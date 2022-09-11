Home / India News / BREAKING: 'Never seen climate carnage on such scale', says UN chief after visit to flood-hit Pakistan
BREAKING: 'Never seen climate carnage on such scale', says UN chief after visit to flood-hit Pakistan

india news
Updated on Sep 11, 2022 06:45 AM IST

Breaking news today September 11, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 11, 2022 06:45 AM IST

    Fraudsters dupe Serum Institute of 1 crore by asking for money in CEO Adar Poonawalla’s name

    Fraudsters allegedly duped vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India (SII) of more than 1 crore by sending messages in the name of its Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla and asking for transfer of money, police officials said on Saturday.

    Read more

  • Sep 11, 2022 06:29 AM IST

    Imran Khan ready to accept Islamabad HC's decision in contempt case

    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday said that he will accept the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) verdict in the contempt of court case filed against him for threatening additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry during a rally.

  • Sep 11, 2022 06:17 AM IST

    'Never seen climate carnage on such scale', says UN chief after visit to flood-hit Pakistan

    fter accessing the situation of flood-hit Pakistan, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday said that he has "never seen climate carnage" on such a scale, blaming wealthier countries for the devastation.

    "I have seen many humanitarian disasters in the world, but I have never seen climate carnage on the scale of the floods here in Pakistan," he said at a press conference in the port city of Karachi after witnessing the worst of the damage in southern Pakistan, ARY News reported.

  • Sep 11, 2022 05:38 AM IST

    Sports in Britain resume, pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

    Sports resumed in Britain following a nationwide shutdown Friday as a mark of respect for the monarch of more than 70 years who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

'Rahul Gandhi Gautam Buddha?': BJP on Pawan Khera's jibe over Ponnaiah row

india news
Published on Sep 11, 2022 06:39 AM IST

As Congress leader Pawan Khera referred to Gautam Buddha and Angulimal and stressed on debate and discussion, BJP's Amit Malviya asked which one of these two in Rahul Gandhi and said in either of the cases, it is an insult to Buddha.

Rahul Gandhi's meeting with catholic priest George Ponnaiah was criticised by the BJP.&nbsp;
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Odisha, Gujarat, other states that are expected to receive heavy rainfall today

india news
Published on Sep 11, 2022 06:04 AM IST

Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Telangana on Sunday.

Very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and Odisha. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk
LIVE: 'Climate carnage on such scale…' - UN chief after visit to flood-hit Pak

india news
Updated on Sep 11, 2022 06:45 AM IST

Breaking news today September 11, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk

Dog biting in elevator: Love for animals sufficient to overtake compassion?

india news
Updated on Sep 11, 2022 05:22 AM IST

A recent viral video, of a young boy being bitten by a pet dog in an elevator of a housing society in Ghaziabad, has caused a stir. The controversy has led the maintenance team of the society to ban residents from taking their pets in elevator. The notice left the residents and animals lovers at logger heads.

A screenshot from the video of the incident that recently occurred at a residential society in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad.
ByKaran Sethi, New Delhi
Behind KCR-Bommai slugfest, data reveals backwardness of Raichur

india news
Published on Sep 11, 2022 12:03 AM IST

Though Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai rebuffed his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao for his remark on Raichur, government data shows the district has remained one of the most backward regions in the state

Behind KCR-Bommai slugfest, data reveals backwardness of Raichur
ByArun Dev
Rahul’s meeting with Tamil Nadu pastor triggers a row

india news
Updated on Sep 11, 2022 04:58 AM IST

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of propagating “anti-Hindu” hatred while Congress responded saying it shows BJP’s desperation after seeing the response for the yatra. Reacting to this, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said that this was BJP’s propaganda.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets a controversial catholic priest George Ponnaiah during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Kanniyakumari on Saturday. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Mental health advisory panel, training school teachers: Education ministry manual

india news
Published on Sep 11, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Constitute a mental health advisory panel, design a mental health programme and annual plan, sensitise stakeholders, and train teachers for early identification and intervention of mental health problems in children — these are the key recommendations made in a manual issued by the education ministry for schools and teachers

The manual has been issued following the first-ever mental health and well-being survey conducted by the ministry among 3.7 lakh schoolchildren. (Representational image)
ByFareeha Iftikhar
Jammu and Kashmir parties to oppose non-local voters in list

india news
Updated on Sep 11, 2022 04:32 AM IST

“All political parties have unanimously decided that they won’t tolerate voting rights to non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah said at a media briefing at his Bathindi residence in Jammu after the all-party meeting. “We are not going to accept this. Locals have the right and not the outsiders.”

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir will oppose the inclusion of around 2.5 million non-locals in the voting list. (ANI)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Five dead after drinking liquor given by poll candidate in Haridwar: Police

india news
Updated on Sep 11, 2022 05:12 AM IST

A preliminary report by the additional excise commissioner confirmed the consumption of liquor as the reason for the deaths, the order, a copy of which HT has seen, said.

Five people died after allegedly consuming country-made liquor in two villages of Haridwar. (Representative use)
ByHT Correspondent, Dehradun/haridwar
Vande Bharat train gets safety nod, likely to be flagged off on September 30

india news
Updated on Sep 11, 2022 04:58 AM IST

The Vande Bharat high-speed train is likely to be inaugurated later this month as it has already completed its 20-day trial run and received the commissioner of railway safety (CRS) approval.

The Vande Bharat train will run at a maximum speed of 180kmph as against the current version VB1 that operates at a maximum speed of 160kmph. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Mamata to party MPs, MLAs: Utilise funds to complete infra projects

india news
Updated on Sep 11, 2022 04:59 AM IST

With key developmental projects in rural West Bengal slowing down ahead of the crucial 2023 panchayat elections, after the Centre allegedly froze its share of funds, the Trinamool Congress government is now trying to pool in money from alternate sources to keep the work going.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has asked TMC MPs and MLAs to utilize their local funds to complete projects. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Congress allays concerns of Tharoor, Tewari, 3 others on ‘fair’ party polls

india news
Updated on Sep 11, 2022 05:11 AM IST

The Congress’s internal poll panel head, Madhusudan Mistry, said on Saturday that delegates for the upcoming party chief’s election will get QR-coded identify cards and their list will be available in his office for any candidate to see.

New Delhi, Aug 28 (ANI): Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry addressees a press conference, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Man chops off tongue, offers it to deity in UP temple: Police

india news
Updated on Sep 11, 2022 05:01 AM IST

Police said the man, identified as Sampat, 40, a resident of the Purab Sharira village in the district, reached the Shaktipeeth Kada Dham with his wife Banno Devi on Saturday morning, where the couple took a dip in the Ganga at Kubri Ghat.

A 40-year-old man chopped off his tongue and offered it to the presiding deity at the Shaktipeeth Kada Dham in Kaushambi. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Army base along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh named after Gen Bipin Rawat

india news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 11:51 PM IST

The Kibithu military camp, which looks out over Chinese deployments in the Rima-Tatu area across the LAC, was renamed General Bipin Rawat Military Garrison

Gen Bipin Rawat’s younger daughter, Tarini, at Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh. (HT Photo)
ByRahul Singh
Agnipath file a ‘secret’, cannot share info: Defence ministry reply on RTI

india news
Updated on Sep 11, 2022 04:09 AM IST

The reason for denying the information sought by Pune-based RTI activist, Vihar Durve, is not covered under sections 8 and 9 of the transparency law, according to RTI experts. Sections 8 and 9 list provisions under which information can be denied.

The defence ministry has refused to share details about the Agnipath scheme for military recruitment under the RTI (Agencies)
ByChetan Chauhan, New Delhi
