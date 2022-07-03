Several dead after shooting at shopping mall in Copenhagen; one arrested
Several people have been killed following a shooting incident at a shopping centre in Denmark's capital Copenhagen on Sunday, Danish Police said. A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested in connection with the incident and cops said they could not rule out it was an “act of terrorism”.
"There are several injured, and what we also know now is that there are several dead," chief police inspector Soren Thomassen told journalists, adding that police had launched a massive search operation throughout the local Zealand region.
The Copenhagen police had tweeted that teams of officers had been sent to the mall after reports of a shooting. They advised people inside the mall to stay put and await police assistance.
Police, however, said that there was currently no indication about other shooters being present, Reuters reported.
An eyewitness namely Rikke Levandovski told broadcaster TV2 that people at the mall first thought “it was a thief”. “Then I suddenly hear shots and threw myself behind the counter inside the store,” she added.
"He is just shooting into the crowd, not up in ceiling or into the floor," she told TV2.
Following the incident, the Royal House said on its website late on Sunday that an event in southern Denmark to commemorate the end of the first three stages of the Tour de France cycling race, hosted by the Danish Crown Prince and with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in attendance, had been cancelled.
According to Reuters, heavily armed police officers could be seen at the scene, as well as people running out of the mall.
British singer Harry Styles was due to perform later at 8pm, at a concert venue less than a mile from the crime scene. The concert promoter Live Nation was not available for comment.
On Snapchat, Styles wrote: "My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H.”
An investigation is underway.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling
The Friday night ruling stopped a three-day-old order by a Houston judge who said clinics could resume abortions up to six weeks into pregnancy. The following day, the American Civil Liberties Union said it doubted that any abortions were now being provided in a state of nearly 30 million people.
-
Google to delete user location history on US abortion clinic visits
"If our systems identify that someone has visited one of these places, we will delete these entries from Location History soon after they visit," Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post. "This change will take effect in the coming weeks."
-
Two Indo-Canadian academics honoured with Order of Canada
Two Indo-Canadian academics, working on research to advance the betterment of mankind, have been honoured with one of the country's most prestigious awards, the Order of Canada. Their names were in the list published by the office of the governor-general of Canada Mary Simon. Both have been invested (as the bestowal of the awards is described) into the Order as a Member. They are professors Ajay Agrawal and Parminder Raina.
-
Elon Musk's Twitter hiatus, in 2nd week now, generates curiosity
The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has not tweeted in about 10 days and it can't go unnoticed. The 51-year-old business tycoon has 100 million followers on the microblogging site, which he is planning to buy. Since April, he has been making headlines for the $44 billion deal and his comments and concerns about the presence of a large number of fake accounts on Twitter.
-
Taliban's reclusive supreme leader attends gathering in Kabul: Report
The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada joined a large gathering of nationwide religious leaders in Kabul on Friday, the state news agency said, adding he would give a speech. The Taliban's state-run Bakhtar News Agency confirmed the reclusive leader, who is based in the southern city of Kandahar, was attending the meeting of more than 3,000 male participants from around the country, aimed at discussing issues of national unity.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics