Covid: Delhi’s downward trend in daily tally continues with 648 new cases
Delhi's daily Covid tally continued to decline on Sunday as 648 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 19,37,013, according to the health department's bulletin.
As many as five patients died and 785 recuperated from the virus. The cumulative count of deaths and recoveries has climbed to 26,271 and 19,07,474 respectively. The active cases in the national capital stand at 3,268.
The positivity rate has climbed to 4.29%, compared to 3.98% on Saturday.
This is the fourth consecutive day that the daily tally was below the 1,000-mark
On Saturday, Delhi recorded 678 cases, two deaths and 969 recoveries. On Friday, 813 cases, three deaths and 1,021 recoveries were seen.
The highest number of cases in Delhi this week were on Wednesday at 1,109.
In the last 24 hours, 15,103 Covid tests were conducted including 10,265 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 4,838 rapid antigen tests.
The number of containment zones in Delhi has come down to 370 and 2,459 infected patients are under home isolation, the health department's bulletin also said.
Over 28,000 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid in the last 24 hours, and the total figure has climbed to 3,50,73,097. Of the total doses administered, 16,58,783 beneficiaries were inoculated with the precautionary dose.
