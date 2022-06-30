Home / India News / Highlights: West Bengal mandates masks in public places again after 1,524 fresh Covid cases logged

Highlights: West Bengal mandates masks in public places again after 1,524 fresh Covid cases logged

Updated on Jul 01, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 30, 2022 11:42 PM IST

    Bengal makes masks in public places mandatory again

    West Bengal government on Thursday mandated the use of masks and sanitisers, and maintaining social distance in public places once again after as many as 1,524 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death were reported in 24 hours.

  • Jun 30, 2022 10:23 PM IST

    Falling rocks along Char Dham route kill 3 pilgrims, injure 12: Officials

    Three pilgrims have died and a dozen received injuries due to falling rocks and boulders on the Sonprayag-Kedarnath route, disaster management officials in Uttarakhand said on Thursday.

  • Jun 30, 2022 09:47 PM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence from 18th July

    The monsoon session of parliament has been scheduled from July 18 to August 12 this year, a Lok Sabha communique said on Thursday. 

  • Jun 30, 2022 08:05 PM IST

    President Ram Nath Kovind expresses condolences over loss of lives of civilians & armed forces personnel

  • Jun 30, 2022 07:30 PM IST

    Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case: NIA conducts search operation at 13 locations in Shivamogga district in Karnataka

    National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted searches at 13 locations in Shivamogga district in Karnataka in connection with the Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case. The searches were conducted at places of four suspects and 10 arrested accused, ANI reported.

  • Jun 30, 2022 07:13 PM IST

    Udaipur murder accused produced in local court amid tight security

    Udaipur murder accused produced in local court amid tight security.

  • Jun 30, 2022 06:23 PM IST

    ISRO's SPLV-C53 successfully lifts off from Sriharikota

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched three satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. Read more

  • Jun 30, 2022 05:07 PM IST

    Udaipur tailor murder: Accused arrested to be present in court today

    Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, the accused in the brutal murder of a tailor (in Udaipur, Rajasthan), will be presented in a special NIA court in court today.

  • Jun 30, 2022 04:25 PM IST

    Udaipur tailor murder: Son demands security, death sentence for accused

    The son of Kanhaiya Lal, the Udaipur tailor who was hacked to death in broad daylight by two Muslim men on Tuesday, has appealed to the Rajasthan government to provide security for himself and his family. "My father was not provided security but we should be provided”, Yash was quoted by news agency ANI. Read full report here

  • Jun 30, 2022 04:00 PM IST

    Udaipur murder: Ashok Gehlot holds meeting with officials over law and order situation in the state

    Chief minister Ashok Gehlot holds meeting with officials of the state pertaining to the law and order situation over the Udaipur incident., ANI reported.

  • Jun 30, 2022 03:55 PM IST

    Russian forces withdraw from Ukraine's strategic Snake Island

    Russian forces have withdrawn from Ukraine's Snake Island, a strategic outpost in the Black Sea, Russia's defence ministry and Ukraine's president's office said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

  • Jun 30, 2022 03:11 PM IST

    Several explosions, gunfire heard near Afghan grand assembly in Kabul

    Chaos erupts as several explosions, gunfire heard near Afghan grand assembly 'Loya Jirga' hall.

  • Jun 30, 2022 02:32 PM IST

    Manipur landslide: 7 killed, 19 rescued so far; rescue operations underway

    Two persons were killed and dozens, including locals and army personnel, were missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district. So far 19 people have been rescued, and around 55 people were feared trapped under the debris, rescue operations are underway, according to agencies.

  • Jun 30, 2022 02:20 PM IST

    Watch: High tide hits Marine Drive in Mumbai amid rainfall

  • Jun 30, 2022 01:51 PM IST

    Israeli Parliament dissolves, country to witness fifth election in under 4 years

    Israeli Parliament dissolves, country to witness fifth election in under 4 years; Yair Lapid to takeover as caretaker PM, reports AP.

  • Jun 30, 2022 01:39 PM IST

    Fadnavis, Shinde to reach Raj Bhavan around 3.30pm to stake claim to form the government

    Maharashtra crisis: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, rebel Sena MLA Eknath Shinde to reach Raj Bhavan at around 3.30pm to stake claim to form govt.

  • Jun 30, 2022 01:08 PM IST

    Delhi HC agrees to hear plea tomorrow a plea by Alt News co-founder challenging his arrest and custodial interrogation

    Delhi High Court agrees to hear on Friday a plea by Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking site Alt News, challenging his arrest and custodial interrogation.

  • Jun 30, 2022 12:32 PM IST

    Rebel Shiv Sena leader Ekanth Shinde leaves Goa for Mumbai

    Rebel Shiv Sena leader Ekanth Shinde leaves Goa for Mumbai, to meet Maharashtra Governor.

  • Jun 30, 2022 11:55 AM IST

    PM Modi inaugurates 'Raising & Accelerating MSME Performance' scheme

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 'Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance' scheme at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

  • Jun 30, 2022 11:38 AM IST

    PM Modi attends ‘Udyami Bharat’ program

    PM Narendra Modi attends ‘Udyami Bharat’ program at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

  • Jun 30, 2022 11:02 AM IST

    IMD on monsoon across country

    Southwest monsoon has further advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmiri, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today: IMD

  • Jun 30, 2022 10:34 AM IST

    Vijay Babu appears before probe officials for fourth straight day

    Actor-producer Vijay Babu appeared before the probe officials for the fourth consecutive day in the Ernakulam Town South PS for interrogation in connection with a sexual assault case.

  • Jun 30, 2022 09:47 AM IST

    Markets opening bell

    Market opening bell: Sensex jumps 200 points, trades at 53,254; Nifty at 15,856.

  • Jun 30, 2022 09:13 AM IST

    India's active caseload crosses 1-lakh mark with 18,819 new Covid cases

    India's active caseload crosses 1-lakh mark with 18,819 new Covid cases; 39 deaths in 24 hours.

  • Jun 30, 2022 08:07 AM IST

    Delhi receives rainfall in some parts

    Delhi received rainfall in some parts of the capital on Thursday morning.

  • Jun 30, 2022 07:24 AM IST

    Taliban to meet US on releasing frozen Afghan funds after earthquake

    The Taliban is set to meet the US on Thursday to discuss releasing frozen Afghanistan funds after last week's earthquake.

  • Jun 30, 2022 06:40 AM IST

    Amarnath Yatra commences today

    Amarnath Yatra commences today with the first group of pilgrims en route to the holy cave.

  • Jun 30, 2022 06:02 AM IST

    IMD issues ‘orange’ alert in Delhi, likely to receive rainfall

    The IMD has predicted rainfall in the national capital on Thursday.

Governor Dhankhar names new V-C of Bengal varsity; TMC cries foul

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appointed the new vice-chancellor of Kolkata’s Rabindra Bharati University, weeks after the state assembly passed a bill making the chief minister the chancellor of all 31 state-aided universities
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appointed professor Mahua Mukherjee as the new vice-chancellor of Kolkata's Rabindra Bharati University. (HT file)
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appointed professor Mahua Mukherjee as the new vice-chancellor of Kolkata’s Rabindra Bharati University. (HT file)
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
BJP’s executive meet from today; polls, party expansion on agenda

Apart from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh that go to polls later this year, the party has begun preparations to put up a stiff fight to retain power in Karnataka
BJP's executive meet from today; polls, party expansion on agenda
BJP’s executive meet from today; polls, party expansion on agenda
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 12:17 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
BJP set to bag key portfolios; home up in air

By keeping key portfolios, BJP will want to ensure that development-related works in Maharashtra are steered by it
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari offers sweets to Shiv Sena party leader Eknath Shinde. (AFP)
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari offers sweets to Shiv Sena party leader Eknath Shinde. (AFP)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 12:13 AM IST
BySurendra P Gangan
Mega twist in Maha plot: Shinde takes oath as CM

A political drama for the control of Maharashtra that began with a surprise flight of MLAs from the state capital nine days ago concluded on Thursday in a twist few foresaw – rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as chief minister, with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.
(PTI)
(PTI)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByShailesh Gaikwad and Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
I-T raids on premises linked to Chhattisgarh bureaucrat

