LIVE: G7 group agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Dec 03, 2022 07:09 AM IST
Indian ambassador Taranjit S Sandhu hands over Padma Bhushan to Sundar Pichai
Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to Google CEO Sundar Pichai in San Francisco.
Dec 03, 2022 06:50 AM IST
Macron holds 'clear and honest' talk with Elon Musk in New Orleans
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said he had a "clear and honest" discussion with Twitter owner Elon Musk during an unannounced face-to-face meeting in New Orleans.
Dec 03, 2022 06:10 AM IST
FTX’s LedgerX is up for sale as restructuring process picks up
LedgerX, one of the few solvent pieces of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled FTX empire, is up for sale.
Dec 03, 2022 05:51 AM IST
G7 group agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
The Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia on Friday said they had agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil, reported Reuters.