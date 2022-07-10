Gotabaya Rajapaksa aboard ship in viral video amid reports he fled? Watch
- Three men can be seen carrying suitcases in a viral video, running to load them on a ship - SLNS Gajabahu. Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was said to be aboard.
Sri Lanka saw yet another day of political tumult on Saturday as the country's president and the prime minister were compelled to step down. By afternoon, soon after an unprecedented number of protesters stormed Gotabaya Rajapaksa's palace, reports emerged that he had fled. Hours later a video was widely shared, which according to some reports, had the Sri Lanka president aboard a ship.
A video clip that has been doing rounds on social media showed three men carrying suitcases and running to load them on the ship SLNS Gajabahu. The Sri Lankan president reportedly fled from his house Saturday afternoon after mobs – raising slogans of ‘Gota, go home’ – overran the building's compound.
As night fell, a statement was made public that he would resign on July 13. This was hours after Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would quit.
“Social media footage apparently filmed at #Colombo port shows luggage being loaded to #SriLanka @srilanka_navy ship SLNS GAJABAHU raising fears of a VVIP or a family is leaving the country. A voice in the background can be heard in Sinhala saying ‘Gota is leaving’,” read a tweet. Hindustan Times cannot independently verify this video.
Social media was awash with videos and photos of demonstrators walking into the Rajapaksa palace, entering all the rooms of the house and even jumping into the pool.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators were on the streets of Sri Lanka's capital city Colombo on Saturday, demanding the president's resignation after a months-long financial crisis that has crippled the island nation's food and fuel security. Agitators crossed the fences and barged into Rajapaksa’s palace, a sea-facing colonial-era building, showing unprecedented visuals from the island nation of 22 million. Police had initially attempted to thwart the protests with a curfew but then lifted it as lawyers and opposition politicians denounced it as illegal.
The island nation has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, long blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import vital goods.
The government was in talks with the International Monetary Fund over a bailout and also received aid - line of credits to buy fuel, food, medical supplies and other essentials - from India, which has loaned over $3 billion worth already.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will leave office once a new government is in place, while Rajapaksa is set to step down on July 13.
-
On Eid-ul-Adha, notes, greetings by Biden, other world leaders: 'Compassion..'
The world is soaked in Eid celebrations and leaders - across the globe - are sending across their wishes to the revelers. US president Joe Biden on Saturday night joined the world leaders in marking the Islamic festival. Biden further lauded Muslim Americans in the US, stating that they are “leading on the frontlines”. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, in a statement, said that the occasion is a “moment for prayer, sharing, sacrifice, and compassion”.
-
Japan ruling party set for strong election showing after Abe killing
Japanese voters went to the polls on Sunday for an upper house election in which the ruling Liberal Democratic Party may receive a surge of support after the assassination of former a leading statesman and party power broker, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
-
Sri Lanka president, PM face massive ire, step down - all in a day: Key moments
Demonstrators who had stormed the streets so far - ever since the worst economic crisis of Sri Lanka unfolded earlier this year- breached the president's palace on Saturday in extraordinary moments that eventually compelled Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down and agree to the long-standing demand of the protesters. This was hours after Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe said that he would quit. He took office in May. His brother, Mahinda Rajpaksa, had quit in May.4.
-
Biden aims to 'strengthen a strategic partnership' with Saudi Arabia
US President Joe Biden said Saturday he aims to "strengthen a strategic partnership" with Saudi Arabia during a controversial visit there next week, but added that he will hold true to "fundamental American values."
-
Billionaire Lily Safra, widow of banker Edmond Safra, dies at 87
Lily Safra, the widow of Edmond Safra who inherited the billionaire banker's fortune died on Saturday in Geneva, according to a representative for the Edmond J. Safra Foundation who declined to provide a specific cause of death. Born Lily Watkins in Porto Alegre, Brazil, she married into the powerful Safra dynasty in 1976. After Edmond Safra death, Lily chaired the Edmond J. Safra Foundation, according to its website, committing its resources to research into Parkinson's and other brain diseases. She never remarried after Edmond's death.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics