹13.50

ByRajeev Jayaswal
Morning brief: UN report on China's serious human rights violations in Xinjiang

india news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 08:44 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Byhindustantimes.com
Your son slave owner: '18-hour-work' CEO apologises, says 'you won'

india news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 08:01 AM IST

Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande in his latest Linkedin post said his parents received messages like ‘Your son is a slave owner’.

ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
India posts double-digit growth when China heads for slowdown

india news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 07:28 AM IST

While the Indian economy is going to clock 7.5 per cent growth this year, the Chinese economy under wolf warrior President Xi Jinping is hit by a teetering real estate sector which is threatening the banking sector.

ByShishir Gupta
