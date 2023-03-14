Live
LIVE: US and allies unveil nuclear-powered submarine plan for Australia
Updated on Mar 14, 2023 05:49 AM IST
Breaking news, March 14, 2023 live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 14, 2023 05:49 AM IST
US, UK and Australia unveils plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines
US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday unveiled details of a plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines, a major step to counter China's ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.
Topics
PM Modi’s Punjab visit: Officers to be charged over security breach
Published on Mar 14, 2023 01:14 AM IST
After drawing flak from the Centre over the delay in action on the breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his Punjab visit in January last year, the state’s chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua said on Monday that all the indicted officers will be charged.
India world’s top arms importer in 2018-2022. Ukraine 3rd largest in 2022: Sipri
Updated on Mar 14, 2023 05:36 AM IST
Though India's arms imports fell 11% between 2013-17 and 2018-22, the country is still the world’s top importer of military hardware, a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) said on Monday.
, New DelhiRahul Singh
Fake video on migrant attack in Tamil Nadu shot in Bihar, 3 arrested
Updated on Mar 14, 2023 05:37 AM IST
The accused, Rakesh Ranjan Kumar Singh, hired two people, identified as Anil Yadav and Aditya Kumar, to pose as injured labourers for the video, the Patna Police said.
₹1,250 cr additional tax deposited by filing updated ITRs: CBDT
Published on Mar 14, 2023 12:51 AM IST
The system of updated returns was introduced in this financial year to March and the income-tax department has received roughly 1.5 million updated returns
NGT names ex-minister for illegal tree felling at Corbett Tiger Reserve
Uttarakhand’s former forest minister and eight other officials should be held responsible for the felling of over 6,000 trees and illegal constructions in the Corbett Tiger Reserve, a panel formed by the National Green Tribunal has recommended.
Kejriwal attacks Congress, BJP in Rajasthan rally
AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that both the Congress and the BJP have looted Rajasthan and fooled its people for years.
Praises pour in for RRR’s win
Several political leaders in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also poured in compliments for the team, as this has been the first time for any Indian film from regional cinema to receive the prestigious award.
Madras HC strikes down two orders issued by Jayalalithaa govt
The government orders numbered 659 and 181 were passed in September 2013 and February 2014 respectively
Congress notice to two MPs triggers infighting in party’s Kerala unit
Updated on Mar 14, 2023 12:48 AM IST
The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPCC) show cause notice to two Congress MPs, MK Raghavan and K Muraleedharan, on Monday, for alleged indiscipline triggered infighting in the state unit, party members in the know of the matter said
Tamil Nadu human faeces case: four political outfit members detained for trying to break water tank
Four members of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), on Monday attempted to break the overhead tank in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district inside which human faeces were found in December 2022.
TMC leader writes to Speaker over notice on ‘misuse’of probe agencies
Former Union minister and TMC leader Saugata Ray on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying his notice to raise “misuse of agencies” in the House has been disapproved by “higher authorities”.
Thakur targets Congress over FATF study involving Priyanka Gandhi
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday hit out at the Congress after the FATF recently published a report Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing in the Art and Antiquities Market, claiming that a case study mentioned in it involved party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Wheat thrives as heat spell remains absent so far: Centre’s review
Updated on Mar 14, 2023 04:54 AM IST
A record hot spell in March last year crimped output of the staple in the world’s second-largest grower by 2.5% to 106 million tonne.
123 properties of Delhi Waqf Board belong to Centre, no question of ‘seizure’: Puri in House
Published on Mar 14, 2023 12:36 AM IST
Union minister for housing & urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that the ownership of 123 properties of Delhi Waqf Board, including mosques, dargahs and graveyards, lies with the Union government and allegations that they are being seized “does not arise”.
, New DelhiSaptarshi Das
CBI starts probe into graft complaints at 5 Red Cross regional branches
Published on Mar 14, 2023 12:36 AM IST