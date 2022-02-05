Live
Breaking News: 2 terrorists gunned down in Srinagar
Breaking news updates February 5, 2022
Updated on Feb 05, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Feb 05, 2022 06:08 AM IST
J&K: 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar
Srinagar police on Saturday gunned down two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF in the Zakura area of the city. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in the recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag. Incriminating materials including two pistols recovered, reported ANI qouting IGP Kashmir.
Terrorist involved in killing of head constable neutralised by J&K police
- TRF terrorist Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in the recent killing of head constable Ali Muhammad Ganie in Anantnag's Hassanpora.
Published on Feb 05, 2022 06:04 AM IST
PM Modi to unveil ‘Statue of Equality’ today in Hyderabad
- The 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Equality’ commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti saint Ramanujacharya.
Published on Feb 05, 2022 05:40 AM IST
KCR unlikely to receive and see off Modi at Hyderabad airport
Modi is landing at Shamshabad at 2.15 pm on Saturday and would fly in a helicopter to the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics campus in Patancheru to inaugurate the 50th anniversary celebrations of the institution
Published on Feb 05, 2022 01:07 AM IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: Main accused says CM’s secretary was aware of her activities
Talking to news channel Asianet, Swapna shot back saying he was aware of everything and he can’t wash off his hands like this
Updated on Feb 05, 2022 01:04 AM IST
Barring slogan shouting by AIMIM workers, Friday prayers pass off peacefully in Hyderabad
Hundreds of police forces, including those from Quick Response Team and Rapid Action Forces, were pressed into service and positioned in and around Charminar to avoid any untoward incident
Published on Feb 05, 2022 01:02 AM IST
Centre firm on auctioning of Singareni coal mine blocks
The Union minister said the decision to auction the four coal blocks of Singareni had been taken in pursuance of the recommendations of a high-level committee
Published on Feb 05, 2022 01:01 AM IST
Stalin writes to Jaishankar: Urge Sri Lanka to allow TN fishermen to attend annual church fest in Katchatheevu
Stalin conveyed to Jaishankar the Tamil fishermen and pilgrims have a spiritual and emotional attachment with this annual church festival
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:59 AM IST
Shut down all bars attached to liquor outlets: Madras HC
State government owned TASMAC runs retail liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu since 2003 and before that private firms were allowed
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:57 AM IST
Kerala schools to reopen from Feb 7
With Covid-19 cases showing a downward trend in the state, the Kerala government on Friday decided to re-open educational institutions from February 7, in addition to relaxing other norms
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:55 AM IST
Kerala HC reserves verdict on state appeal against order deferring SilverLine related survey till Feb 7
The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved verdict on the appeals moved by the state government against a single judge order deferring till February 7 the survey being carried out in connection with SilverLine project on several properties in Kottayam district of the state
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:54 AM IST
‘Not feasible’: Kerala BJP apprises railway minister of Silverline project issues
During their meeting in Delhi, the delegation members, including “Metro Man” E Sreedharan also talked about the mounting protest against the project with Vaishnaw
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Kannur V-C appointment row: Lokayukta gives clean chit to Kerala min
Chennithala had moved the anti-corruption body saying the minister wrote twice to governor Arif Mohammad Khan insisting for re-appointment of Gopinath Raveendran as VC
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:51 AM IST
Fascinated by police jeeps, man steals department vehicle and goes for a road trip
Bengaluru: A 45-year-old man has been arrested by Dharwad police for stealing a police jeep and going on a 112-km road trip, police officials said
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Centre unilaterally announced river-linking project: Congress leader Siddaramaiah
Bengaluru Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the Central government of unilaterally announcing the river-linking project in the Union budget without taking Karnataka into confidence, which, he said, was against the basic structure of the Constitution and federalism
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:42 AM IST