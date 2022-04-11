Home / India News / BREAKING: PM Modi pays tribute to Phule on his birth anniversary
Live

BREAKING: PM Modi pays tribute to Phule on his birth anniversary

  • Breaking news updates April 11, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 08:41 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 11, 2022 08:41 AM IST

    PM Modi pays tribute to Phule on his birth anniversary

    “Mahatma Phule is widely respected as a champion of social justice and source of hope for countless people. He was a multifaceted personality who worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment and boosting education. Tributes to him on his Jayanti,” tweeted PM Modi

  • Apr 11, 2022 07:46 AM IST

    JNU clash: Delhi Police says probe on to collect evidence, identify culprits

    Delhi Police said they received a complaint from a group of students early this morning against unknown ABVP students, reported ANI. The police lodged an FIR under Sec -323/341/509/506/34 of the Indian Penal Code. “Further probe is on to collect evidence and identify culprits,” ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
india news

SC to hear plea on release of locked NRC biometrics in Assam

The final draft of NRC was released in July 2018 and excluded four million people while the biometrics of over 2.7 million applicants were collected during the claims and objections phase
The Supreme Court. (HT )
The Supreme Court. (HT )
Published on Apr 11, 2022 08:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Close Story
india news

BREAKING: PM Modi pays tribute to Phule on his birth anniversary

  • Breaking news updates April 11, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 08:41 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Curfew in MP district after stone-pelting on procession

  • Ten people, including superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Chaudhary, were injured in the clashes.
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 07:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
Close Story
india news

Covid-19 not over, don’t lower guard, says Modi

  • On Sunday, 1,138 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of infections to 43 million, health ministry data showed.
On Sunday, 1,138 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of infections to 43 million, health ministry data showed.(pti)
On Sunday, 1,138 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of infections to 43 million, health ministry data showed.(pti)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 06:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

The numbers behind India and Australia’s $100-billion trade target

  • The two countries are “negotiating a more comprehensive agreement on goods and services, which may also include movement of skilled and agricultural labourers to the continent”.
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan,(ANI)
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan,(ANI)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 05:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPavitra Kanagaraj
Close Story
india news

Delhi Metro rolls out faster baggage scanners; 250 more likely by yr-end

  • The new systems can scan 550 bags an hour, against 350 bags an hour the previous machines were capable of.
Image for representation(Twitter/MelbinMathew21)
Image for representation(Twitter/MelbinMathew21)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 04:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Just 481 get booster shots in Delhi on Day 1 of expanded drive

  • Of those vaccinated at private centres on Sunday, 155 got their first shot, 1,781 got their second, while 481 residents, aged between 18 and 60, got precautionary jabs.
A woman receives a booster jab at a centre in Tilak Nagar.
A woman receives a booster jab at a centre in Tilak Nagar.
Published on Apr 11, 2022 02:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAlok KN Mishra, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Manipur Congress opposes move to make Hindi a compulsory subject in Northeast

At the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in New Delhi on Thursday, Union home minister Amit Shah said that Hindi would be made compulsory up to Class 10 in the eight north-eastern states.
Congress party in Manipur on Sunday strongly opposed the move to make Hindi a compulsory subject in Northeast. (SOURCED.)
Congress party in Manipur on Sunday strongly opposed the move to make Hindi a compulsory subject in Northeast. (SOURCED.)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 12:38 AM IST
Copy Link
BySobhapati Samom
Close Story
india news

Raids held in J&K, Delhi, Haryana in terror funding case

Jammu & Kashmir’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Sunday carried out raids at multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana and J&K in connection with a terror funding case, an official privy to the developments said.
Multiple raids were held in Delhi, J&K and Haryana in connection with a terror funding case.
Multiple raids were held in Delhi, J&K and Haryana in connection with a terror funding case.
Published on Apr 11, 2022 12:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Close Story
india news

Supreme Court to hear plea on Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act

The plea in Supreme Court contended that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed by both houses of Parliament in a “controversial” manner.
Several petitions challenging Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act were filed in the Supreme Court in 2014 and they are pending. (HT Photo)
Several petitions challenging Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act were filed in the Supreme Court in 2014 and they are pending. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Modi, Biden to speak ahead of key 2+2 dialogue

The virtual meeting and the dialogue comes in the backdrop of differences between the American and Indian positions on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting on Monday, April 11. (HT PHOTO.)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting on Monday, April 11. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 12:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar, Prashant Jha, New Delhi/washington
Close Story
india news

Interim deal with Australia to boost business synergy

Goyal said a separate India and Australia investment agreement is possible, but the same will be negotiated by the Union finance ministry.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.(Reuters / File)
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.(Reuters / File)
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 01:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRajeev Jayaswal, Melbourne/sydney/perth
Close Story
india news

Bihar cop pushes for settlement in minor’s rape case, suspended

A police officer has been suspended for failing to file a complaint in the rape case of a minor in Bagaha town of West Champaran district in Bihar, and favouring a settlement of the case through an agreement among the villagers.
According to the survivor, the accused had sexually abused her multiple times over the past 5-6 months. (Representational)
According to the survivor, the accused had sexually abused her multiple times over the past 5-6 months. (Representational)
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Copy Link
BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
Close Story
india news

Congress leaders want action on Thomas for participation in CPI (M) seminar

Congress MP from Kerala K Muraleedharan said it was wrong on the part of Thomas to disobey the party directive not to attend the CPI (M) event.
Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and KV Thomas were invited by the CPI(M) to attend the seminar on Centre-State relations as part of its 23rd Party Congress which commenced on April 6 and concluded on Sunday. (HT Archives)
Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and KV Thomas were invited by the CPI(M) to attend the seminar on Centre-State relations as part of its 23rd Party Congress which commenced on April 6 and concluded on Sunday. (HT Archives)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Boosters for all begin, 10k under 60 get jabs

Government officials said they had expected a slow start to the latest phase of the vaccination drive on account of the first day being a weekend as well as coinciding with the festival of Ram Navmi.
A person gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the district hospital in Noida’s Sector 30 on Sunday. (Sunil Ghosh /HT)
A person gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the district hospital in Noida’s Sector 30 on Sunday. (Sunil Ghosh /HT)
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 04:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out