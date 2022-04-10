Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Nicobar islands
BREAKING: 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Nicobar islands

Updated on Apr 10, 2022 08:09 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

  • Sun, 10 Apr 2022 08:09 AM

    Raj Thackrey's MNS to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker outside Shiv Sena Bhawan

    The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced to put a loudspeaker outside Shiv Sena Party HQ 'Shiv Sena Bhawan' in Mumbai and play Hanuman Chalisa on it today on the occasion of Ram Navami.

  • Sun, 10 Apr 2022 07:40 AM

    4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Nicobar islands

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale hit the Nicobar Islands at 7.02am today, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

