BSF shoots down drone at India-Pakistan border in Amritsar

Published on Oct 14, 2022 09:09 AM IST

The jawans of 73 Batalion posted in the area of responsibility of Shahpur border out post (BoP) brought down the drone

BSF jawans fired 17 rounds of bullets at it and one of the blades of the drone was damaged. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Friday gunned down a drone which sneaked into the India territory near the Ramsas village falling under the Ajnala sub-division.

The incident took place at around 4am when the personnel on duty heard the buzzing sound of the drone.

“The jawans of 73 Batalion posted in the area of responsibility of Shahpur border out post (BoP) brought down the drone. Our troops on duty showed dexterity, good firing skill and courage. The drone was shot down immediately after it crossed over to the Indian territory,” said deputy inspector general (DIG), Gurdaspur range, Prabhakar Joshi.

He said, “The drone entered the Indian side through Pakistan’a Deori forward post. The area where the drone was sent is densely wooded. The drone was shot down in a sugarcane field. Besides opening fire, illuminating bombs, used for lightening sky, were also fired by our troops. “

A rope was also found attached to the drone. The area still is being searched by the BSF and Punjab Police forces.

Friday, October 14, 2022
