Covid-19: Delhi reports marginal dip with 678 daily cases; two deaths reported
Delhi on Saturday reported a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases. The national capital reported 678 cases in the last 24 hours, while two deaths were reported due to the virus, the government health bulletin reported.
This is the third consecutive day when the daily case count is less than 1,000.
The positivity rate also plunged to 3.98% from 5.30% which was reported a day ago . With this, the total number of covid-19 cases now stands at 19,36,365.
The national capital currently has 3,410 active cases of which 2,534 are in home isolation. 969 recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 26,266 and 19,06,689 respectively.
According to the health department's bulletin, 17,037 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 6066 rapid antigen tests and 10971 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests.
The number of containment zones in Delhi is 385 and 2,534 patients are under home isolation.
Of the 9,498 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 224 were occupied on Saturday, down from 239 a day ago. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.
Delhi has reported a few cases of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said there is no need to panic as they don't cause severe infection, PTI reported.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics