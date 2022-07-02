Home / Cities / Delhi News / Covid-19: Delhi reports marginal dip with 678 daily cases; two deaths reported
Delhi has reported a few cases of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said there is no need to panic as they don't cause severe infection.
17,037 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 6066 rapid antigen tests and 10971 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests.
17,037 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 6066 rapid antigen tests and 10971 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests.
Published on Jul 02, 2022 08:31 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Delhi on Saturday reported a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases. The national capital reported 678 cases in the last 24 hours, while two deaths were reported due to the virus, the government health bulletin reported.

This is the third consecutive day when the daily case count is less than 1,000.

The positivity rate also plunged to 3.98% from 5.30% which was reported a day ago . With this, the total number of covid-19 cases now stands at 19,36,365.

The national capital currently has 3,410 active cases of which 2,534 are in home isolation. 969 recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 26,266 and 19,06,689 respectively.

According to the health department's bulletin, 17,037 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 6066 rapid antigen tests and 10971 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests.

The number of containment zones in Delhi is 385 and 2,534 patients are under home isolation.

Of the 9,498 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 224 were occupied on Saturday, down from 239 a day ago. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

Delhi has reported a few cases of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said there is no need to panic as they don't cause severe infection, PTI reported.

