Live

LIVE: Alphabet Inc. announces ‘meaningful’ slowdown in hiring pace for 2023

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 05:49 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 03 Feb 2023 05:49 AM

    Google's parent company to reduce its pace in hiring this year.

    Alphabet Inc. will “meaningfully” slow its pace of hiring in 2023, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said. Read more

  • Fri, 03 Feb 2023 05:19 AM

    Russia extends support for India in becoming permanent UNSC member

    Russia ambassador to India Denis Alipov said Moscow supports Delhi's commitment to becoming the permanent member of UNSC. At the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA)-Russian Council Dialogue, Alipov said the current feat by India in presiding the G20 is an opportunity to efficiently promote the agenda of these crucial association. 

Topics
breaking news india news
