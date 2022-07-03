BREAKING: Fire broke out in a train in Bihar, all passengers safe, reports ANI
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 12:08 PM
BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar takes charge as Maharashtra Assembly speaker
BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar takes charge as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly amid chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji", "Jai Sri Ram", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 10:47 AM
Mild tremors felt in Sullia taluk in Karnataka
Mild tremors were felt in some parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 10:14 AM
BJP MLAs arrive at the State Assembly in Mumbai
BJP MLAs arrive at the State Assembly in Mumbai ahead of the election for the post of Assembly Speaker.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 09:41 AM
Fire broke out in a train in Bihar this morning, all passengers safe
Fire broke out in a train in Bihar this morning, all passengers safe, reports ANI.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 08:55 AM
16,103 new Covid cases in India, about 1,000 fewer than yesterday
16,103 new Covid cases in India, about 1,000 fewer than yesterday; 31 deaths in 24 hours.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 08:27 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits Myanmar
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter Scale, hit 260km SW of Ywangan, Myanmar at 7:56 am today, reported ANI citing National Center for Seismology.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 08:03 AM
Navneet Rana slams police amid outrage over chemist's killing
Amravati MP Navneet Rana has raised allegations against the city police commissioner regarding the case concerning the killing of a chemist. Read more
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 07:11 AM
PM Modi to address public meeting in Hyderabad today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad today.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 06:05 AM
Two-day Maharashtra Assembly session begins today
The crucial two-day Maharashtra Assembly session begins on Sunday, days after the Eknath Shinde government came into power.