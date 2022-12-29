Breaking: UN halts some programs in Afghanistan after ban on women aid workers
Dec 29, 2022 06:18 AM IST
NIA raids houses, office premises of banned PFI leaders
NIA is conducting searches on banned PFI leaders' houses and office premises. The central agency is targeting second rung leaders of the banned outfit. The raid is in the wake of leaders' plan to regroup the outfit in some other name, a senior official said.
Dec 29, 2022 06:02 AM IST
UN halts some programs in Afghanistan after ban on women aid workers
The United Nations said that some "time-critical" programs in Afghanistan have temporarily stopped and warned many other activities will also likely need to be paused because of a ban by the Taliban-led administration on women aid workers.