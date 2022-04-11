BREAKING: PM Modi pays tribute to Phule on his birth anniversary

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Apr 11, 2022 08:41 AM IST
PM Modi pays tribute to Phule on his birth anniversary
“Mahatma Phule is widely respected as a champion of social justice and source of hope for countless people. He was a multifaceted personality who worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment and boosting education. Tributes to him on his Jayanti,” tweeted PM Modi
Apr 11, 2022 07:46 AM IST
JNU clash: Delhi Police says probe on to collect evidence, identify culprits
Delhi Police said they received a complaint from a group of students early this morning against unknown ABVP students, reported ANI. The police lodged an FIR under Sec -323/341/509/506/34 of the Indian Penal Code. “Further probe is on to collect evidence and identify culprits,” ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.
At the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in New Delhi on Thursday, Union home minister Amit Shah said that Hindi would be made compulsory up to Class 10 in the eight north-eastern states.
Jammu & Kashmir’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Sunday carried out raids at multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana and J&K in connection with a terror funding case, an official privy to the developments said.
A police officer has been suspended for failing to file a complaint in the rape case of a minor in Bagaha town of West Champaran district in Bihar, and favouring a settlement of the case through an agreement among the villagers.