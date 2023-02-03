Home / Business / Google's parent announces ‘meaningful’ slowdown in hiring pace for 2023

Google's parent announces ‘meaningful’ slowdown in hiring pace for 2023

business
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 05:46 AM IST

The parent company, Alphabet Inc., made its largest job cuts last month with 6% reduction of its global workforce.

Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., made its largest job cuts last month.(REUTERS)
Bloomberg |

Alphabet Inc. will “meaningfully” slow its pace of hiring in 2023, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said.

The severance charge for the job cuts will range from $1.9 billion to $2.3 billion and will be reflected in this quarter’s results, Porat said on the company’s earnings call Thursday.

Google’s parent made its largest job cuts just last month — 6% of its global workforce, or 12,000 jobs.

Alphabet’s headcount rose in the past quarter, reaching 190,234, but the recent round of layoffs was not included in this figure. Porat said a majority of the hires were for technical roles.

