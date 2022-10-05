Home / India News / Breaking: 1 dead, 21 rescued after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, ANI cites official
Breaking: 1 dead, 21 rescued after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, ANI cites official

india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 06:48 AM IST

  • Oct 05, 2022 06:48 AM IST

    On Twitter deal revival, Elon Musk says buyout an accelerant to...| 10 points

    Hours after it was revealed that billionaire Elon Musk has proposed to go ahead with his original Twitter buyout offer, in his first public remarks, he said that buying the social media platform would be an “accelerant to creating X, the everything app”. Read more

  • Oct 05, 2022 05:32 AM IST

    1 dead, 21 rescued as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, rescue ops on: Report

    One person is reported to be dead after a bus – with more than 40 aboard – fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand. Over 40 people – including children – were reportedly on the bus which fell into a 500-meter gorge on the Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road in Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday. Twenty-one people have been rescued so far in the operations. Read more

1 dead, 21 rescued as bus falls into gorge in U'khand, rescue ops on: Report

india news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 06:43 AM IST

The Uttarakhand Police earlier said nine people among those rescued were injured.

Accident scene in Uttarakhand.(ANI)
ByShubhangi Gupta | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
In Uttarakhand accident, 1 dead, 21 rescued so far, says ANI | LIVE

india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 06:47 AM IST

‘KCR a brand ambassador of liquor’

india news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 12:48 AM IST

Hyderabad Slamming chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao after a TRS leader was seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken to locals, Congress leader Madhu Yashki on Tuesday called him a “brand ambassador of liquor”

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (PTI)
ByAgencies
Munugode bypoll:Stakes high for three major T’gana parties

india news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 12:43 AM IST

Rajagopal Reddy, who defected from the Congress to the BJP on August 21, is the obvious choice of the saffron party for the bypoll to Munugode, while the Congress has named Palwai Sravanthi, daughter of former minister late Palwai Goverdhan Reddy, as its candidate on September 9

The TRS has not announced its candidate for Munugode assembly bypoll, as party president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is busy making preparations for the launch of a national party . (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
CBI raids 105 places over cyber crime crackdown

india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 02:36 AM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches under its ‘Operation Chakra’ campaign at around 105 locations across the country against cyber-enabled financial crimes, an official said.

(Representational image)
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi
Three of family die by suicide over intercaste marriage: Police

india news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 12:39 AM IST

Three members of a family have allegedly ended their lives after the daughter of the family eloped with a man belonging to another caste, of Chikkaballapur district, said a police official in the know of the matter

The girl’s parents and one of the brothers are the deceased. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Political slugfest erupts over Mesta’s closure report

india news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The CBI filed a ‘B’ report or closure report in the death case of Mesta who became the face of the BJP poll campaign in the run up to the 2018 assembly elections.

Paresh Mesta (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
ED launches probe into Chinese app that ‘cheated’ jobseekers

india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated probe into a Chinese-controlled mobile app, Keepsharer, that allegedly duped youngsters claiming to provide part-time jobs that included liking and uploading celebrity videos on social media platforms

The ED said at least 12 entities in Bengaluru are linked to the app and seized funds worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 5.85 crore. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
CBI files closure report in Paresh Mesta death case, calls it accident

india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 12:37 AM IST

Mesta’s body was recovered from a pond “under mysterious circumstances” in Honnavar on December 6, 2017, soon after which communal riots broke out in the area.

18-year-old Paresh Mesta (HT Photo)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
No official candidate, trying to create such notion is wrong

india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 12:36 AM IST

‘I believe the contest has brought welcome attention to the party. It is healthy for the party workers to decide who should lead them. I believe the victor in a free and fair election gains legitimacy from the process. So, I will not be seeking Mr Kharge’s withdrawal in the name of consensus’

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor said his main objective in this election is to strengthen the party to take on the formidable BJP machinery. (PTI)
ByRamesh Babu
More programmes on radio prompt TN parties to allege Hindi imposition

india news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 12:35 AM IST

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai on May 26 to launch several infrastructure projects, chief minister Stalin had said: “Tamil should be made the official language of the Union on par with Hindi and recognised as the court language in the high court”

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam led by G Vaiko announced a protest on October 6 in Chennai against the increase in runtime of Hindi programmes in radio broadcasts and the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Kerala police deny report on its officials’ PFI links

india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 02:26 AM IST

Police media centre deputy director V P Pramod Kumar in a statement said “the report was baseless and no such list was handed over to the state police chief Anil Kant”.

Reports claimed that some policemen leaked vital information to the PFI before recent raids conducted by the NIA and after the bandh which led to large-scale violence in Kerala. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Himachal govt revokes ‘character certificate’ rule for journos to cover PM visit

india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 06:13 AM IST

On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and launch work on projects worth ₹3,650 crore including All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur, before addressing a rally at Luhnu ground on the banks of the Beas

Security arrangements underway at the Dhalpur Ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations on October 5, on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByNaresh K Thakur, Dharamshala:
Registration mandatory for sale, distribution of medical devices: Centre

india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 02:40 AM IST

“Any person who intends to sell, stock, exhibit or offer for sale or distribute a medical device including in vitro diagnostic medical device, shall make an application in Form MD-41 to the State Licensing Authority for grant of registration certificate to sell, stock, exhibit or offer for sale or distribution,” read the health ministry notification regarding Medical Devices (fifth amendment) Rules 2022.

The Centre has made it mandatory to have a registration certificate for the sale and distribution of medical devices. (Bloomberg)
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
9-yr-old dresses up as Durga, walks on potholes in Hubballi

india news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 12:27 AM IST

The little girl’s attempt on social media is part of larger efforts by several other groups who have come up with creative ideas to draw the attention of the local administration.

Harshita dressed up as Goddess Durga, in Hubballi. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
