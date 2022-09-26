Pakistan military chopper crashes killing 6 soldiers: Report

A military helicopter crashed killing 6 soldiers onboard in Pakistan on Monday. The plane was carrying two major-rank officers and at least three commandos, initial reports suggested.

The helicopter crashed during a "flying mission" near Harnai in the province of Balochistan, the military's public relations wing said in a statement, Reuters reported.

🛑Very unfortunate and sad news..

Another Heli crash news is coming from balochistan.

6 on board including two Maj and 3 SSG commandos — Mona Khan (@mona_qau) September 26, 2022

No reason for the crash was given.

Pakistan journalist Mona Khan confirmed the news, tweeting, “Very unfortunate and sad news”.

In August, a Pakistan Army helicopter carrying Quetta Corps commander Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali and five others had crashed in the Lasbela area of Balochistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON