Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in 200 crore extortion case

Published on Sep 26, 2022

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the key accused in the case.

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently questioned by Delhi Police's EOW in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has secured a bail from a Delhi court in the 200 crore extortion case, in which conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused. She applied for the bail at the Patiala court in the national capital on Monday.

jacqueline fernandez
