Gauri Lankesh murder trial adjourned by court till Sept 14
The case came up before an in-charge judge of the special court for Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, (KCOCA) cases which is hearing the trial.
A special court here on Monday adjourned to September 14 the trial in the activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case. The trial was to resume today, exactly five years after her assassination.
The KCOCA judge, who is on leave will return to duty on September 12, and will fix the dates of the trial on September 14. The trail is being conducted for a week every month since July this year.
Gauri Lankesh was murdered outside her Rajarajeshwari Nagar residence on September 5, 2017.
The prosecution has in its charge claimed that Gauri Lankesh's murder has connections with the assassination of Kannada writer MM Kalburgi and the murders of Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar in Maharashtra.
There are 18 accused in the case facing charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the KCOCA and the Arms Act.
Bengaluru sees severe waterlogging after wettest September day since 2014
Heavy rain continued to lash Bengaluru Monday, leading to floods and traffic jams in several areas in the eastern parts of the city. Monday morning's weather report indicated a record 131.6 mm of rainfall over the previous 24 hours. The city's Kempegowda International Airport received over 100 mm of rain in the same period. In Bengaluru, areas like Koramangala and parts of the Marathahalli-Silk Board road grappled with floods even on Tuesday morning.
Covid takes a backseat in West Bengal as state sees rise in dengue cases
West Bengal is presently reporting more dengue cases over new Covid-19 ones registered every day. “At least 292 samples tested positive for dengue. Till 3 August, 251 patients were treated in hospitals. The highest number of patients (60) admitted in hospitals was in North 24 Parganas, followed by 44 in South 24 Parganas. At Jalpaiguri in north Bengal 42 patients were admitted in hospital,” officials said. In Kolkata too, the situation appears to be concerning.
Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack
Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Arvind Giri passed away on Tuesday morning, reportedly, after he suffered a heart attack in his car at Sidhauli (Sitapur) while he was on way to Lucknow. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday condoled the demise of the BJP MLA. Giri joined Samajwadi Party in 1993, won his first assembly elections in 2006 as SP candidate.
Raja Singh's wife files petition in Telangana HC, challenges PD Act against him
The wife of suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh has filed a petition in Telangana High Court challenging the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) invoked by the Hyderabad City Police against her husband after he was arrested for his remarks on the Prophet last month. The counsel has requested for an immediate hearing into the matter.
Russia-born man marries Ukraine woman in Himachal Pradesh, says ‘make love,…'
A Russia-born man and a Ukrainian woman tied the knot in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala and urged the two countries to "make love, not war". Sergey Novikov said that he comes from Israel and The Ukrainian bride Alona Burmaka belongs to Ukraine. The couple visited India last year and decided to get married here by Hindu tradition. "It's not about people, but the governments who are fighting," he said.