An officer of the Chhattisgarh Administrative Services (CAS), Saumya Chaurasia joined the chief minister’s office soon after Bhupesh Baghel took oath in December, 2018
I-T raids on premises linked to Chhattisgarh bureaucrat
I-T raids on premises linked to Chhattisgarh bureaucrat
Published on Jul 01, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByRitesh Mishra
Punjab assembly passes resolution against Agnipath scheme

The Punjab assembly passed a resolution against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment to the armed forces that has triggered massive protests across the country
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann speaks during the ongoing Assembly session, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (PTI)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann speaks during the ongoing Assembly session, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByGurpreet Singh Nibber
Ready to make policy changes for small entrepreneurs: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that the Centre is ready to make necessary policy changes to encourage small entrepreneurs as they play a key role in the realisation of the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant) initiative.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the focus of the government's policy is on the MSME sector to ensure that unique local products are able to reach the global markets and subsequently boost the Indian economy. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the focus of the government’s policy is on the MSME sector to ensure that unique local products are able to reach the global markets and subsequently boost the Indian economy. (ANI)
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Paid money to Adhir, Adhikaris and Mukul: Saradha case main accused

Saradha Group owner Sudipta Sen, who is the main accused in the multi-crore chit fund case, on Thursday alleged he paid money to West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his younger brother Soumendu when the duo were in the TMC.
Sudipta Sen was arrested in 2013 in the Saradha chit fund case. (HT file)
Sudipta Sen was arrested in 2013 in the Saradha chit fund case. (HT file)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis face tough balancing act in role reversal

By ensuring Devendra Fadnavis joins the government as Eknath Shinde’s deputy, there will be checks and balance not just for Shinde but for Fadnavis too.
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis address the media in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis address the media in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByDhaval Kulkarni, New Delhi
Agnipath scheme: Army, navy to start recruitment today

The army and navy will begin registration of candidates under the new Agnipath model for short-term induction of soldiers on Friday, with lakhs of young men expected to apply for 43,000 jobs the two services are offering this year
The armed forces will recruit 46,000 Agniveers this year, with army (40,000) and IAF and navy (3,000 each). (HT file)
The armed forces will recruit 46,000 Agniveers this year, with army (40,000) and IAF and navy (3,000 each). (HT file)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByRahul Singh
Aryan Khan files plea seeking return of his passport

A NDPS court here on Thursday sought NCB’s response on a plea filed by Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, seeking return of his passport as he was recently cleared of all charges in a drugs case.
Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by a special investigation team SIT of the NCB in a drugs case on May 27. (PTI)
Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by a special investigation team SIT of the NCB in a drugs case on May 27. (PTI)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
U-17 women’s football coach faces charge of ‘misconduct’

An assistant coach of the India under-17 women’s football team readying for the World Cup this year has been suspended pending investigation after allegations of misconduct with a player surfaced during the team’s ongoing trip to Norway.
U-17 women's football coach faces charge of 'misconduct'
U-17 women’s football coach faces charge of ‘misconduct’
Published on Jun 30, 2022 11:45 PM IST
ByDhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: Civil court to start hearing today

At least eight cases related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute will be heard in a civil court in Mathura on July 1 (Friday), when courts reopen after the summer vacation
he applications moved in May seek the appointment of an advocate commissioner for survey, photography and videography within the Shahi Eidgah mosque, the sealing of the mosque premises, enhancement of security, and "purification" of the mosque premises. (PTI)
he applications moved in May seek the appointment of an advocate commissioner for survey, photography and videography within the Shahi Eidgah mosque, the sealing of the mosque premises, enhancement of security, and “purification” of the mosque premises. (PTI)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 11:28 PM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi, Agra
Isro’s PSLV-C53 places three satellites in orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Thursday successfully launched Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C53, which placed three satellites in orbit from the second launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
(PTI)
(PTI)
Updated on Jun 30, 2022 10:50 PM IST
BySoumya Pillai, New Delhi
Sena legacy war reignites after Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra CM

  • Shinde, who along with 40 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camped in Gujarat, Assam and then Goa during the rebellion, triggered a fresh legacy war with the Thackeray family after he named his rebel group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.
New profile picture of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
New profile picture of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
Published on Jun 30, 2022 10:30 PM IST
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Aryan Prakash
