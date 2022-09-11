BREAKING: 'Never seen climate carnage on such scale', says UN chief after visit to flood-hit Pakistan
Sep 11, 2022 06:45 AM IST
Fraudsters dupe Serum Institute of ₹1 crore by asking for money in CEO Adar Poonawalla’s name
Fraudsters allegedly duped vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India (SII) of more than ₹1 crore by sending messages in the name of its Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla and asking for transfer of money, police officials said on Saturday.
Sep 11, 2022 06:29 AM IST
Imran Khan ready to accept Islamabad HC's decision in contempt case
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday said that he will accept the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) verdict in the contempt of court case filed against him for threatening additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry during a rally.
Sep 11, 2022 06:17 AM IST
fter accessing the situation of flood-hit Pakistan, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday said that he has "never seen climate carnage" on such a scale, blaming wealthier countries for the devastation.
"I have seen many humanitarian disasters in the world, but I have never seen climate carnage on the scale of the floods here in Pakistan," he said at a press conference in the port city of Karachi after witnessing the worst of the damage in southern Pakistan, ARY News reported.
Sep 11, 2022 05:38 AM IST
Sports in Britain resume, pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Sports resumed in Britain following a nationwide shutdown Friday as a mark of respect for the monarch of more than 70 years who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.