Breaking news updates: Union home minister Amit Shah to visit Bihar today
- Breaking news updates April 23, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 23 Apr 2022 08:14 AM
Shanghai logs around 23,000 cases on Friday
China’s financial hub, Shanghai, reported 20,634 asymptomatic cases of the virus, while 2,736 symptomatic cases were also reported in the last 24 hours. The country records its symptomatic and asymptomatic cases separately. Read more
-
Sat, 23 Apr 2022 07:51 AM
Security tightened in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of PM Modi's visit
Security tightened ahead of Prime Minister's visit to Palli. He will be visiting the village tomorrow, April 24, and address the panchayats on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas. An encounter broke out on Thursday in Sunjwan, about 25 kms from Palli, after security forces received intel on a terror attack.
-
Sat, 23 Apr 2022 07:41 AM
Amit Shah to visit Bihar today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar today. He will attend a program organised in the memory of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh, one of the heroes of the 1857 Revolt, in Jagdishpur and the Convocation of Gopal Narayan Singh University in Rohtas.