Home / Technology / Apple to manufacture latest iPhone 14 in India, says it is ‘excited to…’

Apple to manufacture latest iPhone 14 in India, says it is ‘excited to…’

technology
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 10:46 AM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook had unveiled the iPhone 14 series during the company's annual ‘Far Out’ event on September 7.

Apple's iPhone 14 line-up was unveiled during the ‘Far Out' event on September 7.((AP Photo/Jae C. Hong))
Apple's iPhone 14 line-up was unveiled during the ‘Far Out' event on September 7.((AP Photo/Jae C. Hong))
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Technology giant Apple will be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India, the company said. "Excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India", the Cupertino-headquartered company said.

Apple's chief executive officer Tim Cook had unveiled the latest iPhone 14 series in India during the company's annual ‘Far Out’ event on September 7. The latest iPhone 14 series includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new line-up is equipped with an improved camera, powerful sensors and satellite connectivity feature to send SOS texts in emergency situations.

The new iPhone 14 will be shipped from Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility near Chennai. The company is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and an iPhone assembler, PTI reported.

“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities," an Apple spokesperson told PTI.

According to a recent report by JP Morgan, Apple is likely to move about five per cent of iPhone 14 production to India from late 2022 and reach 25 per cent by 2025. Nearly 25 per cent of all Apple products will be manufactured outside China by 2025.

The report added that the US-China trade tensions triggered the production relocation cycle and the search for a ‘China 1’ manufacturing approach for the Apple supply chain from 2018.

Apple had launched its online store in India in September 2020. The manufacturing expansion builds on several initiatives by the tech giant in India, including the App Design and Development Accelerator in Bengaluru and programmes with local organisations to support renewable energy training and development for communities.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had said: "We set June quarter records in the Americas, in Europe and the rest of the Asia Pacific region. We also saw June quarter revenue records in both developed and emerging markets, with very strong double-digit growth in Brazil, Indonesia and Vietnam and a near doubling of revenue in India."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
iphone apple inc.
iphone apple inc.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out