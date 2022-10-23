Home / India News / BREAKING: PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali today
BREAKING: PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali today

india news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 07:43 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 23, 2022 07:43 AM IST

    Delhi's overall air quality falls in 'poor' category

    Delhi's overall air quality is in the 'Poor' category with Air Quality Index at 266 today, as per SAFAR India air quality service.

  • Oct 23, 2022 06:32 AM IST

    PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali today

    On the eve of Deepavali today, PM Modi will visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. PM will offer prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman, followed by an inspection of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. He'll perform the Rajyabhishek of symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram: PMO

Topics
breaking news

Oppn slams PM’s 'Rozgar Mela' launch; says govt failed the youth

india news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 07:23 AM IST

“Modi Ji, you promised to give 2 crore jobs every year. Tell us the date and time by when you will be able to give those 16 crore jobs to the young people of this country,” Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday launched the Rozgar Mela via videoconferencing.(ANI)
Prime Minister Modi on Saturday launched the Rozgar Mela via videoconferencing.(ANI)

PM Modi hails PMAY, slams ‘culture of freebies’ again

india news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 06:32 AM IST

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi have attacked the promises of free goods or facilities made by political parties ahead of elections, calling it ‘revdi culture’.

Extending his wishes for Dhanteras and Diwali, the PM said it was a new beginning for over 450,000 brothers and sisters of MP who are performing grih pravesh in their new pucca homes.(ANI)
Extending his wishes for Dhanteras and Diwali, the PM said it was a new beginning for over 450,000 brothers and sisters of MP who are performing grih pravesh in their new pucca homes.(ANI)

BREAKING: PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali today

india news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 07:43 AM IST

'Beast has been let out': Mahua Moitra on Bilkis Bano rapists' return to village

india news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 06:34 AM IST

Mahua Moitra blamed ‘Modi-Shah’ government for letting the ‘beast’ out as she commented on the statement of one of the convicts of Bilkis Bano gangrape who said Hindus don't rape.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra is one of the petitioners who challenged the early release of the Bilkis Bano rapists in the Supreme Court. (ANI)
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra is one of the petitioners who challenged the early release of the Bilkis Bano rapists in the Supreme Court. (ANI)

Telangana battle: BJP pulls out all stops for Munugode bypoll

india news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 06:06 AM IST

While the election campaign is being steered in the state, hinged on issues such as corruption and poor delivery of schemes, there is a possibility of central leaders being deputed for the bypoll canvassing as well, according to functionaries aware of the details.

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is contesting on the BJP ticket.(AFP file photo)
Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is contesting on the BJP ticket.(AFP file photo)

J-K govt redraws social caste list, 15 more classes get reservation benefits

india news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 06:55 AM IST

In a notification issued by commissioner secretary of the social welfare department, Sheetal Nanda, she acted upon the directions of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and added Jats, West Pakistani Refugees, Gurkhas, Wagheys, Pony Walas, Saini community, Christian Biradadri (converted from Hindu Valmiki) and Acharyas among the new classes in the list.

File photo of Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha. The Jammu and Kashmir government also modified the existing social castes by subsisting their names.(PTI)
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha. The Jammu and Kashmir government also modified the existing social castes by subsisting their names.(PTI)

ISRO's heaviest rocket with 36 satellites onboard blasts off from Sriharikota

india news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 12:20 AM IST

On Sunday, the 43.5 metre tall rocket soared majestically at 12.07 am from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here at the end of the 24-hour countdown.

According to ISRO, the mission has the heaviest payloads with 36 satellites of OneWeb, becoming the first Indian rocket with a payload of 5,796 kg.(ANI screengrab)
According to ISRO, the mission has the heaviest payloads with 36 satellites of OneWeb, becoming the first Indian rocket with a payload of 5,796 kg.(ANI screengrab)

Immunisation coverage lower in children post-Covid: Lancet study

india news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 05:12 AM IST

“The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted health systems globally. We estimated the effect of the pandemic on the coverage and timeliness of routine childhood immunization in India through April 2021,” the study read.

Immunisation coverage lower in children post-Covid: Lancet study

Govt cancels FCRA licence of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

india news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 06:16 AM IST

A notice informing about the cancellation of the FCRA licence has been sent to the office-bearers of RGF, the officer said. RGF did not comment on the development.

The Centre has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) (Agencies)
The Centre has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) (Agencies)

Kerala is replacing Punjab as capital of drugs, says governor Khan

india news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 12:04 AM IST

Khan, who is at loggerheads with the Left government over various issues including appointment to universities, said while everyone campaigned against liquor consumption, Kerala was encouraging its use.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said the state was replacing Punjab as the “capital of drugs” (Amlan Paliwal)
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said the state was replacing Punjab as the "capital of drugs" (Amlan Paliwal)

TN Marine Police files FIR against Navy over ‘warning shots’ fired at fisherman

india news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 12:02 AM IST

The FIR has been registered in Nagapattinam district by the marine police against Naval personnel for offences including causing grievous injuries, the official said. Reportedly, the personnel face charges like attempt to murder as well.

The fisherman sustained bullet injuries on October 21 when the Navy fired “warning shots” in mid-sea and Chief Minister M K Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to prevent such incidents
The fisherman sustained bullet injuries on October 21 when the Navy fired "warning shots" in mid-sea and Chief Minister M K Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to prevent such incidents

RCS-Udan completes 6 years; at least 10.6 million people travelled by air

india news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 05:29 AM IST

Launched in 2016, the UDAN scheme aims to fulfil the aspirations of the common man with advanced aviation infrastructure and air connectivity in Category II and III cities. The airports under UDAN also include eight heliports and two water aerodromes.

India operated 203,679 flights under UDAN from 70 regional airports on 439 routes, according to the civil aviation ministry data.(HT file photo)
India operated 203,679 flights under UDAN from 70 regional airports on 439 routes, according to the civil aviation ministry data.(HT file photo)

A resort that became hindrance to fishermen of a Kerala island

india news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 11:58 PM IST

For 14 years, fishermen of Vembanad fought a pitched legal battle against the luxury Kapico resort built on the island, arguing that it violated guidelines and disturbed their way of life

Sailan K, who filed a petition, points at Kapico Resort in the Vembanad in Kerala. (Vivek R Nair/ HT)
Sailan K, who filed a petition, points at Kapico Resort in the Vembanad in Kerala. (Vivek R Nair/ HT)

Travelling to Delhi soon, wait and watch whether cabinet expansion or rejig: Karnataka CM Bommai

india news
Updated on Oct 22, 2022 11:53 PM IST

Karnataka CM Bommai has been under intense pressure for some time now, over expansion and rejig of Cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of assembly elections next year.

Karnataka CM Bommai said the BJP high command will finally decide on who has to be inducted into the cabinet. (Arun Kumar Rao)
Karnataka CM Bommai said the BJP high command will finally decide on who has to be inducted into the cabinet. (Arun Kumar Rao)

Amit Shah holds meet with Gujarat leaders, takes stock of election preparations

india news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 11:53 PM IST

Party leaders from seven districts of south Gujarat, including ministers, MLAs, Surat mayor, district panchayat presidents and office-bearers were present in the meeting held at Saurashtra Kadva Patidar Samaj Hall near Valsad city’s Dharampur Chokdi.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting with BJP leaders and workers of south Gujarat zone. (Bhupendra Patel Twitter)
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting with BJP leaders and workers of south Gujarat zone. (Bhupendra Patel Twitter)
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
