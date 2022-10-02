Live
LIVE: 127 trampled to death at soccer match in Indonesia
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 05:54 AM IST
Breaking news October 2, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 02, 2022 05:51 AM IST
King Charles III won't attend COP27 after Truss 'objected': Report
King Charles III will not travel to next month's COP27 climate summit in Egypt after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss "objected" to the avid environmentalist attending, a report late Saturday said. Read more
-
Oct 02, 2022 05:49 AM IST
127 trampled to death at soccer match in Indonesia
125 soccer fans and 2 police were trampled to death in Indonesia at a soccer match: news agency AP cites officials.
Topics
Jaishankar's praise for PM Modi: 'Leaders, belief, ideology matter but...'
Published on Oct 02, 2022 06:07 AM IST
Jaishankar said if he is asked to give an example from his entire career in the diplomacy of how the role of the leadership came to the help of people, he would cite Operation Ganga in which India could evacuate its students from war-torn Ukraine because of PM Modi's leadership.
LIVE: 127 trampled to death at soccer match in Indonesia
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 05:54 AM IST
Breaking news October 2, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Mallikarjun Kharge resigns as LoP in RS before Cong president poll
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:33 AM IST
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has tendered his resignation as the Leader of Opposition of Rajya Sabha after filing his nomination for the party’s presidential poll.
Telangana govt increases quota for Scheduled tribes to 10%
Published on Oct 02, 2022 12:21 AM IST
The demand to increase the ST reservation was put forth in a bill passed in the Telangana legislative assembly around six years ago. This bill was then sent to the Central government for the President’s assent
, HyderabadAgencies
BJP reaches out to farmers ahead of Gujarat elections
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:38 AM IST
In the run up to the assembly election in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its campaign to ensure farmers are receiving the full benefits of state and central schemes targeted at the agricultural sector.
Uttarakhand murder: Revenue official, crime scene recreated
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:25 AM IST
Ankita Bhandari, who was working as a receptionist at the Vanantara Resort in Ganga Bhogpur Talla area, was found dead on September 24, six days after she was reported missing.
Deadline to levy additional tax on unblended fuel extended
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:31 AM IST
The deadline for petrol has been extended to November 1 and diesel to April 1, a notification issued on Friday said. If the levy was not extended, pump prices of petrol and diesel in many places could have gone up significantly as retailers could no longer absorb the impact, two persons aware of the development said, requesting anonymity.
, New DelhiRajeev Jayaswal
‘Developed India’ goal not possible without Swachh Bharat: Anurag Thakur
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:21 AM IST
Speaking at a function organised at the United Institute of Technology to formally launch the drive, Thakur said the idea of a developed India was not possible without such a cleanliness campaign.
GST collections in September reaches ₹1.4 lakh-crore, 3rd highest ever
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 01:20 AM IST
The gross GST revenue collection in September at ₹1,47,686 crore, reflecting business transactions in August, was ₹2,314 crore short of ₹1.50 lakh crore, but government officials and industry experts expect collections to cross that mark next month on higher sales during the festival season.
, New DelhiRajeev Jayaswal
Congress worker booked over ‘PayCM’ T-shirt
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:29 AM IST
A video of police purportedly manhandling a Congress worker, forcefully removing his t-shirt, with an assistant sub-inspector rank officer pushing and punching him was widely circulated on social media on Saturday, prompting senior leader Siddaramaiah demanding action against the police officer.
Survivor denied even basic dignity of a living being: HC on Sonepat varsity case
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:23 AM IST
The survivor in the 2015 Sonepat varsity gang rape case was not only abused but was denied “even basic dignity of a living creature, compassion and courtesy”, the Punjab and Haryana high court has observed as it upheld the jail terms of two convicts in the case.
Indore cleanest city in India for the 6th time in a row
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 06:11 AM IST
Indore was on Saturday declared the cleanest city in India for the sixth consecutive year, and Madhya Pradesh the best performing state in the Swachh Survekshan 2022.
Tractor-trolley falls into Kanpur pond, 27 killed, say police
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 04:03 AM IST
Police said around 40 people were returning to Ghatampur after the passengers attended a “mundan” ceremony at the Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur.
6k trees cut in Corbett reserve for proposed tiger safari: FSI report
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:16 AM IST
The Uttarakhand forest department has made detailed observations regarding the report, which it has sent to the FSI , said Vinod Kumar, principal chief conservator of forests.
Paddy procurement begins in Punjab, private agencies buy 66% of stock sold
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 04:50 AM IST
Patiala recorded a maximum arrival of more than 5,000 tonnes of non-basmati varieties. Private entities bought about 8,000 tonnes and government agencies procured the remaining 4,000 tonnes, as per the Punjab Mandi Board data.
, BathindaVishal Joshi