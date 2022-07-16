Live
BREAKING: Musk demands delay in trial in Twitter lawsuit, cities ‘complexities’
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 06:18 AM IST
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 06:18 AM
US, Saudi Arabia agree on stopping Iran getting nuclear weapons
The United states and Saudi Arabia agreed on the importance of stopping Iran from "acquiring a nuclear weapon", during a visit by US president Joe Biden.
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 06:13 AM
Musk demands delay in trial in Twitter lawsuit, cities ‘complexities’
Tesla chief Elon Musk asked a Delaware court Friday to reject a bid by Twitter to put their $44 billion merger lawsuit on trial in September, and asked to delay it until next year.
