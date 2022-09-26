Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in ₹200 crore extortion case
Published on Sep 26, 2022 10:19 AM IST
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the key accused in the case.
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has secured a bail from a Delhi court in the ₹200 crore extortion case, in which conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused. She applied for the bail at the Patiala court in the national capital on Monday.
