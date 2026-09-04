HT Morning Brief Sept 4: ISRO launches EOS-05; CJP protest today; Rohit Sharma gets BCCI boost
Today’s big headlines in 5 minutes: Your quick brief on national and global events, entertainment and sports.
Good morning, readers! Catch up on the top headlines you need to know today, from India and world news to sports and entertainment.
CJP protest today
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will pay a visit to Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi on Friday to seek action against Swatantra Bhardwaj. The self proclaimed Hindutva ‘influencer’ claimed to have assaulted Sanjay Kumar, father of student protester Nishu, during a protest at Jantar Mantar. Read the story here.
Govt reveals when it will seal India-US deal
The government is focused on maximising the utilisation of free trade agreements (FTAs) after securing preferential access to two-thirds of the global market through nine trade deals, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, even as India is on course to forge several more FTAs with major economies such as the US, Canada and Chile. Read the full story here.
ISRO launches EOS-05
A GSLV-F17 rocket carrying Earth observation satellite EOS-05 lifted-off from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday said.
After the conclusion of the 27.5 hour countdown, the 51.7 metre tall rocket, lifted off thunderously emanating bright orange colour fumes on its tail from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at a pre-fixed time of 2.55 am at the spaceport, located about 135 km east of Chennai. Read the full story here.
Indian firm linked to botched Ukrainian deal?
Estonia’s defence minister Hanno Pevkur resigned from government following a furore over a botched European Union-funded deal to buy artillery shells for Ukraine from a company owned by an Indian entity, which denied allegations of wrongdoing. Read here.
Jagamae Sangeetham review
Palnati Surya Pratap's web series, Jagamae Sangeetham, which hinged on Carnatic music, needed stronger writing and more gravitas for it to work. It stars Prakash Raj. HT's review here.
BCCI boost for Rohit Sharma
If there were any doubts left over the future of Rohit Sharma, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia’s remarks in a review meeting yesterday in Mumbai put an end to them.
Not long ago, ahead of the third and final ODI at Lord’s in July, it was reported that the series decider was likely to be Rohit’s last, as he had been told by the selection committee that he was no longer in their 2027 World Cup plans. Read the full story here.
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