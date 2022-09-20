Home / India News / BREAKING: Jaishankar participates in India-UAE-France trilateral Ministerial meet
BREAKING: Jaishankar participates in India-UAE-France trilateral Ministerial meet

india news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 05:44 AM IST

Breaking news September 20, 2022

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 20, 2022 05:44 AM IST

    Jaishankar participates in India-UAE-France trilateral Ministerial meet; exchanges ideas

    s part of his diplomatic meetings in the US, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in a trilateral Ministerial meeting of India-UAE-France with his counterparts and exchanged ideas between the strategic partners.

    In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "A productive first trilateral Ministerial meeting of India-UAE-France. Active exchange of ideas between strategic partners and UNSC members. Thank UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan for hosting France Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and me."

breaking news

Published on Sep 20, 2022 05:44 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Donations of over 2,000 to parties can’t be anonymous: Election Commission

india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2022 05:01 AM IST

In a letter written to law minister Kiren Rijiju , chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar proposed an amendment to the Representation of the People (RP) Act to “cleanse political funding landscape”.

Election Commission of India (File Photo)
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
Govt to pool wind energy bids to diversify projects

india news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 12:19 AM IST

: The central government is working on a plan to pool wind power bids to diversify projects across states that have the scope for it, power minister RK Singh said, adding that his ministry is targeting bids of at least 8 GW per year of wind energy to boost the sector

The government plans to diversify projects across states. (Bloomberg)
BySweta Goswami, New Delhi
MP teen gang-raped, house of accused demolished

india news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 12:18 AM IST

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by four men and two minors in Rewa district of MP on Saturday, police said, adding that all the accused were held on Monday

MP teen gang-raped, house of accused demolished
ByHarendra Pratap Singh
Karnataka high court gives Bengaluru civic body 10 days to fill 221 potholes

india news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 12:14 AM IST

The BBMP lawyer informed the Karnataka high court that the number of potholes being filled up is being updated every day and a total of 2,010 potholes had been filled and only 221 potholes remained till September 14.

The Karnataka high court directed the BBMP to fill potholes on major roads in Bengaluru within 10 days. (Agencies)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
India initiates talks with Saudi Arabia for rupee-riyal trade

india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2022 12:14 AM IST

Saudi Arabia is a reliable energy supplier for India, which imports 85% of its crude oil and 54% of natural gas requirements and pays in US dollars

The ties between the two country’s have been strengthened since 2019, when PM Narendra Modi visited Saudi Arabia. (HT)
ByRajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case

india news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 12:12 AM IST

Shivakumar was summoned by the ED last week. The Congress leader had said he was not aware of the case for which he has been asked to appear before the agency.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar appeared before the ED for questioning in a money laundering case in New Delhi. (Agencies)
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Bodies of 2 teens found hanging from tree in UP

india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2022 12:12 AM IST

The bodies of an 18-year-old youth and a 15-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree at Rampur village in Sant Kabir Nagar in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police officials said.

The incident comes days after two minor sisters belonging to Scheduled Caste community were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Police said the girls were murdered after being raped. 
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Guruvayur Devaswom’s donation may be philanthropic act: Supreme Court

india news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 12:12 AM IST

A bench, led by Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit, observed that the management committee’s decision may be by nature an ‘essentially philanthropic’ act, and wondered if an argument can be made that a temple’s fund can be used for the benefits of worshippers in the religious precincts

The Supreme Court ordered status quo on a Kerala high court judgment that declared as illegal a decision by the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee to donate <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore to the CM’s distress relief fund soon after the Kerala floods in 2018. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Drug peddler’s property worth over 1.6 cr seized in Bengaluru: Officials

india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2022 12:10 AM IST

According to senior CCB officials, permission was sought under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on September 15 to seize the property of Mruthyunjaya alias MJ, 53, a drug peddler from Kolar’s Malur taluk.

Central Crime Branch (CCB) has confiscated a suspected drug peddler’s immovable property worth around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.6 crore in Bengaluru (Agencies)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
Delhi judicial service officers can’t be listed in group A for quota benefit: HC

india news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 12:10 AM IST

The Delhi high court has held that Delhi judicial service officers cannot be included in the category of central officers (group A) category for reservation in educational institutions.

The petitioner’s father had joined the Delhi judicial service and became a permanent member after completing probation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Tharoor visits Sonia, assured of ‘transparent, fair election’

india news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 12:08 AM IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi met Shashi Tharoor who visited her residence on Monday, weeks after expressing concerns about “transparency and fairness” in the party chief’s election

New Delhi, Aug 23 (ANI): Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi calls on President Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ President of India Twitter) (President of India Twitter)
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
Kerala IAS officer files discharge plea in drunk driving case

india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2022 12:08 AM IST

The IAS officer contended that there was no evidence to prove that he was drunk at the time of the accident on August 3, 2019 that claimed the life of KM Basheer

Prime accused in an alleged drunk driving case that resulted in the death of a young journalist three years ago in the state capital, IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman on Monday approached a district sessions court with a discharge petition. (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Noted illustrator Jayachandran dies at the age of 58

india news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 12:07 AM IST

Noted illustrator Jayachandran Nanu, who drew for Wknd, the weekend section of Hindustan Times and also sketched the weekly Fault-Line cartoon for the editorial page, died on Monday after a brief illness. He was 58.

Noted illustrator Jayachandran dies at the age of 58
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
BJP in pole position to win two more Rajya Sabha seats

india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2022 05:01 AM IST

Between now and April 2024, biennial elections for 12 Rajya Sabha seats from four states will be held. The seat position of Goa, Delhi and Sikkim will remain unchanged, but West Bengal will add one seat to the tally of the BJP.

The composition of the Rajya Sabha will tilt further in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is set to gain two seats (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
