AI Express flight returns to Abu Dhabi after engine fire. All passengers safe

Updated on Feb 03, 2023 10:05 AM IST

Air India news: The flight took off from Abu Dhabi as scheduled but returned in less than 45 minutes after an engine fire.

Flight path of Air India Express flight IX 348 from Abu Dhabi to Calicut. (Source: Flightradar24)
Flight path of Air India Express flight IX 348 from Abu Dhabi to Calicut. (Source: Flightradar24)
ByHT News Desk

An Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi to Kerala's Kozhikode (or Calicut) was forced to return shortly after taking off because of a 'flameout' in the No. 1 engine while the plane was climbing.

National regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation told news agency ANI the plane was a Boeing 737-800 and that it was 'involved in (an) airturnback'.

"Today (Feb 3) an Air India Express B737-800... operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut) was involved in (an) airturnback due to No 1 engine flameout at 1,000 ft during climb."

The airline told ANI the plane managed to land and that all on board are safe.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the flight took off at 9.59 pm UTC (3.29 am IST) and landed less than 45 minutes later.

The plane reached a max altitude of 1,975 feet.

Earlier this month another AI Express flight - from Trivandrum to Muscat - was forced to land, less than 45 minutes after taking off, due to a technical error.

Officials told ANI of a problem with the FMS, or flight management system.

With input from ANI

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

