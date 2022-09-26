Home / World News / Pakistan military chopper crashes killing 6 soldiers: Report

Pakistan military chopper crashes killing 6 soldiers: Report

world news
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 11:09 AM IST

Pakistan Military Chopper Crash: The plane was carrying two major-rank officers and at least three commandos, initial reports suggested.

Pakistan Military Chopper Crash: Pakistan military helicopter crashes killing 6 soldiers, including 2 officers.(Representational)
Pakistan Military Chopper Crash: Pakistan military helicopter crashes killing 6 soldiers, including 2 officers.(Representational)

A military helicopter crashed killing 6 soldiers onboard in Pakistan on Monday. The plane was carrying two major-rank officers and at least three commandos, initial reports suggested.

The helicopter crashed during a "flying mission" near Harnai in the province of Balochistan, the military's public relations wing said in a statement, Reuters reported.

No reason for the crash was given.

Pakistan journalist Mona Khan confirmed the news, tweeting, “Very unfortunate and sad news”.

In August, a Pakistan Army helicopter carrying Quetta Corps commander Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali and five others had crashed in the Lasbela area of Balochistan.

Monday, September 26, 2022
