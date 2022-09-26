Breaking LIVE: Yamuna water level in Delhi nears warning mark
Mon, 26 Sep 2022 07:01 AM
Apple now manufacturing iPhone 14 in India
Apple's newest phone iPhone 14 will be made in India as the global tech titan bets big on the manufacturing prowess of the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.
Mon, 26 Sep 2022 06:33 AM
World Bank pledges USD 2 billion in aid to flood-hit Pakistan
The World bank has said that it will provide USD 2 billion in aid to Pakistan for reconstruction and rehabilitation that includes food, shelter and other urgent needs of the victims of the recent devastating floods.
Mon, 26 Sep 2022 06:06 AM
Himachal Pradesh: 7 killed, several injured after tourist vehicle rolls down a cliff
Seven people were killed and ten others were injured after a tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff at 8:30 pm on Sunday on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu, news agency ANI reported quoting Gurdev Singh SP Kullu.
Mon, 26 Sep 2022 05:35 AM
Yamuna water level in Delhi nears warning mark, likely to breach it today
The water level in the Yamuna here neared the warning mark of 204.5 metres on Sunday following heavy rain in the upper catchment areas and is expected to breach it today, officials said.