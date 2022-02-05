Home / India News / Breaking News: 2 terrorists gunned down in Srinagar
Breaking News: 2 terrorists gunned down in Srinagar

  Breaking news updates February 5, 2022:
Updated on Feb 05, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 05, 2022 06:08 AM IST

    J&K: 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar

    Srinagar police on Saturday gunned down two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF in the Zakura area of the city. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in the recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag. Incriminating materials including two pistols recovered, reported ANI qouting IGP Kashmir. 

Topics
breaking news
india news

Copy Link
india news

Terrorist involved in killing of head constable neutralised by J&K police

  • TRF terrorist Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in the recent killing of head constable Ali Muhammad Ganie in Anantnag's Hassanpora.
Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said that incriminating materials including two pistols were recovered from the site.(ANI / File)
Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said that incriminating materials including two pistols were recovered from the site.(ANI / File)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 06:04 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

PM Modi to unveil ‘Statue of Equality’ today in Hyderabad

  • The 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Equality’ commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti saint Ramanujacharya.
A 216-foot statue of 11th-century saint Ramanujacharya ahead of its unveiling ceremony, at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.(PTI)
A 216-foot statue of 11th-century saint Ramanujacharya ahead of its unveiling ceremony, at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.(PTI)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 05:40 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

KCR unlikely to receive and see off Modi at Hyderabad airport

Modi is landing at Shamshabad at 2.15 pm on Saturday and would fly in a helicopter to the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics campus in Patancheru to inaugurate the 50th anniversary celebrations of the institution
The development comes in the wake of the latest outburst by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while reacting to the Union budget at a press conference on Tuesday. (PTI)
The development comes in the wake of the latest outburst by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while reacting to the Union budget at a press conference on Tuesday. (PTI)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 01:07 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Kerala gold smuggling case: Main accused says CM’s secretary was aware of her activities

Talking to news channel Asianet, Swapna shot back saying he was aware of everything and he can’t wash off his hands like this
The gold smuggling case came to light on July 5, 2020 when the customs seized 30 kg gold hidden in bathroom fittings in one of the consignments, camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, came in the name of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI File)
The gold smuggling case came to light on July 5, 2020 when the customs seized 30 kg gold hidden in bathroom fittings in one of the consignments, camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, came in the name of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI File)
Updated on Feb 05, 2022 01:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Barring slogan shouting by AIMIM workers, Friday prayers pass off peacefully in Hyderabad

Hundreds of police forces, including those from Quick Response Team and Rapid Action Forces, were pressed into service and positioned in and around Charminar to avoid any untoward incident
Police made heavy security arrangements at the Mecca Masjid adjacent to Charminar, amid announcement by the AIMIM that a protest rally would be taken out soon after the prayers at the mosque. (HT File)
Police made heavy security arrangements at the Mecca Masjid adjacent to Charminar, amid announcement by the AIMIM that a protest rally would be taken out soon after the prayers at the mosque. (HT File)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 01:02 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Centre firm on auctioning of Singareni coal mine blocks

The Union minister said the decision to auction the four coal blocks of Singareni had been taken in pursuance of the recommendations of a high-level committee
Union minister for parliamentary affairs, coal and mines Prahlad Joshi made this clear in a written reply to a question raised by to Telangana Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (PTI)
Union minister for parliamentary affairs, coal and mines Prahlad Joshi made this clear in a written reply to a question raised by to Telangana Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (PTI)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 01:01 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Stalin writes to Jaishankar: Urge Sri Lanka to allow TN fishermen to attend annual church fest in Katchatheevu

Stalin conveyed to Jaishankar the Tamil fishermen and pilgrims have a spiritual and emotional attachment with this annual church festival
For decades thousands of fishermen from coastal Tamil Nadu mostly from Rameshwaram have sailed to have offered prayers at the festival in Katchatheevu – an uninhabited island in the Palk Bay administered by Sri Lanka. (PTI FILE)
For decades thousands of fishermen from coastal Tamil Nadu mostly from Rameshwaram have sailed to have offered prayers at the festival in Katchatheevu – an uninhabited island in the Palk Bay administered by Sri Lanka. (PTI FILE)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

Shut down all bars attached to liquor outlets: Madras HC

State government owned TASMAC runs retail liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu since 2003 and before that private firms were allowed
The high court directed TASMAC to take steps to close down the bars attached to the TASMAC shops within six months. (HT)
The high court directed TASMAC to take steps to close down the bars attached to the TASMAC shops within six months. (HT)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Kerala schools to reopen from Feb 7

With Covid-19 cases showing a downward trend in the state, the Kerala government on Friday decided to re-open educational institutions from February 7, in addition to relaxing other norms
The decision was taken during the core committee meeting headed by Kerala chief minister (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan who joined the session online from the United Arab Emirates. (REUTERS)
The decision was taken during the core committee meeting headed by Kerala chief minister (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan who joined the session online from the United Arab Emirates. (REUTERS)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Kerala HC reserves verdict on state appeal against order deferring SilverLine related survey till Feb 7

The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved verdict on the appeals moved by the state government against a single judge order deferring till February 7 the survey being carried out in connection with SilverLine project on several properties in Kottayam district of the state
The 540 kilometre stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod would be developed by K-Rail -- a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry for developing railway infrastructure in the southern state. (ANI)
The 540 kilometre stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod would be developed by K-Rail -- a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry for developing railway infrastructure in the southern state. (ANI)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Kochi
india news

‘Not feasible’: Kerala BJP apprises railway minister of Silverline project issues

During their meeting in Delhi, the delegation members, including “Metro Man” E Sreedharan also talked about the mounting protest against the project with Vaishnaw
The delegation members, including “Metro Man” E Sreedharan talked about the mounting protest against the project with railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (ANI)
The delegation members, including “Metro Man” E Sreedharan talked about the mounting protest against the project with railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (ANI)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Kannur V-C appointment row: Lokayukta gives clean chit to Kerala min

Chennithala had moved the anti-corruption body saying the minister wrote twice to governor Arif Mohammad Khan insisting for re-appointment of Gopinath Raveendran as VC
Higher education minister R Bindu welcomed the Kerala Lokayukta verdict. (HT)
Higher education minister R Bindu welcomed the Kerala Lokayukta verdict. (HT)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Fascinated by police jeeps, man steals department vehicle and goes for a road trip

Bengaluru: A 45-year-old man has been arrested by Dharwad police for stealing a police jeep and going on a 112-km road trip, police officials said
(HT Archives)
(HT Archives)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Centre unilaterally announced river-linking project: Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the Central government of unilaterally announcing the river-linking project in the Union budget without taking Karnataka into confidence, which, he said, was against the basic structure of the Constitution and federalism
(HT Archives)
(HT Archives)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India
