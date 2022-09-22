Breaking: Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war, Zelensky says at UNGA
Thu, 22 Sep 2022 05:39 AM
PM Modi’s practical attitude has key role in transforming US ties: Jaishankar
It has taken a “lot of effort” to overcome the “wariness… suspicion and caution” of the past when it comes to the relationship with the United States (US), and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s background, lack of “ideological baggage” and practical attitude has played a key role, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. Read more
Thu, 22 Sep 2022 05:37 AM
Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war, Zelensky says at UNGA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is not serious about ending the war in his country, which will soon enter the eighth month. Read more