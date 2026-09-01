CID detains BJP leader in KPSC recruitment probe

BENGALURU: The criminal investigation department (CID) has detained BJP leader Basavaraj Kannale in Delhi in connection with alleged irregularities in the KPSC recruitment of 400 veterinary officers, and is questioning his suspected links with IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, who was taken into custody in the same case, officials said on Monday. HT Image

Kannale, a BJP functionary from Bidar, is being brought to Bengaluru and is expected to be produced before a court late on Monday. The CID is likely to seek his custody for further questioning.

Investigators suspect Kannale may have been involved in a network in which middlemen allegedly demanded ₹80 lakh for each veterinary officer post, with ₹40 lakh sought as an advance. The money was allegedly sought to manipulate OMR answer sheets and leak question papers to increase candidates’ marks.

Kannale is a syndicate member of Tumakuru University and has business interests including the travel sector. He owns buses and cabs, according to officials. The CID suspects he may have played a role in the alleged irregularities.

Senior CID officials said Kannale was in regular contact with Gangwar, who served as KPSC controller of examinations from 2024 until March 2026 and is now director of MSME in the industries department.

Gangwar was taken into custody on Saturday after several hours of questioning after officials said he had not cooperated with investigators. His role is being examined in connection with the examination conducted while he was serving as controller of examinations.

The recruitment examination was held on January 8 for 400 posts in the animal husbandry and fisheries department. The KPSC published the final selection list on July 17.

The CID has already arrested two alleged middlemen, Sikandar Chaudhary and Arif Mulla. Investigators have sent 658 OMR sheets to the forensic science laboratory for examination, while the enforcement directorate is examining financial transactions linked to the case.

The investigation began at Vidhana Soudha police station after complaints were filed by the department and an aspirant identified as Manjunath. The cirector general of police later transferred the case to the CID.

His detention has also raised questions within the BJP after photographs showing him with senior party leaders at BJP events were circulated. Leader of the Opposition R Ashok said the photographs did not establish any connection to the alleged scam. “We are clear that whoever they are, if they are found to be part of the scam, should be punished. As for the photos, many people take photos with us. It doesn’t prove anything,” he said.

The investigation is examining the alleged role of middlemen, the handling of OMR sheets and question papers, and financial transactions associated with the recruitment process.

BJP leader B Y Vijayendra Karandlaje has called for a CBI inquiry into the case, saying it was necessary to ensure transparency and accountability and restore public confidence in the recruitment system.

Gangwar had also recently remained incommunicado for two days beginning August 20 before later contacting the government.

The CID is now questioning Kannale as investigators seek to establish his role in the alleged irregularities and determine whether the suspected payment demands and examination manipulation were connected to the recruitment process.