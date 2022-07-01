Covid: Delhi witnesses slight dip with 813 cases in 24 hrs; 3 deaths reported
The national capital on Friday witnessed a slight decline in its daily Covid-19 infection tally. Delhi recorded 813 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 19,35,687, according to the health department's bulletin.
The positivity rate has climbed to 5.30%, and the active cases have come down to 3,703.
Three more patients died and 1,021 recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 26,264 and 19,05,720 respectively.
On Thursday, the national capital had recorded 865 cases, zero deaths and 1,276 recoveries. On Wednesday, the daily Covid tally was at 1,109- the highest single-day rise in this week so far with one death and over 1,200 recoveries.
According to the health department's bulletin, 15,339 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 4,601 rapid antigen tests and 10,738 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests.
The number of containment zones in Delhi is 386 and 2,672 patients are under home isolation.
On the vaccination front, authorities have administered 16,533 doses to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours and the cumulative count is more than 3.50 crore. Of the total vaccinations, over 16.25 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated with the precautionary dose.
-
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut arrives at ED office for questioning in money laundering case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656663641614
-
'Will ensure justice...': K'taka minister on reports of two sisters stripped
Karnataka home minister Araga Janendra said Friday he had only just received information about an alleged assault on two women in Anekal, a town in Bengaluru district. The sisters were allegedly stripped and assaulted at their home for failing to pay a debt. Multiple media reports have said the police refused to file a complaint for two days and only did so after videos of the assault were widely shared online.
-
Chhattisgarh: Maoist carrying reward of ₹5 lakh killed in encounter with police
A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on The Maoist, Kamlesh's head was gunned down by Chhattisgarh police in an encounter in Bastar's Sukma district on Friday, police said. The Maoist, Kamlesh was a member of Malenger Area Committee of Darbha Division of CPI (Maoist), police said. On Thursday, neighboring Dantewada police gunned down Denga Deva alias Mahangu Deva, who was a member of Katekalyan Area Committee of CPI (Maoist).
-
Monsoon covers Punjab’s Malwa belt, brings relief for farmers
The first monsoon showers that hit the semi-arid region of south Malwa on Thursday night brought respite for cotton farmers from the deadly whitefly but exposed the ill-preparedness of the civic authorities in the urban areas as several areas in Bathinda town were in knee-deep in water. Also read: Monsoon arrives in Chandigarh tricity, so does misery Low-lying areas, such as Power House Road and Sikri Bazaar, were waterlogged.
-
Mild earthquake in Karnataka's Kodagu, 3rd in a week in state: Report
A mild earthquake was felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early Friday morning - the third in the past seven days. News agency PTI said locals were woken up at around 1.15 am by a loud noise and tremors that were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia and nearby areas. Officials told PTI a report from the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited. On Saturday (June 25), a 2.3 quake was recorded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics