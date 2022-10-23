Live
BREAKING: PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali today
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 07:43 AM IST
Oct 23, 2022 07:43 AM IST
Delhi's overall air quality falls in 'poor' category
Delhi's overall air quality is in the 'Poor' category with Air Quality Index at 266 today, as per SAFAR India air quality service.
Oct 23, 2022 06:32 AM IST
PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali today
On the eve of Deepavali today, PM Modi will visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. PM will offer prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman, followed by an inspection of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. He'll perform the Rajyabhishek of symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram: PMO
Oppn slams PM’s 'Rozgar Mela' launch; says govt failed the youth
Published on Oct 23, 2022 07:23 AM IST
“Modi Ji, you promised to give 2 crore jobs every year. Tell us the date and time by when you will be able to give those 16 crore jobs to the young people of this country,” Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said.
PM Modi hails PMAY, slams ‘culture of freebies’ again
Published on Oct 23, 2022 06:32 AM IST
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi have attacked the promises of free goods or facilities made by political parties ahead of elections, calling it ‘revdi culture’.
'Beast has been let out': Mahua Moitra on Bilkis Bano rapists' return to village
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 06:34 AM IST
Mahua Moitra blamed ‘Modi-Shah’ government for letting the ‘beast’ out as she commented on the statement of one of the convicts of Bilkis Bano gangrape who said Hindus don't rape.
Telangana battle: BJP pulls out all stops for Munugode bypoll
Published on Oct 23, 2022 06:06 AM IST
While the election campaign is being steered in the state, hinged on issues such as corruption and poor delivery of schemes, there is a possibility of central leaders being deputed for the bypoll canvassing as well, according to functionaries aware of the details.
J-K govt redraws social caste list, 15 more classes get reservation benefits
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 06:55 AM IST
In a notification issued by commissioner secretary of the social welfare department, Sheetal Nanda, she acted upon the directions of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and added Jats, West Pakistani Refugees, Gurkhas, Wagheys, Pony Walas, Saini community, Christian Biradadri (converted from Hindu Valmiki) and Acharyas among the new classes in the list.
ISRO's heaviest rocket with 36 satellites onboard blasts off from Sriharikota
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 12:20 AM IST
On Sunday, the 43.5 metre tall rocket soared majestically at 12.07 am from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here at the end of the 24-hour countdown.
Immunisation coverage lower in children post-Covid: Lancet study
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 05:12 AM IST
“The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted health systems globally. We estimated the effect of the pandemic on the coverage and timeliness of routine childhood immunization in India through April 2021,” the study read.
Govt cancels FCRA licence of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 06:16 AM IST
A notice informing about the cancellation of the FCRA licence has been sent to the office-bearers of RGF, the officer said. RGF did not comment on the development.
Kerala is replacing Punjab as capital of drugs, says governor Khan
Published on Oct 23, 2022 12:04 AM IST
Khan, who is at loggerheads with the Left government over various issues including appointment to universities, said while everyone campaigned against liquor consumption, Kerala was encouraging its use.
TN Marine Police files FIR against Navy over ‘warning shots’ fired at fisherman
Published on Oct 23, 2022 12:02 AM IST
The FIR has been registered in Nagapattinam district by the marine police against Naval personnel for offences including causing grievous injuries, the official said. Reportedly, the personnel face charges like attempt to murder as well.
RCS-Udan completes 6 years; at least 10.6 million people travelled by air
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 05:29 AM IST
Launched in 2016, the UDAN scheme aims to fulfil the aspirations of the common man with advanced aviation infrastructure and air connectivity in Category II and III cities. The airports under UDAN also include eight heliports and two water aerodromes.
A resort that became hindrance to fishermen of a Kerala island
Published on Oct 22, 2022 11:58 PM IST
For 14 years, fishermen of Vembanad fought a pitched legal battle against the luxury Kapico resort built on the island, arguing that it violated guidelines and disturbed their way of life
Travelling to Delhi soon, wait and watch whether cabinet expansion or rejig: Karnataka CM Bommai
Updated on Oct 22, 2022 11:53 PM IST
Karnataka CM Bommai has been under intense pressure for some time now, over expansion and rejig of Cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of assembly elections next year.
Amit Shah holds meet with Gujarat leaders, takes stock of election preparations
Published on Oct 22, 2022 11:53 PM IST