Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BREAKING: Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha
Live

BREAKING: Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

Breaking news LIVE updates July 10, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 06:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 10 Jul 2022 06:59 AM

    Eknath Shinde promises to bring ‘Acche Din’ in Maharashtra

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde promises to bring ‘Acche Din’ in lives of common citizens.

  • Sun, 10 Jul 2022 06:19 AM

    Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

    Devotees gather at Delhi's Jama Masjid to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.