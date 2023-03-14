Home / India News / LIVE: US and allies unveil nuclear-powered submarine plan for Australia
Live

LIVE: US and allies unveil nuclear-powered submarine plan for Australia

india news
Updated on Mar 14, 2023 05:49 AM IST

Breaking news, March 14, 2023 live updates:

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 14, 2023 05:49 AM IST

    US, UK and Australia unveils plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines

    US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday unveiled details of a plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines, a major step to counter China's ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.

Topics
breaking news

PM Modi’s Punjab visit: Officers to be charged over security breach

india news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 01:14 AM IST

After drawing flak from the Centre over the delay in action on the breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his Punjab visit in January last year, the state’s chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua said on Monday that all the indicted officers will be charged.

The security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab happened during the tenure of the previous Congress government in the state. (ANI)
ByVishal Rambani, Patiala
India world’s top arms importer in 2018-2022. Ukraine 3rd largest in 2022: Sipri

india news
Updated on Mar 14, 2023 05:36 AM IST

Though India's arms imports fell 11% between 2013-17 and 2018-22, the country is still the world’s top importer of military hardware, a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) said on Monday.

Indian Army soldiers stand next to an M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at Penga Teng Tso ahead of Tawang, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), neighbouring China, in Arunachal Pradesh (Used only for representation/AFP)
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
Fake video on migrant attack in Tamil Nadu shot in Bihar, 3 arrested

india news
Updated on Mar 14, 2023 05:37 AM IST

The accused, Rakesh Ranjan Kumar Singh, hired two people, identified as Anil Yadav and Aditya Kumar, to pose as injured labourers for the video, the Patna Police said.

Two officials from the Bihar government met with the Bihar-based migrant workers amid rumored attacks, in Chennai on March 7. (ANI)
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
1,250 cr additional tax deposited by filing updated ITRs: CBDT

india news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 12:51 AM IST

The system of updated returns was introduced in this financial year to March and the income-tax department has received roughly 1.5 million updated returns

<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,250 cr additional tax deposited by filing updated ITRs: CBDT
ByRajeev Jayaswal
NGT names ex-minister for illegal tree felling at Corbett Tiger Reserve

india news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Uttarakhand’s former forest minister and eight other officials should be held responsible for the felling of over 6,000 trees and illegal constructions in the Corbett Tiger Reserve, a panel formed by the National Green Tribunal has recommended.

The NGT had on its own taken note of a media report on the illegal felling at Corbett Tiger Reserve in October last year and had constituted a committee to identify the violators and recommend steps to restore the environment.
ByNeeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
Kejriwal attacks Congress, BJP in Rajasthan rally

india news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 12:48 AM IST

AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that both the Congress and the BJP have looted Rajasthan and fooled its people for years.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a 'Tiranga Rally' in Jaipur. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Jaipur
Praises pour in for RRR’s win

india news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Several political leaders in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also poured in compliments for the team, as this has been the first time for any Indian film from regional cinema to receive the prestigious award.

Lyricist Chanrabose and Indian musical composer M.M. Keeravaani hold the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for their song Naatu Naatu in RRR. (AFP)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Madras HC strikes down two orders issued by Jayalalithaa govt

india news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 12:48 AM IST

The government orders numbered 659 and 181 were passed in September 2013 and February 2014 respectively

By applying the test of “a likelihood of bias” the bench concluded that the vesting of powers under Section 107 to 110 under the CrPc with the deputy commissioner of police are “wholly arbitrary and unfair”. (HT Photo)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Congress notice to two MPs triggers infighting in party’s Kerala unit

india news
Updated on Mar 14, 2023 12:48 AM IST

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPCC) show cause notice to two Congress MPs, MK Raghavan and K Muraleedharan, on Monday, for alleged indiscipline triggered infighting in the state unit, party members in the know of the matter said

HT Image
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Tamil Nadu human faeces case: four political outfit members detained for trying to break water tank

india news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 12:47 AM IST

Four members of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), on Monday attempted to break the overhead tank in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district inside which human faeces were found in December 2022.

Tamil Nadu human faeces case: four political outfit members detained for trying to break water tank
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
TMC leader writes to Speaker over notice on ‘misuse’of probe agencies

india news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 12:47 AM IST

Former Union minister and TMC leader Saugata Ray on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying his notice to raise “misuse of agencies” in the House has been disapproved by “higher authorities”.

Alleged misuse of central probe agencies against Opposition parties is one of the key issues for them. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Thakur targets Congress over FATF study involving Priyanka Gandhi

india news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 12:47 AM IST

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday hit out at the Congress after the FATF recently published a report Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing in the Art and Antiquities Market, claiming that a case study mentioned in it involved party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Union minister Anurag Thakur. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Wheat thrives as heat spell remains absent so far: Centre’s review

india news
Updated on Mar 14, 2023 04:54 AM IST

A record hot spell in March last year crimped output of the staple in the world’s second-largest grower by 2.5% to 106 million tonne.

“Absence of a heatwave has kept wheat crops healthy and robust and there is no adverse impact,” said Gyanendra Singh, head of the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, Karnal. (HT)
ByZia Haq, New Delhi
123 properties of Delhi Waqf Board belong to Centre, no question of ‘seizure’: Puri in House

india news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 12:36 AM IST

Union minister for housing & urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that the ownership of 123 properties of Delhi Waqf Board, including mosques, dargahs and graveyards, lies with the Union government and allegations that they are being seized “does not arise”.

Union minister for housing & urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI)
BySaptarshi Das, New Delhi
CBI starts probe into graft complaints at 5 Red Cross regional branches

india news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 12:36 AM IST

The Union health ministry received complaints about alleged corruption at the regional branches of the Red Cross Society in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Karnataka and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

CBI has initiated an inquiry into complaints of corruption and financial irregularities in five regional branches of the Red Cross Society, in four states and a Union territory. (Archive)
ByRhythma Kaul and Neeraj Chauhan
