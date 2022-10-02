Home / India News / LIVE: 127 trampled to death at soccer match in Indonesia
LIVE: 127 trampled to death at soccer match in Indonesia

india news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 05:54 AM IST

Breaking news October 2, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 02, 2022 05:51 AM IST

    King Charles III won't attend COP27 after Truss 'objected': Report

    King Charles III will not travel to next month's COP27 climate summit in Egypt after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss "objected" to the avid environmentalist attending, a report late Saturday said. Read more

  • Oct 02, 2022 05:49 AM IST

    127 trampled to death at soccer match in Indonesia

    125 soccer fans and 2 police were trampled to death in Indonesia at a soccer match: news agency AP cites officials.

Topics
breaking news

Jaishankar's praise for PM Modi: 'Leaders, belief, ideology matter but...'

india news
Published on Oct 02, 2022 06:07 AM IST

Jaishankar said if he is asked to give an example from his entire career in the diplomacy of how the role of the leadership came to the help of people, he would cite Operation Ganga in which India could evacuate its students from war-torn Ukraine because of PM Modi's leadership.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar at an interactive event in Gujarat on Saturday.&nbsp;
External affairs minister S Jaishankar at an interactive event in Gujarat on Saturday. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh
LIVE: 127 trampled to death at soccer match in Indonesia

india news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 05:54 AM IST

Breaking news October 2, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk

Mallikarjun Kharge resigns as LoP in RS before Cong president poll

india news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:33 AM IST

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has tendered his resignation as the Leader of Opposition of Rajya Sabha after filing his nomination for the party’s presidential poll.

New Delhi, Sep 30 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the media after filing his nomination for the post of the party's President, as party leader Deepender Singh Hooda looks on, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Deepender S Hooda Twitter)
New Delhi, Sep 30 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the media after filing his nomination for the post of the party's President, as party leader Deepender Singh Hooda looks on, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Deepender S Hooda Twitter)
BySnehashish Roy
Telangana govt increases quota for Scheduled tribes to 10%

india news
Published on Oct 02, 2022 12:21 AM IST

The demand to increase the ST reservation was put forth in a bill passed in the Telangana legislative assembly around six years ago. This bill was then sent to the Central government for the President’s assent

K Chandrashekar Rao’s government has announced the decision on Dussehra, keeping in mind state’s 10 per cent ST population. (HT Archives)
K Chandrashekar Rao’s government has announced the decision on Dussehra, keeping in mind state’s 10 per cent ST population. (HT Archives)
ByAgencies, Hyderabad
BJP reaches out to farmers ahead of Gujarat elections

india news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:38 AM IST

In the run up to the assembly election in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its campaign to ensure farmers are receiving the full benefits of state and central schemes targeted at the agricultural sector.

**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @OfficeofJPNadda ON FRIDAY, SEPT. 30, 2022** Puri: BJP National President JP Nadda with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a visit to the Jagannath Temple, in Puri. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_30_2022_000078B) (PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @OfficeofJPNadda ON FRIDAY, SEPT. 30, 2022** Puri: BJP National President JP Nadda with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a visit to the Jagannath Temple, in Puri. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_30_2022_000078B) (PTI)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Uttarakhand murder: Revenue official, crime scene recreated

india news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:25 AM IST

Ankita Bhandari, who was working as a receptionist at the Vanantara Resort in Ganga Bhogpur Talla area, was found dead on September 24, six days after she was reported missing.

Pauri Garhwal: Smoke billows from a factory owned by Pulkit Arya after locals set it on fire, in Pauri Garhwal district, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Police arrested Arya along with two employees of a resort owned by him in connection with its probe into the murder of a female resort receptionist, on Friday. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_24_2022_000111B) (PTI)
Pauri Garhwal: Smoke billows from a factory owned by Pulkit Arya after locals set it on fire, in Pauri Garhwal district, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Police arrested Arya along with two employees of a resort owned by him in connection with its probe into the murder of a female resort receptionist, on Friday. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_24_2022_000111B) (PTI)
ByAmit Bathla
Deadline to levy additional tax on unblended fuel extended

india news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:31 AM IST

The deadline for petrol has been extended to November 1 and diesel to April 1, a notification issued on Friday said. If the levy was not extended, pump prices of petrol and diesel in many places could have gone up significantly as retailers could no longer absorb the impact, two persons aware of the development said, requesting anonymity.

