'Videograph Feb 5 Hindu Jan Akrosh Sabha event’: SC to Maharashtra govt over hate speech allegation

Updated on Feb 03, 2023 01:49 PM IST

The Supreme Court recorded the solicitor general’s statement that any permission to be granted to the said event will be subject to the condition that no hate speech is made defying any law or disturbing public order.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI file)
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Abraham Thomas | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to videograph the proposed Hindu Jan Akrosh Sabha event to be held in Mumbai on February 5 and sought a copy of the recording, after a petitioner approached the court alleging that the organisation conducting the event indulged in hate speech against Muslims at a previous event on January 29.

The court recorded the solicitor general’s statement that any permission to be granted to the said event will be subject to the condition that no hate speech is made defying any law or disturbing public order.

The court further asked the state government to get instructions on action taken with regard to the earlier event of January 29 where inflammatory speeches were made by BJP MLA T Raja Singh.

On Thursday, a bench comprising Justice KM Joseph, Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that nobody was taking action against hate speeches despite its orders, and observed that the court will be left “embarrassed again and again” if it is asked to give further directions to curb such statements.

The bench then agreed to hear the plea on Friday subject to instructions and approval from Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on the administrative side.

Advocates Nizam Pasha and Rashmi Singh, appearing for the intervenors, brought to light the rally conducted by Hindu Jan Aakrosh Sabha on January 28 in which called for the social and economic boycott of Muslims. The rally was attended by 10,000 people, it was argued.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

supreme court maharashtra
