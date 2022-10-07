Home / India News / Breaking Live: First native American woman reaches space as part of NASA's Crew-5 mission
Live

Breaking Live: First native American woman reaches space as part of NASA's Crew-5 mission

india news
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 06:07 AM IST

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 07, 2022 06:07 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana possession

  • Oct 07, 2022 05:36 AM IST

    First native American woman reaches space as part of NASA's Crew-5 mission

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa breaking news

Vetrimaaran, Kamal Haasan's ‘Raja Raja Chola not Hindu' sparks row; BJP says…

india news
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 06:22 AM IST

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised the statements of Vetrimaaran and Kamal Haasan and said people will raise their voices against such attempts to conceal Hindu cultural identities.

Kamal Haasan supported Vetrimaaran's statement that Raja Raja Chola was not a Hindu.&nbsp;
Kamal Haasan supported Vetrimaaran's statement that Raja Raja Chola was not a Hindu. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

Roommate held in murder of Indian-origin student in the US

india news
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 05:57 AM IST

A local Indianapolis news outlet, WRTV, quoted local police officials as saying that an autopsy had found that Chheda died from “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries” and the manner of death was homicide.

Purdue University: Varun Manish Chheda was killed on Wednesday.(ANI)
Purdue University: Varun Manish Chheda was killed on Wednesday.(ANI)
ByPrashant Jha, Washington/west Lafayette
Close Story

Live: First native American woman reaches space under NASA's Crew-5 mission

india news
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 06:07 AM IST

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Jammu: Cops yet to file charge sheet in deaths caused from spurious cough syrup

india news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 02:27 AM IST

The J&K police have, however, assured that a charge sheet in the case would be filed in the next “10 to 15” days. “Within next 10 to 15 days, the charge sheet will be filed. It is in the final stages,” said Udhampur SSP Vinod Kumar.

The incident took place in Udhampur’s Ramnagar and Jammu’s Bishnah between December 2019 and January 2020. (ANI)
The incident took place in Udhampur’s Ramnagar and Jammu’s Bishnah between December 2019 and January 2020. (ANI)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu/chandigarh
Close Story

Maiden Pharma's ‘substandard’ pills came under fire

india news
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 05:02 AM IST

According to Xtended Licensing and Laboratory Node (XLN), a sample of Metomin tablets containing Metformin (for treating diabetes) from a primary health centre in Kerala’s Ernakulam district was found to be of substandard quality by a food and drugs laboratory (FDL) on September 28.

Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited factory in Sonepat district (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited factory in Sonepat district (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHitender Rao, Chandigarh
Close Story

BBMP to resume demolitions from Oct 10

india news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 01:04 AM IST

Girinath said that surveys are ongoing and that the BBMP along with the revenue department will complete all necessary requirements, issue notices and demolish structures that have been classified as encroachments.

A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike bulldozer demolishes an illegal structure built on storm-water drain in Munnekolala area, which was recently flooded due to heavy monsoon rains, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike bulldozer demolishes an illegal structure built on storm-water drain in Munnekolala area, which was recently flooded due to heavy monsoon rains, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Medical care to be given to injured elephant calf, CM assures Rahul

india news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:59 AM IST

Bommai said that he “appreciated” Gandhi’s concern for the calf which the latter saw while out on a safari in Kabini where he and his mother, Sonia Gandhi spent two days before rejoining the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Metro trial run on Whitefield stretch likely to begin on Oct 25

india news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:50 AM IST

The completed Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield stretch will also include stops at Mahadevapura, Garudacharpalya, Hoodi Junction, Seetharama Palya, Kundalahalli, Nallurhalli, Sri Sathya Sai Hospital, Pattandur Agrahara, Kadugodi, Channasandra and Whitefield

With 13 stations, Baiyyappanahalli-Whitefield stretch will connect the city’s IT corridor in its eastern parts. Bangalore Metro expects an additional passenger count of 250,000 to 300,000 once the Baiyappanahalli–Whitefield Purple Line opens to the public. (PTI)
With 13 stations, Baiyyappanahalli-Whitefield stretch will connect the city’s IT corridor in its eastern parts. Bangalore Metro expects an additional passenger count of 250,000 to 300,000 once the Baiyappanahalli–Whitefield Purple Line opens to the public. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

ED summons during yatra harassment, says Shivakumar

india news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:47 AM IST

Special Judge Vikas Dhull of the Enforcement Directorate court allowed the bail applications filed by Shivakumar and his four associates on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each with one surety each of the like amount, HT had reported earlier.

The Enforcement Directorate summoned Karnataka Congress unit president Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh, who is Bengaluru Rural MP, to appear before the investigation agency on October 7. (HT Archives)
The Enforcement Directorate summoned Karnataka Congress unit president Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh, who is Bengaluru Rural MP, to appear before the investigation agency on October 7. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story

Ukraine war hit world’s energy security: Birla

india news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:44 AM IST

Birla stressed that global “problems should be suitably addressed through collective efforts at the global level.”

Om Birla (PTI)
Om Birla (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

What steps can ensure safety on roads, HC asks Kerala govt

india news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:42 AM IST

The judge said it was “heart-breaking” to hear about the tragedy and that there should be a solution to prevent such accidents in the future.

Locals at the site of the accident after a collision between a private tourist bus and a KSRTC bus on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district. (PTI)
Locals at the site of the accident after a collision between a private tourist bus and a KSRTC bus on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Kochi
Close Story

9 booked, 4 arrested for breaking into Karnataka madrasa, say police

india news
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 05:01 AM IST

The Madrasa of Mahmud Gawan is an ancient Islamic college and is listed as a monument of national importance according to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, in a tweet said that the BJP government in the state is promoting such incidents to “demean Muslims”.
Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, in a tweet said that the BJP government in the state is promoting such incidents to “demean Muslims”.
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story

It’s secret ballot, no one will know who voted for whom: Tharoor on Congress presidential election

india news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:39 AM IST

In an apparent bid to encourage more Congress delegates to vote for him as he makes an aggressive bid for the party’s top post, senior leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said it was a secret ballot and there would be no way to find out which state voted for which candidate

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is one of the candidates for the party’s presidential election. (ANI)
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is one of the candidates for the party’s presidential election. (ANI)
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Rajasthan turmoil: Dhariwal denies AICC’s indiscipline charges

india news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The AICC had earlier issued show cause notices to Rajasthan’s parliamentary affairs minister Dhariwal, party’s chief whip in state assembly Mahesh Joshi, and chairman of Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Dharmendra Rathore.

Rajasthan Congress leader Shanti Dhariwal (PTI)
Rajasthan Congress leader Shanti Dhariwal (PTI)
BySachin Saini
Close Story

RSS chief’s speech aimed at creating communal tension: Vijayan

india news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:37 AM IST

Bhagwat, on Wednesday, had said that the nation should frame a well thought-out, comprehensive population control policy applicable to all social groups equally and flagged the issue of demographic “imbalance” as he also asserted there was no danger to minorities.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday hit back at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s community-based population imbalance remark. (PTI)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday hit back at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s community-based population imbalance remark. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out