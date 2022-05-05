Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four Punjab-based terror suspects caught with explosives in Karnal
chandigarh news

Four Punjab-based terror suspects caught with explosives in Karnal

Terror suspects from Ferozepur and Ludhiana were in touch with Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, and were carrying the consignment to Telangana
The Toyota Innova was taken to the Madhuban police station in Karnal district, where it was inspected with the help of a robot. The police recovered a pistol, 30 cartridges and three containers of explosives weighing 2.5 kg each and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.3 lakh from the SUV. (ANI Photo)
The Toyota Innova was taken to the Madhuban police station in Karnal district, where it was inspected with the help of a robot. The police recovered a pistol, 30 cartridges and three containers of explosives weighing 2.5 kg each and 1.3 lakh from the SUV. (ANI Photo)
Updated on May 05, 2022 04:02 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Mohan

Four Punjab-based terror suspects were arrested with explosives, arms and ammunition at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal district on the Ambala-Delhi national highway on Thursday morning.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir delimitation process complete as panel signs final order

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said Haryana Police acted on a tip-off from the Intelligence Bureau and intercepted the terror suspects’ sports utility vehicle at the toll plaza around 5am.

The police recovered three containers of explosives weighing 2.5 kg each, a pistol, 30 cartridges and 1.3 lakh from the white Toyota Innova that bore a Delhi registration number.

According to forensic experts, the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing around 7.5 kg were fixed in iron boxes filled with iron nails. They said each box carried a timer, a detonator and a battery. The detonator and timer were connected with the IEDs but they were not power connected yet.

The accused were identified as Gurpreet Singh, his brother Amandeep Singh and Parminder Singh, all from Ferozepur, and Bhupinder Singh of Ludhiana district.

The four terror suspects in police custody in Karnal district on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The four terror suspects in police custody in Karnal district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Drone from Pakistan dropped explosives

Punia said Gurpreet led the gang and was in touch with Pakistan-based gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, who had provided them the explosives with the help of a drone in Ferozepur. The SP said Rinda’s aide Rajbir Singh was also in touch with Gurpreet for the past nine months.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that they had got the explosives and arms from Pakistan with the help of a drone and they were taking the consignment to a destination at Adilabad in Telangana.

They told the police that this was their third consignment. They had delivered a consignment at Nanded town of Maharashtra earlier.

They were booked under the Explosives Substances Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code.

Bomb disposal squad called; SUV inspected with robot

A bomb disposal squad was called to defuse the explosives, while the police took possession of the arms.

The accused were taken into custody, while the SUV was sent to the Madhuban police station, where it was inspected with the help of a robot.

Punjab tipped off Haryana of terror suspects

Soon after four terror suspects were caught, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that it is not yet clear if the accused are terrorists or pawns of terror organisations. “The ammunition recovered is illegal and the people detained are also associated with some terror organisation. We do not know yet that they themselves are terrorists or they are being used to transport explosives from one place to another,” Khattar said.

“Based on the information from Punjab, we caught the vehicle at the Bastara toll plaza in which some ammunition and cash were recovered. Their intentions will be known only after an investigation. The information as of now is that the incident is not based in Haryana, they were caught with explosives as they were transiting via Haryana,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Neeraj Mohan

    Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The incident took place when the businessman was returning home after closing his shop in Jaynagar bazaar. (Representational Image)

    Jaynagar businessman allegedly gunned down by unidentified criminals

    A grocery shop owner Shravan Kapri (40) was allegedly gunned down by unidentified criminals in sub divisional headquarter town of Jaynagar in Madhubani district on Wednesday night, police said. The deceased, a resident of Bramhan tola in ward no 12 of the town, was the secretary of Jaynagar Chamber of Commerce. The incident took place near Shahid Chowk at around 8.30-9 pm when the businessman was returning home after closing his shop in Jaynagar bazaar.

  • (HT FIle Photo)

    How the rising temperature is making your tomatoes costlier 

    Prices of tomatoes, among other crops have skyrocketed amid spiking temperatures and a short supply in the market. A kilo of tomatoes cost between 75 and 80 in retail, as the yield produced in neighbouring states like Maharashtra has dropped over the last few weeks, hitting the supply chain. Reports said the crop costs between Rs. 62 and Rs. 64 in Horticultural Producers' Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS) outlets.

  • (Representational Image )A group of nine have been arrested for kidnapping and murdering a 33-year-old man in Bengaluru.

    Bengaluru murder: 9 arrested for kidnapping and hiding man in boot of car

    Bengaluru police have arrested nine men, including two juveniles for kidnapping and killing a 33-year-old man on Saturday. It has come to light that the prime accused in the case was in a relationship with the victim's wife and has been identified as a metal fabricator, Joheb Abrar, who was a resident of Chandra Layout. Abrar's body was found on a pavement near a gym on the 10th main road of Gangodanahalli on May 1.

  • Karnataka CM Bommai said he is ready to visit Delhi for talks on cabinet expansion or rejig whenever BJP high command calls him.

    CM Bommai: Ready to visit Delhi for cabinet expansion or rejig

    With speculation about the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of Bommai's cabinet persisting, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday reiterated that he is ready to go to New Delhi to discuss it, as soon as the BJP central leadership calls him. Union Minister Amit Shah's was in the city on Tuesday, during which he took part in various events, and attended lunch at Bommai's official residence where he was closeted with select state BJP leaders.

  • MP Navneet Rana released from Byculla jail in Mumbai.&nbsp;

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana leaves Byculla jail day after bail 

    Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana on Thursday was released from the Byculla women's jail, a day after she was granted bail along with her MLA husband Ravi Rana in the Hanuman Chalisa chanting case. The independent MP would be taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a medical check-up. Earlier in the day, a court in the city's Borivali issued the lawmaker couple's release order.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out