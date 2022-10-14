Live
LIVE: Elon Musk under investigation by US authorities over $44 billion Twitter deal
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 06:44 AM IST
Fri, 14 Oct 2022 05:52 AM
Elon Musk probed by US authorities over his Twitter buyout deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is under a federal investigation by United States authorities over his $44 billion buyout deal of social media giant Twitter, the company said in a court filing made public on Thursday. Twitter said it had requested Musk's advocates for months to produce their communications with federal authorities, but they had not complied, and so they asked a Delaware judge to order the attorneys to provide the documents. Read more.
