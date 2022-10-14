Home / India News / Assam CM Himanta Sarma's security upgraded by Centre

Assam CM Himanta Sarma's security upgraded by Centre

india news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 11:55 AM IST

Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier had Z category security (North-east).

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File)&nbsp;
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File) 
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Utpal Parashar | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's security has been upgraded by the central government. The security has been upgraded from Z category CRPF (northeast) security cover to Z+ category (All India), officials said.

A statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the security arrangement for Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was reviewed "in consultation with the Central Security Agency". "It has been decided to upgrade his present 'Z' category CRPF security cover in North East region to Z+ category on all India basis," the statement further read.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) - the country's largest Central Armed Police Force - has been requested by the union home ministry to do the needful.

The security covers for VIPs is covered across various categories - X, Y, Y+, Z, Z+. The Special Protection Group (SPG) is the highest-level of security cover given to the prime minister.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
himanta biswa sarma assam
himanta biswa sarma assam

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out