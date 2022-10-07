Live
Breaking Live: First native American woman reaches space as part of NASA's Crew-5 mission
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 06:07 AM IST
Oct 07, 2022 06:07 AM IST
US President Joe Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana possession
Oct 07, 2022 05:36 AM IST
Topics
Vetrimaaran, Kamal Haasan's ‘Raja Raja Chola not Hindu' sparks row; BJP says…
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 06:22 AM IST
Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised the statements of Vetrimaaran and Kamal Haasan and said people will raise their voices against such attempts to conceal Hindu cultural identities.
Roommate held in murder of Indian-origin student in the US
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 05:57 AM IST
A local Indianapolis news outlet, WRTV, quoted local police officials as saying that an autopsy had found that Chheda died from “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries” and the manner of death was homicide.
Jammu: Cops yet to file charge sheet in deaths caused from spurious cough syrup
Published on Oct 07, 2022 02:27 AM IST
The J&K police have, however, assured that a charge sheet in the case would be filed in the next “10 to 15” days. “Within next 10 to 15 days, the charge sheet will be filed. It is in the final stages,” said Udhampur SSP Vinod Kumar.
Maiden Pharma's ‘substandard’ pills came under fire
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 05:02 AM IST
According to Xtended Licensing and Laboratory Node (XLN), a sample of Metomin tablets containing Metformin (for treating diabetes) from a primary health centre in Kerala’s Ernakulam district was found to be of substandard quality by a food and drugs laboratory (FDL) on September 28.
BBMP to resume demolitions from Oct 10
Published on Oct 07, 2022 01:04 AM IST
Girinath said that surveys are ongoing and that the BBMP along with the revenue department will complete all necessary requirements, issue notices and demolish structures that have been classified as encroachments.
Medical care to be given to injured elephant calf, CM assures Rahul
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:59 AM IST
Bommai said that he “appreciated” Gandhi’s concern for the calf which the latter saw while out on a safari in Kabini where he and his mother, Sonia Gandhi spent two days before rejoining the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Metro trial run on Whitefield stretch likely to begin on Oct 25
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:50 AM IST
The completed Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield stretch will also include stops at Mahadevapura, Garudacharpalya, Hoodi Junction, Seetharama Palya, Kundalahalli, Nallurhalli, Sri Sathya Sai Hospital, Pattandur Agrahara, Kadugodi, Channasandra and Whitefield
ED summons during yatra harassment, says Shivakumar
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Special Judge Vikas Dhull of the Enforcement Directorate court allowed the bail applications filed by Shivakumar and his four associates on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each with one surety each of the like amount, HT had reported earlier.
Ukraine war hit world’s energy security: Birla
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Birla stressed that global “problems should be suitably addressed through collective efforts at the global level.”
What steps can ensure safety on roads, HC asks Kerala govt
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:42 AM IST
The judge said it was “heart-breaking” to hear about the tragedy and that there should be a solution to prevent such accidents in the future.
9 booked, 4 arrested for breaking into Karnataka madrasa, say police
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 05:01 AM IST
The Madrasa of Mahmud Gawan is an ancient Islamic college and is listed as a monument of national importance according to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
It’s secret ballot, no one will know who voted for whom: Tharoor on Congress presidential election
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:39 AM IST
In an apparent bid to encourage more Congress delegates to vote for him as he makes an aggressive bid for the party’s top post, senior leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said it was a secret ballot and there would be no way to find out which state voted for which candidate
Rajasthan turmoil: Dhariwal denies AICC’s indiscipline charges
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:38 AM IST
The AICC had earlier issued show cause notices to Rajasthan’s parliamentary affairs minister Dhariwal, party’s chief whip in state assembly Mahesh Joshi, and chairman of Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Dharmendra Rathore.
RSS chief’s speech aimed at creating communal tension: Vijayan
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:37 AM IST
Bhagwat, on Wednesday, had said that the nation should frame a well thought-out, comprehensive population control policy applicable to all social groups equally and flagged the issue of demographic “imbalance” as he also asserted there was no danger to minorities.
