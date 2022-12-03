Home / India News / LIVE: G7 group agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Live

LIVE: G7 group agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil

india news
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 07:09 AM IST

Breaking news, December 3, 2022:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2022 07:09 AM IST

    Indian ambassador Taranjit S Sandhu hands over Padma Bhushan to Sundar Pichai

    Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to Google CEO Sundar Pichai in San Francisco.

  • Dec 03, 2022 06:50 AM IST

    Macron holds 'clear and honest' talk with Elon Musk in New Orleans

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said he had a "clear and honest" discussion with Twitter owner Elon Musk during an unannounced face-to-face meeting in New Orleans.

  • Dec 03, 2022 06:10 AM IST

    FTX’s LedgerX is up for sale as restructuring process picks up

    LedgerX, one of the few solvent pieces of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled FTX empire, is up for sale.

  • Dec 03, 2022 05:51 AM IST

    G7 group agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil

    The Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia on Friday said they had agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil, reported Reuters.

russia

LIVE: G7 group agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil

india news
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 07:09 AM IST

Breaking news, December 3, 2022:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

'Political act': Bhupesh Baghel on arrest of his top aide Saumya Chaurasia

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 05:49 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Chaurasia - the deputy secretary to the Chhattisgarh CM - for allegedly being involved in an illegal mining case involving over ₹150 crores.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel

Rahul Gandhi says BJP's slogan is 'Jai Shri Ram' and not 'Jai Siya Ram' because…

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 05:33 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi said he met a pundit who told him the meaning of 'Hey Ram', 'Jai Siya Ram' and 'Jai Shri Ram'. “My request to my RSS friends is chant all these three slogans and do not disrespect Sita ji,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday explained the meaning of 'Hey Ram', 'Jai Siya Ram' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.
Rahul Gandhi on Friday explained the meaning of 'Hey Ram', 'Jai Siya Ram' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

K'taka HC issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi in 'KGF-2' music copyright case

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 05:23 AM IST

Notices were issued on the petition filed by MRT Music through their advocate M Pranav Kumar by a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

IAF considers replacing AN-32 with C-295 to modernise fleet

india news
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 07:06 AM IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is considering the possibility of replacing its Antonov-32 (AN-32) planes with the C-295s to modernise its transport fleet, senior officials said.

The C-295 medium transport aircraft will be manufactured in India jointly by Tata Advanced Systems Limited and European firm Airbus Defence and Space.
The C-295 medium transport aircraft will be manufactured in India jointly by Tata Advanced Systems Limited and European firm Airbus Defence and Space.

After 3 years, Odisha CM Patnaik joins campaign for crucial bypoll

india news
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 03:42 AM IST

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday physically campaigned for Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Barsha Singh Bariha in Padampur ahead of the December 5 assembly bypoll, marking his first trail appearance for any by-election since 2019.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (ANI)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (ANI)

Court orders arrest of ex-min Chinmayanand in 11-year-old sexual harassment case

india news
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 03:40 AM IST

A special MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district has directed police to arrest former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand Saraswati in an 11-year-old sexual harassment case and produce him before it on December 9.

Swami Chinmayanand Saraswati
Swami Chinmayanand Saraswati

Probe against 6 teachers in Madhya Pradesh facing charges of promoting religious fundamentalism

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Six teachers of a government-run college in Indore, including four Muslims, have been taken off duty for five days following complaints by the ABVP that they were teaching “anti-Hindu” content

Probe against 6 teachers in Madhya Pradesh facing charges of promoting religious fundamentalism
Probe against 6 teachers in Madhya Pradesh facing charges of promoting religious fundamentalism

I-T dept raids diamond firms, realtors in Surat

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 12:33 AM IST

The Income Tax (I-T) department in Gujarat conducted raids at homes, offices and factories of various diamond firms and those linked to realtors in Surat on Friday, officials familiar with the matter said

HT Image
HT Image

Gujarat elections: 63% turnout in phase 1 voting

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 12:32 AM IST

The Election Commission announced on Friday that the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections across 89 seats recorded a turnout of 63.31%, a dip of nearly four percentage points from the figure in these constituencies five years ago.

