Breaking news: Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor category'

Bihar to take action against employees violating liquor ban
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday directed state officials to take strict action against the government employees caught in an instance related to violation of liquor ban, Chaitanya Prasad, additional chief Secretary (Home), told news agency ANI.
The above direction comes after a high-level meeting on liquor prohibition was chaired by chief minister Kumar on Tuesday.
"He has given instructions to identify and take action against the personnel of police stations that haven't taken any action regarding the liquor ban," Prasad said.
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
