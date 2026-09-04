IAS officer Ghyanendra Kumar Gangwar ‘altered OMR sheets’ to help KPSC candidates: CID probe finds

IAS officer Ghyanendra Kumar Gangwar who was serving as the examination controller of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) allegedly played a central role in manipulating the veterinary officer recruitment process, with investigators now examining evidence that he helped candidates who paid money secure higher marks and appointments, said officials in the know on Thursday. The CID investigation found that Gangwar allegedly had access to questions before the examination and later interfered with candidates’ OMR sheets. (HT_PRINT)

The CID investigation found that Gangwar allegedly had access to questions before the examination and later interfered with candidates’ OMR sheets. Investigators are also tracing alleged payments between Basavaraj Kannale, one of the accused, and people associated with the KPSC, including Gangwar.

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Questions allegedly shared before exam According to the investigation, Gangwar had written the finalised questions for model papers prepared before the veterinary officer examination and allegedly passed them to Kannale two days before the test, said an officer familiar with the investigation.

Kannale is accused of collecting money from candidates seeking veterinary officer posts. Investigators said he subsequently called some candidates to his Rajajinagar office and took them to Tumakuru to write the examination.

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CID probes post-exam manipulation The alleged manipulation did not end with the examination, according to the CID. “Candidates who had paid advance amounts were allegedly given an advantage at both stages, with Ghyanendra changing their OMR responses and later ensuring they received higher marks in the interviews and were selected,” said an official in the know.

Investigators are now examining bank transactions that they believe could establish the financial connection between Gangwar and Kannale. A CID team led by a DySP searched several banks in Bidar on Wednesday and obtained transaction records from accounts held in the names of Kannale’s relatives and friends. Investigators suspect that money received from candidates was first moved through accounts belonging to Kannale’s relatives before being transferred to Gangwar and some KPSC members.

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Money trail under investigation “Document verification has been conducted at some branches of Bhalki’s Om Lakshmi Sauharda Sahakari Sangha and a nationalised bank in Bengaluru. We have collected details of transactions in the bank accounts of Kannale and Gangwar,” a CID official said.

The alleged role of Gangwar is being examined against a wider investigation into the recruitment of 400 veterinary officers. Seven more candidates questioned by the CID on Tuesday reportedly admitted to paying money to obtain appointments. Investigators said the amounts allegedly demanded from candidates varied from ₹40 lakh to ₹80 lakh, with some making advance payments and others paying after the recruitment process.

Probe widens beyond veterinary recruitment The CID is also examining whether similar manipulation took place in other KPSC recruitments. Eight candidates selected for ‘B’ Group posts have been issued notices to appear for questioning. Documents recovered during a search of Kannale’s residence in Sanjay Nagar included admit cards connected with the 2025 ‘B’ Group recruitment examination, while photographs of Kannale with candidates selected for DySP posts were also found, investigators said.

Among the 29 candidates accused of paying lakhs of rupees to secure veterinary officer appointments is Sooguresh Jaka, a relative of former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar. Jaka allegedly secured 456.75 marks despite having failed two degree examinations before clearing them through compartment examinations.

The agency is also examining Kannale’s financial dealings. Investigators found that he had allegedly recently acquired 15 acres of land in Bhalki and a commercial complex and had bought a car for his father. His overseas travel and businesses identified as the Bhagwat Group and AK Tours and Travels are also being examined.

Kannale’s position as a Syndicate member of Tumakuru University has also come under the CID’s examination. He was appointed to the university body in August 2025. Investigators sought records from the acting vice-chancellor regarding his appointment and tenure.

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Shivakumar flags BJP links Chief minister DK Shivakumar has alleged that BJP and NDA leaders were connected to the KPSC irregularities and said information gathered by the Home Department would soon be disclosed. “Information has been received about the connection of BJP leaders in the KPSC irregularities. The information with the Home Minister against NDA leaders will be disclosed soon,” Shivakumar said.

He added, “There should also be an investigation into who was in contact with the BJP leaders. All irregularities will come out of the investigation. The report from the Governor and the issues related to the investigation have been discussed and approved in the cabinet. Further action will be taken based on the investigation.”