Breaking: Terrorist over-ground worker arrested in J&K's Poonch

india news
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 06:44 AM IST

Breaking news December 26, 2022:

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 26, 2022 06:43 AM IST

    Blasts reported at Engels air base deep inside Russia: online media

    Blasts were heard at Russia's Engels air base, hundreds of kilometres (miles) from the frontlines in Ukraine, Ukrainian and Russian media outlets reported early on Monday. The air base, near the city of Saratov, about 730 km (450 miles) southeast of Moscow, was hit on Dec. 5 in what Russia said was Ukrainian drone attacks on two Russian air bases that day.

  • Dec 26, 2022 06:34 AM IST

    Terrorist over-ground worker arrested in J-K's Poonch, ammunition recovered

    An over-ground worker of terrorists was arrested from the subdivision Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in a joint search operation by police and the Indian Army on Sunday, according to officials.

  • Dec 26, 2022 05:44 AM IST

    51 poisoned by ammonia after train derails in Serbia

    Some 51 people have been poisoned after a train carrying ammonia derailed, spilling its cargo in southeastern Serbia, officials said Sunday. The ammonia leak caused "51 cases of poisoning", said Vladan Vasic, the mayor of the city of Pirot where the accident occurred, reported AFP.

‘Love jihad’ angle in Tunisha Sharma's death, claims BJP leader; police deny

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 06:38 AM IST

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of a television show following which a case of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against her co-actor and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the basis of a complaint by Sharma’s mother.

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan M Khan.
Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan M Khan.

Stalin invokes Gandhi, Nehru, targets BJP; & 'tremors' praise for Rahul speeches

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 06:28 AM IST

The DMK and the Congress continue their alliance for the 2024 elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speaks at an event. (Twitter)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speaks at an event. (Twitter)

Star named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Report

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 05:51 AM IST

The distance of the star from Earth is 392.01 light years. It is the closest star to the Sun.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004.(PTI)
Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004.(PTI)

Schools in Bihar's Patna to remain closed till December 31 due to cold wave

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 04:35 AM IST

As the biting cold gripped north India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted dense fog in Bihar during the early morning hours.

Schools in Bihar's Patna to remain closed till December 31 due to cold wave
Schools in Bihar's Patna to remain closed till December 31 due to cold wave

UP jail gets ‘five-star rating’ for its food quality by FSSAI

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 01:01 AM IST

The Bulandshahr prison was awarded a five-star rating and the tag 'Eat Right Campus'by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), informed a press release.

UP jail gets ‘five-star rating’ for its food quality by FSSAI(SHUTTERSTOCK)
UP jail gets 'five-star rating' for its food quality by FSSAI(SHUTTERSTOCK)

Amid petitions in SC, bulls, tamers gear up Jallikattu in Madurai

india news
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 11:57 PM IST

The harvest festival of Pongal will be celebrated from January 15 to 18 next year and Jallikattu is usually conducted on the first day

At a Jallikattu event on the outskirts of Madurai in 2020. Animal rights organisations have filed multiple petitions against Jallikattu, arguing that it amounts to cruelty, while the Tamil Nadu government has argued that it is part of the state’s culture and tradition. (AP)
At a Jallikattu event on the outskirts of Madurai in 2020. Animal rights organisations have filed multiple petitions against Jallikattu, arguing that it amounts to cruelty, while the Tamil Nadu government has argued that it is part of the state's culture and tradition. (AP)

KCR’s tussle with rising BJP takes political centre stage

india news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 11:52 PM IST

TRS transforms into Bharat Rashtra Samithi as part of CM’s anti-BJP strategy; state govt enters into collision course with governor; raids by central agencies, TRS MLAs’ poaching allegation and KCR’s daughter accused of role in Delhi liquor policy scam raise political heat

On October 14, KCR opened the BRS national office in Delhi. (HT Photo)
On October 14, KCR opened the BRS national office in Delhi. (HT Photo)

Bill on UCC is not worth the paper it is written on: Abhishek Singhvi

india news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 11:37 PM IST

There has to be an “extraordinary consensus” to change the way judges in India are appointed to the higher judiciary, Abhishek Singhvi, Rajya Sabha member of the Congress, said in an interview with Saubhadra Chatterji

Bill on UCC is not worth the paper it is written on: Abhishek Singhvi
Bill on UCC is not worth the paper it is written on: Abhishek Singhvi

73 species critically endangered in India, says Centre in Rajya Sabha

india news
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 04:50 AM IST

The 73 species include nine species of mammals, 18 birds, 26 reptiles and 20 amphibians, according to IUCN criteria.

The Great Indian Bustard is among the 18 critically endangered bird species in India. (Archive)
The Great Indian Bustard is among the 18 critically endangered bird species in India. (Archive)

Tirumala temple sanctum to close as board decides to replace gold plating

india news
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 02:28 AM IST

Hyderabad : The main sanctum sanctorum of Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district is likely to remain closed for six to eight months, well into 2023, with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages one of the richest temples of India, deciding to replace the gold-plating of Ananda Nilayam, the three-storied “Vimana” (dome shaped tower or gopuram) atop the sanctum sanctorum

Tirumala temple sanctum to close as board decides to replace gold plating
Tirumala temple sanctum to close as board decides to replace gold plating

China ready to work with India: Wang Yi

india news
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 01:18 AM IST

China is ready to work with India towards achieving “sound growth” of bilateral ties, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi said in a year-end review of Beijing’s diplomacy in 2022 on Sunday, weeks after Chinese troops attempted to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Yangtse in Tawang sector and were pushed back by Indian soldiers

China ready to work with India: Wang Yi(Bloomberg)
China ready to work with India: Wang Yi(Bloomberg)

CAG flags data tampering riskin Assam NRC updation process

india news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 11:22 PM IST

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the next course of action will be taken based in the CAG report.

The updation process of the 1951 NRC for Assam, in order to detect illegal immigrants who entered the state after March 25, 1971, was done under the supervision of the Supreme Court (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO)
The updation process of the 1951 NRC for Assam, in order to detect illegal immigrants who entered the state after March 25, 1971, was done under the supervision of the Supreme Court (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO)

Focus on surveillance, govt tells states as it steps up Covid vigil

india news
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 04:51 AM IST

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said focus should be given to health facility-based sentinel surveillance; pan-respiratory virus surveillance; and community-based surveillance.

A medic takes swab sample from an air passenger for Covid-19 test at the Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi on Sunday amid a surge in coronavirus cases in some countries. (PTI)
A medic takes swab sample from an air passenger for Covid-19 test at the Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi on Sunday amid a surge in coronavirus cases in some countries. (PTI)

Mangaluru on alert after man stabbed to death, Sec 144 imposed

india news
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 02:26 AM IST

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said two unidentified miscreants attacked Jaleel at his shop and stabbed him before fleeing the spot.

The police deployment in the area was increased after the incident, officials said. (PTI)
The police deployment in the area was increased after the incident, officials said. (PTI)
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
