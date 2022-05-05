Breaking: Amit Shah on 2-day Bengal visit as BJP looks to bounce back

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
May 05, 2022 06:35 AM IST
Low pressure area in South Andaman sea to intensify, move northwards in 48 hrs
"We are expecting a low-pressure area to be formed in South Andaman sea and its neighbourhood around May 6. Later the low-pressure area will move towards northwest and further intensify into a deep depression after 48 hours, said Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, IMD, Bhubaneswar.
“As of now, we are expecting the wind speed to be around 40-50 km/hr gusting up to 75 km/hr. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman sea area and Southeast Bay of Bengal,” he said.
May 05, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Amit Shah on two-day Bengal visit as BJP looks to bounce back
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in West Bengal for two days starting Thursday, his first since last year's assembly polls, and hold BJP's organisational meetings, address a public rally, besides visiting forward areas along the India-Bangladesh border.
His visit comes at a time when the BJP looks to tone up its organisational machinery in the state, which has been plagued by internal squabbles and defections since the 2021 assembly poll results.
Odisha’s chief wildlife warden Shashi Paul said in view of the Centre’s communication, the state will engage Bombay Natural History Society to assess the impact of coal mining in Angul district on the movement of elephants
Pfizer has invested $20 million (more than ₹150 crore) for the centre constructed on 61,000 sqft areas. “The whole of Pfizer’s portfolio, the whole of therapeutic areas can be supported from Chennai,” Andrew McKillop, vice president, PharmaSci Small Molecules told HT.
The Bill seeks to restore the state’s method of admitting students for medical admissions based on class 12 marks, as was the practice before NEET was mandated in the state in 2017 after a Supreme Court verdict.
The Centre moved its application a day before a bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, is set to take up the cases, which the court clarified in its last order, would be heard effectively on May 5 and “no further adjournment would be granted in the matters”.
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: The Tamil Nadu government has raised serious constitutional questions on the “destruction of federal structure” over Centre’s interference on issues where the governor has disagreed with the state, the Supreme Court noted on Wednesday.