Highlights: West Bengal mandates masks in public places again after 1,524 fresh Covid cases logged Breaking news highlights, June 30, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. By OPEN APP Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON breaking news Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully