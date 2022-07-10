Live
BREAKING: Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 06:59 AM IST
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 06:59 AM
Eknath Shinde promises to bring ‘Acche Din’ in Maharashtra
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde promises to bring ‘Acche Din’ in lives of common citizens.
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 06:19 AM
Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha
Devotees gather at Delhi's Jama Masjid to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
