Breaking: China reports one new Covid death amid surge in infections

Updated on Dec 30, 2022 06:47 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Dec 30, 2022 06:46 AM IST

    Mainland China reports one Covid death for Dec 29

    China reported one new Covid-19 death in the mainland for Dec. 29, compared with one death a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

  • Dec 30, 2022 06:45 AM IST

    PM Modi's mother passes away at 99

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away early Friday morning.

On Arijit Singh concert row, Trinamool says, 'Not gerua but gira hua'

Published on Dec 30, 2022 06:02 AM IST

Arijit Singh's concert at Eco Park was cancelled even before he performed 'Rang de tu mohe gerua' at the Kolkata International Film Festival and the alternative site was already chosen, the Trinamool said.

