Highlights: Delhi records 1,109 cases, one fatality; positivity rate at 5.87%
Jun 29, 2022 10:23 PM IST
Rajasthan all-party meet condemns Udaipur murder, appeals for peace, restraint
Leaders of all political parties in Rajasthan Wednesday strongly condemned the murder of a tailor in Udaipur and appealed for peace and restraint, as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired an all-party meeting on the incident, PTI reported.
Jun 29, 2022 09:14 PM IST
Covid-19: Delhi records 1,109 cases, one fatality; positivity rate at 5.87%
Delhi logged 1,109 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.
Jun 29, 2022 08:01 PM IST
Maharashtra reports 3957 Covid cases and 7 deaths
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3957 new Covid-19 cases, and seven deaths, taking the overall count to 7972474, while the death toll increased to 147922, the state health department said.
Jun 29, 2022 07:18 PM IST
Udaipur incident: Traders' body announces Jaipur market to remain closed Thursday
A traders' body supported by the VHP and other Hindu groups has announced that markets in Jaipur will remain closed Thursday in protest against the murder of a tailor in Udaipur for allegedly insulting Islam, PTI reported.
Jun 29, 2022 07:06 PM IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel tests positive for Covid-19
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, PTI reported.
Jun 29, 2022 06:41 PM IST
Maharashtra cabinet renames Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Maharashtra cabinet renames Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv; Navi Mumbai airport to be named after DB Patil.
Jun 29, 2022 06:28 PM IST
Watch: Police constable injured as protests against Udaipur murder turn violent in Rajsamand district
Jun 29, 2022 06:13 PM IST
Monsoon session of Delhi Assembly on July 4, 5
The two-day Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will be held on July 4 and 5, according to an official bulletin on Wednesday, PTI reported.
Jun 29, 2022 05:57 PM IST
Ukrainians search for 20 missing after Russia strikes mall
Russian forces battled Wednesday to surround the Ukrainian military’s last stronghold in a long-contested eastern province as shock reverberated from a Russian airstrike on a shopping mall that killed at least 18 people in the center of the country a day earlier, AP reported.
Jun 29, 2022 05:41 PM IST
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam; one terrorist killed
One unidentified militant on Wednesday was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Jun 29, 2022 05:34 PM IST
Don't worry, wear masks, get vaccinated: Kerala health Mmnister in wake of rise in Covid cases
With Covid infections rising in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday said while there was nothing to be worried about, people need to take precautions like wearing masks and getting vaccinated as it was important to learn to live with the virus, PTI reported.
Jun 29, 2022 05:24 PM IST
Ukraine's leader pushes for fuller NATO embrace, more arms
Ukraine's president chided NATO for not embracing his embattled country more fully and asked for more weapons to fight Russia's invasion, as the leaders of the alliance met amid what its chief called its biggest crisis since World War II, AP reported.
Jun 29, 2022 04:20 PM IST
Election for Vice President to be held on August 6
Election to the Office of the Vice President to be held on August 6.
Jun 29, 2022 03:54 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls all-party meet in Jaipur over Udaipur killing
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls party meet in Jaipur over Udaipur killing: Congress.
Jun 29, 2022 03:05 PM IST
Udaipur tailor cremated, thousands join amid prohibitory orders
Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor who was beheaded a day ago in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, was cremated amid tight security. A large number of people had gathered for the funeral even despite prohibitory orders in place banning gatherings.
Jun 29, 2022 02:33 PM IST
Udaipur murder aimed at spreading terror, says Rajasthan CM
Udaipur murder aimed at spreading terror, case registered under UAPA, said Rajasthan CM Gehlot after review meet. Read full report here
Jun 29, 2022 02:19 PM IST
Hong Kong daily Covid cases rise above 2,000, highest since April
Hong Kong reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the highest since April, as daily Covid-19 cases rise ahead of celebrations to mark the city's 25th anniversary of its handover to China, Reuters reported.
Jun 29, 2022 02:07 PM IST
Biden announces US reinforcements of NATO land, air and sea forces in Europe
US President Joe Biden announces US reinforcements of NATO land, air and sea forces in Europe, reports AFP.
Jun 29, 2022 01:48 PM IST
MEA on Teesta Satalvad arrest
We've seen a comment by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding legal action against Teesta Setalvad and 2 other persons. The remarks are completely unwarranted & constitute an interference in India's independent judicial system: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Jun 29, 2022 01:14 PM IST
SC to hear Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik plea to vote for floor test
Supreme Court will hear jailed Maharashtra MLAs Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik seeking permission to vote for floor test.
Jun 29, 2022 01:06 PM IST
Centre requests KK Venugopal to continue as Attorney General for 3 months
Attorney General KK Venugopal, whose tenure ends on June 30, to continue for 3 more months on Centre's request.
Jun 29, 2022 01:03 PM IST
Boeing 737 aircraft scheduled to take off from Guwahati for Goa at 4.30pm
Maharashtra political crisis: A Boeing 737 aircraft has been chartered and is scheduled to take off from Guwahati for Goa at 4.30pm, confirmed an official requesting anonymity.
Jun 29, 2022 12:41 PM IST
SC stays Tripura High Court orders
Supreme Court stays Tripura High Court orders that had sought from Centre the details of threat perception based on which security cover was provided to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family in Mumbai.
Jun 29, 2022 11:41 AM IST
Rebel MLAs to donate ₹51 lakh to Assam CM relief fund
Shiv Sena MLAs and allies have decided to contribute ₹51 lakhs to the Assam CM's relief fund to help the flood-affected people, tweets Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde.
Jun 29, 2022 11:18 AM IST
Centre directs NIA to take over Udaipur killing probe
Centre directs NIA to take over Udaipur killing probe, says international links will be thoroughly investigated.
Jun 29, 2022 10:56 AM IST
SC to hear plea today challenging Maharashtra governor's order for floor test
Supreme Court to hear plea today challenging Maharashtra governor's order for a floor test.
Jun 29, 2022 10:17 AM IST
Actor-producer Vijay Babu appears before probe officials for 3rd day
Actor-producer Vijay Babu appeared before the probe officials for third consecutive day in the Ernakulam Town South PS for interrogation in connection with sexual assault case.
Jun 29, 2022 09:55 AM IST
Eknath Shinde to reach Mumbai tomorrow
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said that he will be reaching Mumbai on Thursday and that he is “ready to face the floor test”.
Jun 29, 2022 09:08 AM IST
India sees 14,506 new Covid cases as active caseload nears 1 lakh-mark
India sees 14,506 new Covid cases as active caseload nears 1 lakh-mark; 30 deaths in 24 hours.
Jun 29, 2022 09:04 AM IST
Maha governor asks Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test on June 30
Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari has asked chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test and prove majority by convening a special session of state legislature at 11am on June 30.
Jun 29, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Fire breaks out in Delhi's godown
Fire broke out at 3.50 am in a godown of edible oil in Mangolpuri phase-1 industrial area. Firefighting is still on, says DFS officials.
Jun 29, 2022 06:34 AM IST
J&K LG sends off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims
Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha sends off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu base camp. The yatra will commence on June 30.
Jun 29, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Massive fire breaks out after series of explosions at a factory in Palghar, Maharashtra
A massive fire broke out following series of explosions at a factory in Midc industrial area, Tarapur, Maharashtra.