Gauri Lankesh's mother, sister join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’; Rahul Gandhi says: 'I stand for...'

Sister Kavitha and mother Indira of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was murdered in 2017, marched with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Karnataka leg of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Friday.

On Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “I stand for Gauri Lankesh and countless others like her, who represent the true spirit of India.”

Lankesh was assassinated outside her home in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on September 5, 2017, as she was about to enter her home after returning from work. Assailants on a motorcycle fired several shots at her before fleeing.

“Gauri stood for Truth. Gauri stood for Courage. Gauri stood for Freedom. I stand for Gauri Lankesh and countless others like her, who represent the true spirit of India. Bharat Jodo Yatra is their voice. It can never be silenced,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Gauri stood for Truth

Gauri stood for Courage

Gauri stood for Freedom



I stand for Gauri Lankesh and countless others like her, who represent the true spirit of India.



Bharat Jodo Yatra is their voice.

It can never be silenced. pic.twitter.com/TIpMIu36nY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 7, 2022

The Congress' 3,570-km long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8. With the Yatra, the Congress said it wanted to combat the alleged divisive politics of the BJP-led central government.

On Thursday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi joined the yatra in Karnataka with her presence at the march being viewed in party circles as a major morale booster.

Amid loud cheers and sloganeering by party workers, Sonia Gandhi, 75, walked besides her Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders for a few kilometres in Mandya district. The party brass of poll-bound Karnataka led by former chief minister Siddaramaiah and state unit chief DK Shivakumar were also part of the convoy that walked alongside the Gandhis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON