Breaking: Amit Shah on 2-day Bengal visit as BJP looks to bounce back

Updated on May 05, 2022 06:35 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
  • May 05, 2022 06:35 AM IST

    Low pressure area in South Andaman sea to intensify, move northwards in 48 hrs

    "We are expecting a low-pressure area to be formed in South Andaman sea and its neighbourhood around May 6. Later the low-pressure area will move towards northwest and further intensify into a deep depression after 48 hours, said Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, IMD, Bhubaneswar.

    “As of now, we are expecting the wind speed to be around 40-50 km/hr gusting up to 75 km/hr. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman sea area and Southeast Bay of Bengal,” he said.

  • May 05, 2022 05:39 AM IST

    Amit Shah on two-day Bengal visit as BJP looks to bounce back

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in West Bengal for two days starting Thursday, his first since last year's assembly polls, and hold BJP's organisational meetings, address a public rally, besides visiting forward areas along the India-Bangladesh border.

    His visit comes at a time when the BJP looks to tone up its organisational machinery in the state, which has been plagued by internal squabbles and defections since the 2021 assembly poll results.

india news

Now, Priyanka Chaturvedi shares video of Bal Thackeray to counter ‘cheap copy’

Hanuman Chalisa row: Priyanka Chaturvedi said while Balasaheb Thackeray was the original, Raj Thackeray is a cheap copy and for all cheap copies Balasaheb himself had a message. 
Priyanka Chaturvedi shared an old video of Balasaheb Thackeray where the Sena founder was slamming Raj Thackeray.
Priyanka Chaturvedi shared an old video of Balasaheb Thackeray where the Sena founder was slamming Raj Thackeray.
Published on May 05, 2022 06:01 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Breaking: Amit Shah on 2-day Bengal visit as BJP looks to bounce back

Updated on May 05, 2022 06:35 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
india news

Amit Shah lands in Bengal today on first visit after 2021 state polls

Union home minister Amit Shah will address a BJP rally at Siliguri town in north Bengal on Thursday and meet Bengal BJP leaders in Kolkata on Friday.
Amit Shah will attend two programmes of BSF in south Bengal on Thursday and attend an event at the Victoria Memorial Hall on Friday to celebrate the inclusion of Durga Puja in UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage. (File Photo/ANI)
Amit Shah will attend two programmes of BSF in south Bengal on Thursday and attend an event at the Victoria Memorial Hall on Friday to celebrate the inclusion of Durga Puja in UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Updated on May 05, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Coal ministry asks Odisha to opt for quicker impact study for mining project

Odisha’s chief wildlife warden Shashi Paul said in view of the Centre’s communication, the state will engage Bombay Natural History Society to assess the impact of coal mining in Angul district on the movement of elephants
The Naina opencast coal mines, spread over an area of 912.799 hectares, was allocated to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (HT File Photo)
The Naina opencast coal mines, spread over an area of 912.799 hectares, was allocated to Singareni Collieries Company Limited
Published on May 05, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

Issue Blue Corner Notice for sisters missing from Nithyananda ashram: Gujarat HC

The Gujarat high court observed that the girls did not appear before the court via video conferencing and suggested the Centre re-issue the Blue Corner notices.
The father of the girls alleged that they went missing after being adversely influenced by self-styled godman Nithyananda and sought custody of his two daughters.  (File Photo)
The father of the girls alleged that they went missing after being adversely influenced by self-styled godman Nithyananda and sought custody of his two daughters.
Published on May 05, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByMaulik.Pathak
india news

Why are hospital billing systems so bad?

In India, we blame the victim. Visiting relatives walk in and say, “Arrey, why did you fall?” As if it was done on purpose. “In the future, tell yourself that you will not slip,” they advise.
Shoba Narayan (HT Photo)
Shoba Narayan
Published on May 05, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByShoba Narayan
india news

13-year-old identified all the places, say cops

Police said that the probe team will be taking the girl to Bhopal to identify the locations there also.
SHO Tilakdhari Saroj has denied the allegations and has said that he is innocent (Agencies)
SHO Tilakdhari Saroj has denied the allegations and has said that he is innocent
Published on May 05, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByHaidar Naqvi, Kanpur
india news

Dalit groom forced to get down from horse in U’khand, probe on

The groom’s father also alleged that the villagers threatened to kill his son if he did not get down from the horse and hurled casteist slurs, officials said quoting from the complaint.
Salt SDM Gaurav Pandey said officials have been sent to the spot for inquiry. (Representational image)
Salt SDM Gaurav Pandey said officials have been sent to the spot for inquiry.
Updated on May 05, 2022 06:28 AM IST
ByMohan Rajput
india news

Bhide’s name dropped from Bhima Koregaon case: Police

The name of Sambhaji Bhide has been dropped from the 2018 Koregaon-Bhima violence case as no evidence was found against the right-wing leader, Pune rural police said.
The name of Sambhaji Bhide has been dropped from the 2018 Koregaon-Bhima violence case as no evidence was found against the right-wing leader, police said.
The name of Sambhaji Bhide has been dropped from the 2018 Koregaon-Bhima violence case as no evidence was found against the right-wing leader, police said.
Published on May 05, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Pune
india news

Pfizer sets up global drug development centre in Chennai

Pfizer has invested $20 million (more than 150 crore) for the centre constructed on 61,000 sqft areas. “The whole of Pfizer’s portfolio, the whole of therapeutic areas can be supported from Chennai,” Andrew McKillop, vice president, PharmaSci Small Molecules told HT.
Pharma major Pfizer on Wednesday inaugurated its first drug development centre in Asia at IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai to develop small molecules and innovative formulations for the global market. (AP)
Pharma major Pfizer on Wednesday inaugurated its first drug development centre in Asia at IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai to develop small molecules and innovative formulations for the global market.
Published on May 05, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Tamil Nadu governor sent NEET bill for President’s assent: Stalin

The Bill seeks to restore the state’s method of admitting students for medical admissions based on class 12 marks, as was the practice before NEET was mandated in the state in 2017 after a Supreme Court verdict.
Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi has sent the state’s Bill seeking exemption from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) to the Centre for the President’s consideration, chief minister M K Stalin announced on Wednesday. (ANI File)
Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi has sent the state's Bill seeking exemption from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) to the Centre for the President's consideration, chief minister M K Stalin announced on Wednesday.
Published on May 05, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

Centre seeks another week to reply to pleas against sedition law

The Centre moved its application a day before a bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, is set to take up the cases, which the court clarified in its last order, would be heard effectively on May 5 and “no further adjournment would be granted in the matters”.
The Supreme Court earlier observed that indiscriminate use of Section 124A (sedition) in the Indian Penal Code is like a saw in the hands of a carpenter who cuts the entire forest instead of a tree.
The Supreme Court earlier observed that indiscriminate use of Section 124A (sedition) in the Indian Penal Code is like a saw in the hands of a carpenter who cuts the entire forest instead of a tree.
Updated on May 05, 2022 04:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Will go to people with our poll symbol, not any CM candidate, says Telangana Congress chief Reddy

Reddy talks about his struggles, significance of Gandhi’s visit and how he hopes to consolidate his position and lead the party to victory in the next elections.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Anumula Revanth Reddy says Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state will definitely give a lot of encouragement and enthusiasm to the party leaders and cadre. (HT)
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Anumula Revanth Reddy says Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state will definitely give a lot of encouragement and enthusiasm to the party leaders and cadre.
Published on May 05, 2022 12:18 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Kerala high court issues notice to state over Kasargod food poisoning case

The high court took up the case after media reports threw enough lights on appalling condition of some shawarma-making joints in Kerala.
The Kerala high court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of a food poisoning incident in northern Kerala in which a 16-year-old girl died and over 50 people hospitalised after consuming “shawarma” - an Arabic dish. (HT)
The Kerala high court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of a food poisoning incident in northern Kerala in which a 16-year-old girl died and over 50 people hospitalised after consuming "shawarma" - an Arabic dish.
Published on May 05, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Tamil Nadu has raised issues of federal structure being destroyed, says SC

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: The Tamil Nadu government has raised serious constitutional questions on the “destruction of federal structure” over Centre’s interference on issues where the governor has disagreed with the state, the Supreme Court noted on Wednesday.
A G Perarivalan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, with his mother Arputham Ammal and others at a tea stall, on his way to his home following his release on bail from the Puzhal jail after more than 30 years, in Vellore on March 15. (PTI)
A G Perarivalan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, with his mother Arputham Ammal and others at a tea stall, on his way to his home following his release on bail from the Puzhal jail after more than 30 years, in Vellore on March 15.
Published on May 05, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
