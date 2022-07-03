Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BREAKING: Fire broke out in a train in Bihar, all passengers safe, reports ANI
Live

BREAKING: Fire broke out in a train in Bihar, all passengers safe, reports ANI

Breaking news updates, July 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 12:08 PM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 Jul 2022 12:08 PM

    BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar takes charge as Maharashtra Assembly speaker

    BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar takes charge as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly amid chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji", "Jai Sri Ram", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".

  • Sun, 03 Jul 2022 10:47 AM

    Mild tremors felt in Sullia taluk in Karnataka

    Mild tremors were felt in some parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

  • Sun, 03 Jul 2022 10:14 AM

    BJP MLAs arrive at the State Assembly in Mumbai

    BJP MLAs arrive at the State Assembly in Mumbai ahead of the election for the post of Assembly Speaker.

  • Sun, 03 Jul 2022 09:41 AM

    Fire broke out in a train in Bihar this morning, all passengers safe

    Fire broke out in a train in Bihar this morning, all passengers safe, reports ANI.

  • Sun, 03 Jul 2022 08:55 AM

    16,103 new Covid cases in India, about 1,000 fewer than yesterday

    16,103 new Covid cases in India, about 1,000 fewer than yesterday; 31 deaths in 24 hours.

  • Sun, 03 Jul 2022 08:27 AM

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits Myanmar

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter Scale, hit 260km SW of Ywangan, Myanmar at 7:56 am today, reported ANI citing National Center for Seismology.

  • Sun, 03 Jul 2022 08:03 AM

    Navneet Rana slams police amid outrage over chemist's killing

    Amravati MP Navneet Rana has raised allegations against the city police commissioner regarding the case concerning the killing of a chemist. Read more

  • Sun, 03 Jul 2022 07:11 AM

    PM Modi to address public meeting in Hyderabad today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad today.

  • Sun, 03 Jul 2022 06:05 AM

    Two-day Maharashtra Assembly session begins today

    The crucial two-day Maharashtra Assembly session begins on Sunday, days after the Eknath Shinde government came into power.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.