Breaking: Railways job racket unearthed, five arrested for impersonation
-
Sep 01, 2022 11:50 AM IST
Railways job racket busted, five arrested for impersonating trainee ticket examiners
Arrest of five persons impersonating trainee ticket examiners, a railways job racket having an inter-state network and ramifications has been unearthed. Many other syndicate members operating from other states are also on the radar informed DCP Railways.
-
Sep 01, 2022 10:05 AM IST
LPG Price Today: 19-kg cylinders get cheaper by up to ₹100
In a move that will bring massive relief to the common man on the very first day of a new month, state-owned fuel retailers on Thursday announced a reduction by up to ₹100 to the price of commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.
-
Sep 01, 2022 09:32 AM IST
India records 7,946 new Covid cases as active caseload drops to 62,748
India records 7,946 new Covid cases as active caseload drops to 62,748
-
Sep 01, 2022 09:23 AM IST
Sensex slides 804 points to open at 58,732, Nifty falls to 17,538
Sensex slides 804 points to open at 58,732, Nifty falls to 17,538
-
Sep 01, 2022 09:10 AM IST
Tamil Nadu: Schools, educational institutes shut in three districts due to heavy rainfall
In the wake of heavy rainfall schools and educational institutes have been closed in the three districts of Tamil Nadu namely, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur.
-
Sep 01, 2022 08:31 AM IST
Dumka death case: Police add sections of Pocso after girl found minor
After child welfare committee (CWC) recommended to add sections under Pocso act, police has now made the changes in the registered case. The committee had found out that the deceased was 15 years old and not 19 as mentioned by police in her recorded statement.
-
Sep 01, 2022 07:21 AM IST
UN report accuses China of serious human rights violations in Xinjiang
China has committed "serious human rights violations" which many constitute "crimes against humanity", on Muslim minorities in remote Xinjiang, the outgoing UN human rights commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, has said in a long-awaited report, dramatically released before her last day in office ended on August 31.
-
Sep 01, 2022 06:17 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Two watchmen killed in last 72 hours, probe on
Two cases of killing watchmen came to the fore in the last 72 hours in Madhya Pradesh. Police got some important leads and are interrogating the suspects. In the first murder, a hammer was used as a weapon and in second murder a stone was used, said ASP of Sagar.