The Centre extended the October 1 deadline to levy an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 per litre tax on unblended auto fuels by one month for petrol (REUTERS)
The Centre extended the October 1 deadline to levy an additional 2 per litre tax on unblended auto fuels by one month for petrol (REUTERS)
ByRajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
‘Developed India’ goal not possible without Swachh Bharat: Anurag Thakur

india news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:21 AM IST

Speaking at a function organised at the United Institute of Technology to formally launch the drive, Thakur said the idea of a developed India was not possible without such a cleanliness campaign.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents Best Dimassa film award to Assamese filmmaker Aimee Baruah during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2022. Union Minister Anurag Thakur is also seen. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI09_30_2022_000366B) (PTI)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents Best Dimassa film award to Assamese filmmaker Aimee Baruah during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2022. Union Minister Anurag Thakur is also seen. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI09_30_2022_000366B) (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
GST collections in September reaches 1.4 lakh-crore, 3rd highest ever

india news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 01:20 AM IST

The gross GST revenue collection in September at ₹1,47,686 crore, reflecting business transactions in August, was ₹2,314 crore short of ₹1.50 lakh crore, but government officials and industry experts expect collections to cross that mark next month on higher sales during the festival season.

Revenue from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in September rose 26%year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.48 lakh crore. (Representative use)
Revenue from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in September rose 26%year-on-year to 1.48 lakh crore. (Representative use)
ByRajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
Congress worker booked over ‘PayCM’ T-shirt

india news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:29 AM IST

A video of police purportedly manhandling a Congress worker, forcefully removing his t-shirt, with an assistant sub-inspector rank officer pushing and punching him was widely circulated on social media on Saturday, prompting senior leader Siddaramaiah demanding action against the police officer.

A Congress party worker was booked on Saturday for donning a t-shirt with ‘PayCM’ printed on it (Representative use)
A Congress party worker was booked on Saturday for donning a t-shirt with ‘PayCM’ printed on it (Representative use)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Survivor denied even basic dignity of a living being: HC on Sonepat varsity case

india news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:23 AM IST

The survivor in the 2015 Sonepat varsity gang rape case was not only abused but was denied “even basic dignity of a living creature, compassion and courtesy”, the Punjab and Haryana high court has observed as it upheld the jail terms of two convicts in the case.

Survivor was denied even basic dignity of a living being: HC on Sonepat varsity case
Survivor was denied even basic dignity of a living being: HC on Sonepat varsity case
ByHT Correspondent
Indore cleanest city in India for the 6th time in a row

india news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 06:11 AM IST

Indore was on Saturday declared the cleanest city in India for the sixth consecutive year, and Madhya Pradesh the best performing state in the Swachh Survekshan 2022.

Indore. Clean city. (HT Photo)
Indore. Clean city. (HT Photo)
ByRisha Chitlangia
Tractor-trolley falls into Kanpur pond, 27 killed, say police

india news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 04:03 AM IST

Police said around 40 people were returning to Ghatampur after the passengers attended a “mundan” ceremony at the Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur.

27 people were killed and several injured after a tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned and fell into a pond in Kanpur. (PTI)
27 people were killed and several injured after a tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned and fell into a pond in Kanpur. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
6k trees cut in Corbett reserve for proposed tiger safari: FSI report

india news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:16 AM IST

The Uttarakhand forest department has made detailed observations regarding the report, which it has sent to the FSI , said Vinod Kumar, principal chief conservator of forests.

Over 6,000 trees on 16.21 hectares of land were felled for the proposed Pakhro tiger safari project in Corbett Tiger Reserve (HT Photo)
Over 6,000 trees on 16.21 hectares of land were felled for the proposed Pakhro tiger safari project in Corbett Tiger Reserve (HT Photo)
ByNeeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
Paddy procurement begins in Punjab, private agencies buy 66% of stock sold

india news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 04:50 AM IST

Patiala recorded a maximum arrival of more than 5,000 tonnes of non-basmati varieties. Private entities bought about 8,000 tonnes and government agencies procured the remaining 4,000 tonnes, as per the Punjab Mandi Board data.

Private agencies bought 66% of the 12,000 tonnes of paddy sold in Punjab on Saturday on first day of 2022 kharif marketing season. (PTI)
Private agencies bought 66% of the 12,000 tonnes of paddy sold in Punjab on Saturday on first day of 2022 kharif marketing season. (PTI)
ByVishal Joshi, Bathinda
