Sri Lanka Army chief urges calm amid hopes for a new govt in crisis-hit nation

As Sri Lanka saw the demonstrations - against worst-ever economic crisis - hitting a peak, Army chief General Shavendra Silva on Sunday made an appeal to protesters. The country's two top leaders - Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa - on Saturday agreed to step down amid the massive stir. While Rajapaksa's palace was breached, Wickremesinghe's private home was also set on fire amid public anger over the struggle for essentials. The opposition parties are set to meet on Sunday in hopes to form a new government as the island country struggles to pay billions in debts.

Here are the top developments on Sri Lanka crisis:

1. In a brief statement, Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva was quoted as saying in reports that an opportunity has arisen to resolve the current crisis in a peaceful manner. He requested all Sri Lankans to support the Armed Forces and the Police to ensure that peace is maintained in the country, Colombo Gazette news portal reported.

2, The opposition parties are set to meet on Sunday. Opposition lawmaker M. A. Sumanthiran was quoted as saying by news agency AP that all opposition parties combined could easily muster the 113 members needed to show a majority in Parliament.

3. Stressing that the opposition hopes to reach a consensus on Sunday, he added that the opposition lawmakers would ask President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to install the new government and then resign.

4. On Saturday, President Rajapaksa said he would install a new government and then quit. Wickremesinghe too will be in office till the installation of the new government.

5. Rajapaksa's resignation has been a long-standing demand of the protesters. He and his brother - former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa - have been blamed for the country's worst-ever economic crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON