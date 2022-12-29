Home / India News / Breaking: UN halts some programs in Afghanistan after ban on women aid workers
Live

Breaking: UN halts some programs in Afghanistan after ban on women aid workers

india news
Updated on Dec 29, 2022 06:18 AM IST

Breaking news December 29, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 29, 2022 06:18 AM IST

    NIA raids houses, office premises of banned PFI leaders

    NIA is conducting searches on banned PFI leaders' houses and office premises. The central agency is targeting second rung leaders of the banned outfit.  The raid is in the wake of leaders' plan to regroup the outfit in some other name, a senior official said.

  • Dec 29, 2022 06:02 AM IST

    UN halts some programs in Afghanistan after ban on women aid workers

    The United Nations said that some "time-critical" programs in Afghanistan have temporarily stopped and warned many other activities will also likely need to be paused because of a ban by the Taliban-led administration on women aid workers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Covid LIVE: China to resume issuing passports, visas as measure to ease curbs

india news
Updated on Dec 29, 2022 06:25 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE updates: China to issue passports, visas as a measure to ease curbs.

Negative RT-PCR test report has been made mandatory for international passengers coming from six countries.(File)
Negative RT-PCR test report has been made mandatory for international passengers coming from six countries.(File)

Breaking: UN halts some programs in Afghanistan after ban on women aid workers

india news
Updated on Dec 29, 2022 06:18 AM IST

Breaking news December 29, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.

‘Putin, Biden, Charles asked who’s Uddhav Thackeray': Sanjay Raut's viral speech

india news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 05:56 AM IST

Sanjay Raut in his sarcastic comment said Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden and King Charles in a video conference wondered why PM Modi never introduced them to Uddhav Thackeray.

Sanjay Raut's statement that Putin, Biden and King Charles discuss about Uddhav Thackeray is viral.
Sanjay Raut's statement that Putin, Biden and King Charles discuss about Uddhav Thackeray is viral.

Pragya Thakur's ‘sharpen knives’ remark gives Kanhaiya ammo to target Amit Shah

india news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 05:51 AM IST

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, better known as Sadhvi Pragya, stoked controversy when she said that Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and called on the community to at least keep sharp knives in their homes.

Congress party leader Kanhaiya Kumar speaks during a press conference in New Delhi.(AFP / File)
Congress party leader Kanhaiya Kumar speaks during a press conference in New Delhi.(AFP / File)

‘May she get well soon’: Mamata Banerjee prays for PM Modi's mother

india news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 04:26 AM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to Heeraben Modi - mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee (HT File Photo/Samir Jana)
West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee (HT File Photo/Samir Jana)

FIR filed against Pragya Thakur over her remark: Police

india news
Updated on Dec 29, 2022 03:28 AM IST

An FIR has been registered against BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur in connection with her alleged hate speech in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, police said on Wednesday.

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. (ANI)
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. (ANI)

Drugs, ammo seized in Gurdaspur; 2 arrested

india news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 01:01 AM IST

The counter-intelligence wing of Punjab police has arrested two drug smugglers from Gurdaspur and recovered 10 kg of heroin along with arms and ammunition from their possession, state’s director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

10kg of heroin along with arms and ammunition were recovered from the accused.
10kg of heroin along with arms and ammunition were recovered from the accused.

Tejashwi Yadav to take part in PM Modi’s meet in place of Nitish

india news
Updated on Dec 29, 2022 03:33 AM IST

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has deputed his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting on conservation of the Ganga in Kolkata on December 30.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav.

Actor Isha Alya travelling with husband, child shot dead by robbers: Police

india news
Updated on Dec 29, 2022 03:30 AM IST

A Jharkhand-based actress, Isha Alya, was allegedly shot dead by highway robbers at Howrah in West Bengal early Wednesday morning, police said.

A Jharkhand-based actress, Isha Alya, was allegedly shot dead by highway robbers at Howrah in West Bengal early Wednesday morning.
A Jharkhand-based actress, Isha Alya, was allegedly shot dead by highway robbers at Howrah in West Bengal early Wednesday morning.

Be proud of our heritage, break free from mindset of slavery: Anurag Thakur

india news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 12:48 AM IST

Urging citizens of the country to break away from a “mindset of slavery”, Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur unveiled the government’s calender for the year 2023 while highlighting the Centre’s achievements at the National Media Centre in Delhi on Wednesday.

Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)

Stalker who stabbed woman several times in Chhattisgarh had threatened her kin: Police

india news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 12:46 AM IST

RAIPUR A 25-year-old man who allegedly killed a 20-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh’s Korba on December 24 by stabbing her multiple times had been threatening her family members after she refused to pick up his phone calls, and flew from Ahmedabad to Raipur and then drove to Korba before committing the murder, Chhattisgarh police said on Wednesday

Stalker who stabbed woman several times in Chhattisgarh had threatened her kin: Police
Stalker who stabbed woman several times in Chhattisgarh had threatened her kin: Police

Himachal CM seeks return of money deposited for New Pension Scheme from Centre

india news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 12:45 AM IST

The Himachal Pradesh government has written to the Centre asking for a refund of the money deposited for the New Pension Scheme, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (ANI)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (ANI)

Have no regrets about my mining lease, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

india news
Updated on Dec 29, 2022 03:39 AM IST

Hitting out at the BJP and alleging misuse of central agencies, Soren said people shouldn’t be surprised if gets arrested.

Ranchi, Dec 19 (ANI): Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato is being welcomed by State Chief Minister Hemant Soren on the first day of the Winter Session of the State Assembly, in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Somnath Sen)
Ranchi, Dec 19 (ANI): Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato is being welcomed by State Chief Minister Hemant Soren on the first day of the Winter Session of the State Assembly, in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Somnath Sen)

18 kids’ deaths in Uzbekistan linked to cough syrup made in Noida, probe on

india news
Updated on Dec 29, 2022 05:59 AM IST

India on Tuesday launched an inquiry into a Noida-based drugs manufacturer after deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan were linked to a syrup the firm made, according to people familiar with the matter.

Indian company – Haryana-based Maiden Pharma – is under probe. Maiden’s cough syrups were linked to 70 deaths in The Gambia, but a formal conclusion has not been reached. (PTI)
Indian company – Haryana-based Maiden Pharma – is under probe. Maiden’s cough syrups were linked to 70 deaths in The Gambia, but a formal conclusion has not been reached. (PTI)

CUET-PG exam for 2023 to be held from June 1 to 10

india news
Updated on Dec 29, 2022 02:05 AM IST

. In its last edition held in September this year, over 30 central universities participated in the common entrance exam for postgraduate admissions.

New Delhi, India - July 15, 2022: Students arrive to appear for the first slot of Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) at North campus in New Delhi, India, on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Photo by Amal KS / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - July 15, 2022: Students arrive to appear for the first slot of Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) at North campus in New Delhi, India, on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Photo by Amal KS / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out