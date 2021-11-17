Home / India News / Breaking news: Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor category'
Breaking news: Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor category'

Breaking news Updates November 17, 2021:
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 06:50 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 17, 2021 06:49 AM IST

    Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor category'

  • Nov 17, 2021 06:29 AM IST

    Bihar to take action against employees violating liquor ban

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday directed state officials to take strict action against the government employees caught in an instance related to violation of liquor ban, Chaitanya Prasad, additional chief Secretary (Home), told news agency ANI. 

    The above direction comes after a high-level meeting on liquor prohibition was chaired by chief minister Kumar on Tuesday. 

    "He has given instructions to identify and take action against the personnel of police stations that haven't taken any action regarding the liquor ban," Prasad said.

india news

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor reopens for pilgrims today: All you need to know

“The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on November 19 and I am sure that PM Narendra Modi government’s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country,” Union home minister Amit Shah said in a tweet.
The Kartarpur Corridor is a visa-free border crossing that joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.(Reuters file photo)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
india news

Union minister Karad helps co-passenger midair, earns PM Modi’s praise

Union minister Karad helped stabilise the passenger after he fell down, according to a release from the office of the Union minister of state for finance.
Union minister Karad said the man felt better after 30 minutes. (Indigo/Twitter Photo)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 06:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
india news

india news

For 1st time, number of fully jabbed surpasses partially vaccinated

The development comes on the back of several weeks of the administration of second doses outstripping that of first doses, a trend that became very clear through October and November as the vaccine coverage reached 80% of the eligible population (at least one dose), a level at which experts expect it to hit a ceiling.
The number of people who have been administered just one dose of the vaccine have been steadily dropping since the first week of October, data shows.(AFP)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 05:31 AM IST
ByJamie Mullick, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Mehbooba Mufti: BJP govt creating rift between Hindus, Muslims

She recalled how she grew up in Jammu in the house of a Hindu, but never felt any difference between a Hindu and a Muslim.
Mehbooba Mufti advises the youth against falling prey to the BJP’s ‘machinations’ in Jammu. (HT file photo)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 06:07 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times, Jammu & Kashmir
india news

Missing woman in Kasganj case not a minor, say police

The woman’s father had filed a First Information Report on November 9, alleging that his 16-year-old daughter was abducted by two men, one of whom was identified as 22-year-old Altaf.
Altaf was found dead in police custody the next day with Kasganj police claiming that he died by suicide and his family saying that policemen tortured him to death. (Shutterstock/Representative use)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 04:26 AM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, Agra
india news

NITI Aayog lists 11 measures to improve school education system

NITI Aayog officials familiar with the matter said the interventions undertaken by these states under the initiative resulted in an average 20% improvement in the school education system in the past few years.
NITI Aayog has suggested 11 measures to improve the country’s school education system. (Hindustan Times)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 04:23 AM IST
ByRisha Chitlangia, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Gujarat riots: Wrong to attribute motive to SIT, says SC

Gujarat riots: “How can you attribute motive to the SIT which investigated the FIRs as ordered by this court?” the SC said.
In 2008, the SIT led by former Central Bureau of Investigation director RK Raghavan was formed bySC to probe nine riot cases (Burhaan Kinu/HT file photo)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 04:19 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Kerala high court: Swap transplant between non-relatives would be permissible

The single-judge high court bench of Justice N Nagaresh, while passing the order on Monday, also recommended changes in the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994.
The Kerala high court has ruled that swap transplant of organs will be permissible even if the donor and recipient are non-relatives, provided a special reason exists. (File/Representative use)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 04:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Kerala BJP calls for NIA probe into RSS worker’s death

A BJP delegation, led by state president K Surendran, called on Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan and sought his intervention for a free and fair probe.
Kerala BJP president K Surendran said that the BJP party workers will be forced to defend themselves if the Kerala police failed to take action against disruptive forces. (HT File)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 04:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Former collector among TRS candidates for MLC elections in Telangana

While outgoing MLCs Gutha Sukhender Reddy from Nalgonda and Kadiyam Srihari from Warangal were re-nominated for a second term, Padi Kaushik Reddy from Huzurabad in Karimnagar district, Banda Prakash from Warangal and Takkallapalli Ravinder Rao from Nalgonda will be the fresh faces to the council.
Former Siddipet collector P Venkat Rami Reddy who joined TRS on Monday has been nominated for the Telangana legislative council. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 04:12 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
india news

Reports of two swine flu cases a typing error, clarifies Coimbatore corporation

Currently, only a 44-year-old man has tested positive for swine flu and is undergoing treatment at PSG Hospitals in Coimbatore. “But he is a native of Tiruppur,” an official in Coimbatore said. “All his contacts have been traced, their samples have been tested and we have given them a prophylactic Tamiflu.”
After a team from the corporation visited the hospital, and checked all the records in the microbiology lab, they found that an error has been made and the lab reports showed negative for H1N1. (Agencies/Representative use)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 04:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chennai
india news

BJP staking claim to Purvanchal Expressway project started by SP, says Akhilesh 

On Tuesday, SP workers showered flowers on the expressway in various districts and rode cycles on the six-lane road, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 341-km highway connecting Lucknow to Ghazipur.
Akhilesh Yadav said the Purvanchal Expressway’s name was changed as part of the BJP government’s habit of renaming SP’s projects and re-inaugurating them.
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 05:35 AM IST
ByPankaj Jaiswal, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
india news

IMD sounds heavy rain alert for Chennai, adjoining districts today

State chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced 300 crore funds to repair damages caused to infrastructure by the downpour and subsequent flooding.
For the next 24-hours, the RMC has predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts and extremely heavy rainfall in these regions in the next 48-hours. (Agencies)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 04:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chennai
india news

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches new cement brand

Industries minister Thangam Thennarasu, while presenting the demand for grants of his department during the budget session earlier in August this year, had announced the launching of Valimai cement expected to compete with other popular brands in the market.
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin launched Valimai cement to be manufactured by the Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation (TANCEM) at a subsidised rate. (Agencies File)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 03:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chennai