Voting for phase 1 of Gujarat elections took place on December 1. (AP)
Voting for phase 1 of Gujarat elections took place on December 1. (AP)

6 killed after makeshift mine collapses in Bastar

india news
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 12:27 AM IST

Six people, including five women, were killed after a portion of a makeshift white clay mine collapsed on them in Bastar district on Friday, police said

Bastar: Rescue and search operation underway after the collapse of a limestone mine, in Bastar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. At least seven people have died in the mishap. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_02_2022_000177A) (PTI)
Bastar: Rescue and search operation underway after the collapse of a limestone mine, in Bastar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. At least seven people have died in the mishap. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_02_2022_000177A) (PTI)

‘BJP is trust’: PM Modi slams Oppn as Gujarat enters final leg of elections

india news
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 03:34 AM IST

Gujarat elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held his second roadshow in two days in Ahmedabad, as he appealed to voters to re-elect the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during his election campaign in Ahmedabad on Friday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during his election campaign in Ahmedabad on Friday. (PTI)

2 held guilty in Kerala in Latvian’s rape-murder

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 12:22 AM IST

Prosecution said later both, a drug peddler and a guide, strangled her to death using her shawl in an isolated place. They also tried to disguise it as a suicide and tied her body to a tree later. But the post-mortem report found that she was drugged heavily, raped repeatedly and strangulated to death

The 33-year-old Latvian tourist came to Kerala for Ayurveda treatment in February 2018. She was reported missing from the clinic on March 14, 2018 and her decapitated body was recovered a month later from Kovalam. (HT Archives)
The 33-year-old Latvian tourist came to Kerala for Ayurveda treatment in February 2018. She was reported missing from the clinic on March 14, 2018 and her decapitated body was recovered a month later from Kovalam. (HT Archives)

Dr LM Singhvi Memorial Lecture: Doctrine of separation of power fundamental to our governance, says V-P Dhankhar

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 12:21 AM IST

The judiciary cannot become the legislature or executive as any incursion by one organ into the domain of the other can upset the apple cart of governance, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, India - Dec. 2, 2022: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar speaks while Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Chief Justice, and others on the dais, looks on during the 8th Dr. L M Singhvi Memorial Lecture on the theme “Universal Adult Franchise: Translating India’s Political Transformation into a Social Transformation” at Ambedkar Bhawan in New Delhi, India, on Friday, December 2, 2022. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Dec. 2, 2022: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar speaks while Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Chief Justice, and others on the dais, looks on during the 8th Dr. L M Singhvi Memorial Lecture on the theme “Universal Adult Franchise: Translating India’s Political Transformation into a Social Transformation” at Ambedkar Bhawan in New Delhi, India, on Friday, December 2, 2022. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Reject elite notion that only educated should have the right to vote, says CJI

india news
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 04:04 AM IST

The elite perception that only educated or few individuals should have the right to vote shows contempt and distrust towards democracy, CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud said on Friday.

New Delhi, India - Dec. 2, 2022: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar speaks while Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Chief Justice, and others on the dais, looks on during the 8th Dr. L M Singhvi Memorial Lecture on the theme “Universal Adult Franchise: Translating India’s Political Transformation into a Social Transformation” at Ambedkar Bhawan in New Delhi, India, on Friday, December 2, 2022. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Dec. 2, 2022: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar speaks while Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Chief Justice, and others on the dais, looks on during the 8th Dr. L M Singhvi Memorial Lecture on the theme “Universal Adult Franchise: Translating India’s Political Transformation into a Social Transformation” at Ambedkar Bhawan in New Delhi, India, on Friday, December 2, 2022. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
